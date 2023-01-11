Read full article on original website
WSAW
Suspects in Milwaukee shooting, stolen vehicle pursuit arrested in Wood County
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people accused of leading police on a pursuit with a stolen vehicle in Milwaukee have been arrested in Wood County. Investigators said on Jan. 6, Milwaukee Police were involved in a vehicle pursuit. During the pursuit, the suspect began shooting at officers. Milwaukee Police ended the pursuit and began an investigation to determine the suspects.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shawn Luckette guilty; fatal shooting of man near 44th and Fiebrantz
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury found Shawn Luckette guilty on Thursday, Jan. 12 in connection with the fatal shooting of a man near 44th and Fiebrantz in March 2022. Luckette faced a single charge of homicide by negligent operation of a dangerous weapon. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Former police captain sentenced; 2 years probation, possession of narcotics
TWIN LAKES, Wis. - A former Twin Lakes police captain was sentenced by a Kenosha County judge on Friday, Jan. 13 to two years probation. Dennis Linn pleaded guilty to one count of possession of narcotic drugs in November 2022. Three other charges against Linn were dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police chase, officers shot at; 2 persons arrested
MILWAUKEE - Charges have been filed against two persons who allegedly shot at officers during a high-speed chase in Milwaukee early on Friday morning, Jan. 6. The accused are Afrisawn Dedrick and Tysheonna Jones. Dedrick was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, endangering safety by use of dangerous weapon, possession...
Two charged, accused of shooting at Milwaukee police officers during pursuit
A West Allis man and a Milwaukee woman were recently charged after police say they shot at officers during a police pursuit.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls family plea; impacted by accused drunk driver
MILWAUKEE - Michael Schimming's family was on their way to church when an intoxicated man crashed into their car on Sunday morning, Jan. 1. The family was forever changed that day. Now, Schimming asks for support in order to manage the remains of a once-happy family. "There were two missed...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Domestic violence homicide near 37th and Hopkins
MILWAUKEE - A 32-year-old Milwaukee man was killed in a domestic violence homicide near 37th and Hopkins on Friday night, Jan. 13. Police said the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. The victim died from his wounds on the scene. Officers took a 24-year-old Milwaukee woman into custody. Two firearms were...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha police blotter: Missing dentures
Wednesday, 8:19 p.m. — A woman called police asking for assistance in finding her dentures that may have fallen behind the TV stand in the 2700 block of North University Drive. The oral prosthetic was located after a thorough search of her bedroom. She was advised on the proper use of emergency communications, and she agreed that losing her dentures doesn’t rise to the level of a proper emergency.
13-year-old arrested for burglary near Fond Du Lac and Grantosa
A 13-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a burglary near Fond Du Lac and Grantosa on Wednesday.
WISN
Teenager shot multiple times in head during breakup recovers
MILWAUKEE — The family of 14-year-old Racine teenager Jazlene Jones, who was shot in the head, says her survival is hard to comprehend. "I think she's a living, walking miracle," Melinda Innocencio said of her granddaughter Thursday. As WISN 12 News spoke to Innocencio over FaceTime from her granddaughter's...
WISN
Oak Creek police warn of burglars posing as tree trimmers
Thursday afternoon, an Oak Creek resident who did not want to be identified, told 12 News Friday she was flat-out scammed. "I should have been more aware of it because hearing about all these scams going on. Usually, I do not open the door when there's a strange car in my driveway. I just don't open it, but I did, I did," the resident said.
hometownbroadcasting.com
1/12/23 Two Suspected Drug Dealers Captured
Two Fond du Lac men suspected of being part of a large methamphetamine and fentanyl distribution ring are now in custody. Twenty-six-year-old Dalton Wojkiewicz and 41-year-old Anthony Tynan were wanted by Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s and Fond du Lac Police officials. The drug ring is suspected of having delivered and distributed over 100 pounds of methamphetamine in 2022. They were also suspected of being involved in the early stages of fentanyl distribution. At the beginning of December seven arrests were announced with 3 suspects still at large including Wojkiewicz and Tynan. Sheriff’s officials say thanks in large part to anonymous tips and information provided by the public Wojkiewicz was taken into custody in Texas Tuesday. Tynan was captured in Fond du Lac Wednesday. Still wanted is 23-year-old Jason Norton from Michigan.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County Jail death; no 'criminal liability,' Brieon Green suicide
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office issued its formal determination on Wednesday, Jan. 11, finding "no basis for criminal liability related to the June 2022 death by suicide of Brieon Green on the part of any person, including any employee of the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO)."
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha man wanted in alleged battery, crashes vehicle in front of former Shopko before police subdue him with Taser
Kenosha police arrested a 32-year-old man following an alleged battery that led to a pursuit in which the man crashed a vehicle and ended with a foot chase in front of the former Shopko building at 5300 52nd St. early Wednesday. Isaiah David Varnell was in custody in the Kenosha...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - January 12, 2023
Brown County Arrest Records - Thursday January 12, 2023. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
CBS 58
88-year-old man killed in Washington County crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Authorities say an 88-year-old man has died following a motor vehicle crash Wednesday, Jan. 11 in the Town of Erin. Deputies responded to the intersection of Cty Tk K and Donegal Road around 5:30 p.m. An investigation indicated that a vehicle operated by a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield Kohl's theft; shoes, athletic apparel stolen
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are looking for two people suspected of stealing from the Kohl's near 124th and North on Sunday, Jan. 8. The pair went into the store around 7:45 p.m. and stole multiple pairs of shoes and athletic apparel, police said. They drove off in a black crossover.
WISN
Milwaukee police: 1,600 guns stolen from cars in past two years
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Department is warning car owners to park in secure areas and to leave their firearms at home. Thursday, Milwaukee police Chief Jeffrey Norman said they've seen more thieves targeting cars for guns. "We've seen an increase of guns stolen from vehicles. This gives greater accessibility...
WISN
Woman in wheelchair robbed at Milwaukee ATM
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman's son is fighting for answers after his 66-year-old mother was robbed and thrown from her wheelchair Tuesday afternoon at the US Bank ATM on 26th Street and Wisconsin Avenue. Max Humfeld said the nightmare his mother experienced happened in broad daylight on Tuesday. "My...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine stabbing in 2021, man sentenced after no contest plea
RACINE, Wis. - A Racine man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for a 2021 stabbing. Anthony Harrison, 56, pleaded no contest Tuesday, Jan. 10 to a charge of substantial battery with a dangerous weapon. He had been initially charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Police were called...
