We published an article earlier this week about Buc-ee’s plans to build a massive travel center in Ruston, LA. We wanted to make a comment in our Tuesday column about Buc-ee’s and Stuckey’s, and wanted to make sure that we spelled “Stuckey’s” correctly. So, we visited the Stuckey’s website. Then we clicked on Stuckey’s restaurant location map and made an odd discovery. According to its map, Stuckey’s has a store location in Magnolia. On Lynn Street, specifically. That’s the street off the bypass between Calvary Baptist Church and Unity Church. Wouldn’t be the first time that a company has pegged a location in a town where it plans to open a future location. The property is for lease and would make a decent location for a store or a restaurant. So we made some inquiries, including the Stuckey’s corporate office. Sorry to disappoint, but Stuckey’s is a no-go. A company representative explained that Stuckey’s relaunched its website in November and there have been a lot of bugs to work out, with the store locator map being among the affected pages. “At this time, we do not have plans to open a location in Magnolia,” Reagan Blevins told us. This led to a pleasant email exchange. “Right now, Stuckey's does not own any locations. All stores with the Stuckey's name are licensed locations that are privately owned and operated. Our CEO, Stephanie Stuckey (granddaughter of the company founder), plans to have Stuckey's owned and operated storefronts in the next 5-10 years. Right now, we are focusing on expanding our production capabilities and expanding product lines. Stuckey's had 360+ locations in its heyday and we hope to reach those numbers again one day! Towns like Magnolia mean a lot to our company, so there's always a possibility!” At present, Stuckey’s is basically a candy and treat company which still makes its signature pecan roll. It has “store within a store” locations – if you’ve got a store, Stuckey’s will be happy to create kiosks with Stuckey’s merchandise.

MAGNOLIA, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO