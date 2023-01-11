ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Guitar World Magazine

Tim Henson wants to work with Meshuggah and Thundercat – and says new Polyphia music is coming in the summer

The prog virtuoso hopes to push Polyphia's sonic versatility even further by linking up with the Swedish extreme metal outfit and bass extraordinaire. Polyphia’s latest recent album, Remember That You Will Die, was celebrated for two reasons. One, it featured yet more of Tim Henson and Scott LePage’s boundary-pushing progressive electric guitar playing, and two, it called upon a range of high-profile guest musicians.
Guitar World Magazine

Schecter reinvents the Reaper range with three all-new upgraded Elite models

Two six-strings and a multi-scale seven-string make up the Reaper Elite drop, which delivers new aesthetics, some upgraded specs and new pickup options. Schecter has revamped its Reaper range of electric guitars in the form of the Reaper Elite lineup, unveiling three upgraded models that offer new specs and fresh aesthetics.
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Jeff Beck help a young Tal Wilkenfeld play an insane bass solo

Tal Wilkenfeld looks back on her impromptu bass jam with Jeff Beck that went viral. She probably didn’t know it at the time, but when Tal Wilkenfeld got onstage with Jeff Beck at Saitama Super Arena, Japan in 2009, she was about to make some serious waves in the bass guitar world. In fact, the very next day the Internet was plastered with video clips from that gig – her quick thinking when Beck’s guitar amp died earning her some serious fans around the globe.
Variety

Robbie Bachman, Co-Founder and Drummer of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Dies at 69

Robbie Bachman, who co-founded and played drums for the hard-riffing 1970s Canadian rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died at the age of 69.   His brother and bandmate Randy revealed the news on his Twitter account, writing, “Another sad departure. The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock ‘n’ roll machine and we rocked the world together. #RIP #littlebrother #family.”  Robbie was born on February 18, 1953 in Winnipeg, the younger brother of Randy, who was a...
RideApart

Historic French Marque Dollar To Be Showcased In 2023 Retromobile Show

Many motorcyclists of today, myself included, will surely be unfamiliar with the motorcycle manufacturer that went by the name of Dollar. Indeed, after spending quite a bit of time researching about the now-defunct brand, I’ve found that very little information, if at all, is available. What I was able...
Motorious

Rare 1958 Chevy Yeoman Selling At OK Classics Auction This Weekend

Grab this one hit wonder of a wagon to make your collection more unique. Back in medieval times, the yeoman’s job meant hard and good work. Chevy appropriately named the 1958 Chevy Yeoman Wagon for its entry level and rugged vehicle. If you’ve never seen one in person before, you’re not alone, but you can add this rare example to your collection so you can see one everyday, or perhaps, put it on the road to do hard work for you on the road?
Loudwire

Twisted Sister Announce One-Off 2023 Reunion Show

Twisted Sister called it a career as a touring band in 2016, but the group's members will strap on the instruments one more time later this month when they are inducted into the Metal Hall of Fame. It was previously announced that Twisted Sister would be one of this year's...
Motorious

Rare L-78 Powered 1969 Chevelle SS Selling At GAA in February

Grab this rare and attractive muscle car for your collection. The 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle is likely the most collectible car on the vintage vehicle market for its remarkable style, high performance, and wicked reputation for drag strip domination. Along with the exterior design, this newer generation of Chevelle was given priority more than any other vehicle before its performance. This made it the perfect combination of performance and style with a ton of power under the hood and an unforgettable design language. Without a doubt, these cars will live on forever in the minds and hearts of enthusiasts everywhere. However, some require a bit more physical evidence of the fantastic beasts that once roamed the streets of Detroit.
Guitar World Magazine

Jeff Beck, a giant of rock guitar, dies at 78

Beck's representatives said the guitar great passed away after contracting bacterial meningitis. Jeff Beck, a legendary guitarist whose unique approach to the instrument helped define rock guitar playing from the '60s onward, has died at the age of 78, his representatives confirmed Wednesday afternoon (January 11). "On behalf of his...
Guitar World Magazine

How to play Back in Black on guitar

Learn one of the greatest riffs of all time from Australian rock legends AC/DC. The guitar nucleus of AC/DC lies in the two brothers who formed the band in 1973. With lead duties going to ‘school boy’ Angus Young and rhythm guitar to the late Malcolm, they always had a boogie blues-based approach to making music.

