Mike McNeill’s Diary for Friday, January 13, 2023: The Dempsey grant and its impact on SAU
SAU alumna Joan Dempsey and her husband Jack Dempsey and the university announced Thursday their gift of $1 million to create the Dempsey College of Liberal and Performing Arts. This is a major gift and helps raise the profile of the largest university in the southern half of the state. We appreciated comments made at the announcement ceremony by Dr. David Lanoue, VP for Academic Affairs and a political science professor. “The liberal and performing arts really touch what it is to be human. Our desire to understand who we are. To understand what our place in the world is. To understand how we can express ourselves creatively and to make our world a better place,” he said. CLICK HERE to see SAU’s video of the presentation announcement.
Southern Arkansas University announces $1 million commitment to endow Dempsey College of Liberal and Performing Arts
Alumna Joan Dempsey and her husband, Jack Dempsey, are contributing a $1 million gift to Southern Arkansas University. In recognition of the commitment announced Thursday afternoon, the university has renamed the College of Liberal and Performing Arts as the “Dempsey College of Liberal and Performing Arts.”. Proceeds from the...
SAU Tech recognizes Irene Vaughan Galbert
Irene Vaughan Galbert is the recipient of the January 2023 Betty J. Lewis Unsung Hero Award at SAU Tech. She was born on Labor Day, September 2, 1946 in Camden to Annie Merrill Bryant Vaughan and Johnny Vaughan. At age five, she joined the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church. She married her childhood sweetheart, Rudie Slaughter Galbert, in 1968. She is the mother of three sons, Lt. Col. Rudie Galbert Jr. (retired), Col. Johnny Galbert and Thurman Galbert. She is grandmother to 15 and has two godchildren. Mrs. Ora Lee Westbrook is her godmother.
Natural Resources Division reminds poultry operators to register
The Natural Resources Division and the Columbia County Conservation District reminds owners of poultry feeding operations that the annual registration for PFO’s began January 1. Registration dates will run through March 31, 2023 and affect any PFO with 2,500 or more confined fowl. Natural Resources Division administers the registration...
Entergy job fair to take place at Louisiana Delta Community College’s Monroe campus on January 18th
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, from 9 AM to 6 PM, Entergy will host an in-person job fair at the LDCC ATC Auditorium located at 7500 Millhaven Road in Monroe, La. According to reports, the morning portion of the job fair, from 9 AM to Noon, will be reserved for Louisiana […]
GSU grad named to Board of Regents
David Aubrey of Homer, Louisiana (far right in the picture) has landed a new role as a member of the Louisiana Board of Regents. Aubrey was nominated and appointed by Governor John Bel Edwards and took oath of office at the Board’s first meeting of 2023 Jan. 9, 2023. The Grambling State University graduate, class of ’95, studied Public Administration, and has also served as president of the University’s Student Government Association.
Political infighting plagues Southside Economic Development District
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A board member for the Southside Economic Development District (SEDD) has asked the City of Monroe to seize the SEDD’s assets. Board Member Marty Campbell told the Monroe City Council on January 10 that certain board members are not following the law regarding awarding money.
Claiborne Parish will remember Dr. King on Monday
The public is invited to attend a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Observance hosted by the NAACP Claiborne Parish Branch. The event will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Homer City Hall. Haynesville Mayor Roderick Hampton will serve as the guest speaker. Roshada Thompson will provide musical entertainment. Refreshments will...
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Thursday, January 12, 2023: How rumors get started
We published an article earlier this week about Buc-ee’s plans to build a massive travel center in Ruston, LA. We wanted to make a comment in our Tuesday column about Buc-ee’s and Stuckey’s, and wanted to make sure that we spelled “Stuckey’s” correctly. So, we visited the Stuckey’s website. Then we clicked on Stuckey’s restaurant location map and made an odd discovery. According to its map, Stuckey’s has a store location in Magnolia. On Lynn Street, specifically. That’s the street off the bypass between Calvary Baptist Church and Unity Church. Wouldn’t be the first time that a company has pegged a location in a town where it plans to open a future location. The property is for lease and would make a decent location for a store or a restaurant. So we made some inquiries, including the Stuckey’s corporate office. Sorry to disappoint, but Stuckey’s is a no-go. A company representative explained that Stuckey’s relaunched its website in November and there have been a lot of bugs to work out, with the store locator map being among the affected pages. “At this time, we do not have plans to open a location in Magnolia,” Reagan Blevins told us. This led to a pleasant email exchange. “Right now, Stuckey's does not own any locations. All stores with the Stuckey's name are licensed locations that are privately owned and operated. Our CEO, Stephanie Stuckey (granddaughter of the company founder), plans to have Stuckey's owned and operated storefronts in the next 5-10 years. Right now, we are focusing on expanding our production capabilities and expanding product lines. Stuckey's had 360+ locations in its heyday and we hope to reach those numbers again one day! Towns like Magnolia mean a lot to our company, so there's always a possibility!” At present, Stuckey’s is basically a candy and treat company which still makes its signature pecan roll. It has “store within a store” locations – if you’ve got a store, Stuckey’s will be happy to create kiosks with Stuckey’s merchandise.
Buc-ee’s passes LPPJ and LPSB unanimously, RLCC extends formal welcome
There were no dams to be seen blocking Buc-ee’s from continuing forward in Ruston and Lincoln Parish after unanimous votes in both the Lincoln Parish Police Jury and the Lincoln Parish School Board on Tuesday night. Mayor Ronny Walker addressed the LPPJ alongside Stan Beard, the director of real...
Monroe seeking funding to renovate/enhance Monroe Civic Center and Jack Howard Theater
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe is looking to improve the Monroe Civic Center and Jack Howard Theater. The city is unveiling a Music Trail Marker outside the venue on January 21 to honor famous performers who have performed at the Civic Center over the past 50 years.
COVID-19 cases at 81 in Columbia County
COVID-19 cases dropped slightly in Columbia, Lafayette, Nevada and Ouachita counties on Friday, but increased in Union County, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the county. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,656. Total Active Cases: 81. Down one since...
Retirement party officially ends Sheriff Mike Loe's tenure
Former Columbia County Sheriff Mike Loe said his final goodbyes to his career with the county Wednesday after 12 years and a total of 50 years in law enforcement. Around 85 to 100 well-wishers came by to shake his hand and congratulate him on this milestone at his come-and-go retirement reception inside the courtroom of the Columbia County Criminal Detention Facility.
AGFC offering anglers the tools to prevent the spread of giant salvinia from Lake Erling
Anglers visiting Lake Erling will find a new cleaning station for their boats at AGRED Park and boat ramp — one designed to help fight the spread of aquatic nuisance species such as giant salvinia, a floating aquatic plant native to South America, considered one of the world's worst invasive plants, and one the lake owners and AGFC have been fighting since its arrival to the lake in 2018.
Christine Garner
Christine Garner, 90, of Magnolia passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Wentworth Place. Christine was born on February 2, 1932 in Pine Bluff. She was a nursing assistant for Dr. Tilley in Arkadelphia for many years. She was an avid reader, enjoyed needle point, and loved to exercise with her Silver Sneakers group.
Columbia County retailer on ABC's insufficient funds list
One Columbia County retailer has been named to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board's "insufficient funds list" for the month of December 2022, according to postings on the ABC website. This retailer is NMN, LLC. Permit holder is Baljit S. Sarai. The retailer was cited for an insufficiency of $3,549.80 on...
Gov. Edwards will visit Monroe to host roundtable commemorating the seven-year anniversary of Medical expansion in Louisiana
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, January 13, 2023, Governor John Bel Edwards will travel to Monroe, La. to host a roundtable commemorating the seven-year anniversary of the Medicaid expansion in Louisiana at Ochsner LSU Health – Monroe Medical Center. Edwards was able to restore funding to the medical center (then University Health Conway) in […]
South Arkansas bankruptcies for the week ended Tuesday, January 10
South Arkansas bankruptcies for the week ended Tuesday, January 10, 2023, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Charlie Roy Curry, 100 Waterwell Lane, McNeil; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed January 4. Horace Green and Deloris Green, 654 Front St., McNeil; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed...
Lennie Bee Roy
Lennie Bee Roy was the fourth child born to Clarence Sr. and Willie Mae Westbrook in Waldo. She was given the nickname “Red” due to her naturally red hair, which matched her independent, caring and vibrant personality. Lennie has always credited her gentle giving nature to her beloved mother, who taught her children to be strong, assertive, and love God. Thus, influencing Lennie to accept the Lord at a young age and continue faithfully trusting in God until her transitioning.
Larry Smith
Larry Smith, 54, of Lewisville passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023 at his residence. Arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC. in Magnolia.
