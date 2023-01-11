What do you think of the Speaker of the House election?

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — After 15 rounds of voting California’s Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R) was elected to the Speaker of the House position. What do Grand Junction residents think about this historic and polarizing election process?

“Honestly, I didn’t follow it,” said Susanna Morris

“I had very little knowledge of the election,” said James Jenkins

“I honestly saw a couple of headlines but beyond that, I really was not following at all,” said Ian Thomas.

“Kinda interested to see how they try and pass anything else when they couldn’t get their first decision down,” said Matt Goss.

In 1860 William Pennington was elected speaker of the house after 44 rounds of voting–that was the last time it took more than 15 rounds to elect the speaker of the U.S. House.

CMU Political Science Professor Justin Gollob told KREX, despite the lack of interest, the Speaker of the House position is, “probably one of the most powerful governmental positions.”

Prof. Gollob went on to say that very little gets done in the House without the approval of the Speaker. Yet, the question still remains why did it take so long to elect Speaker McCarthy?

“The reason it took so long is the republican caucus is complex, it’s not united,” Prof. Gollob told KREX.

The fruits of the 15-round elections are new house rules, mainly, giving 72 hours to read bills, and only one vote needed to call a motion to vacate the speaker position. No details of backroom deals were released but we do know some holdouts who changed course were rewarded with assignments on committees like Florida’s Byron Donalds (R) who has been assigned to the Steering Committee.

But Prof. Gollob is more focused on what this means for the future, “I think the big thing here is the focus on the fact that we had a small number of members within the majority party in congress were able to get fairly significant concessions.”

It remains to be seen how the new republican majority will govern with its inner factions–and what legislation they will pass.

