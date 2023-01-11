Read full article on original website
Related
Guitar World Magazine
Watch footage from Jeff Beck’s final live performance, featuring a stellar guitar solo on This is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr
Beck performed his last live show on November 12, 2022, and brought an end to his final tour in spectacular fashion, showcasing the very best of his unique playing style. Yesterday (January 11), representatives of Jeff Beck announced that the influential guitar icon had passed away at the age of 78.
Guitar World Magazine
Tim Henson wants to work with Meshuggah and Thundercat – and says new Polyphia music is coming in the summer
The prog virtuoso hopes to push Polyphia's sonic versatility even further by linking up with the Swedish extreme metal outfit and bass extraordinaire. Polyphia’s latest recent album, Remember That You Will Die, was celebrated for two reasons. One, it featured yet more of Tim Henson and Scott LePage’s boundary-pushing progressive electric guitar playing, and two, it called upon a range of high-profile guest musicians.
Guitar World Magazine
Best octave pedals 2023: fast track your way to fat guitar tone with these powerful pedalboard additions
It’s the secret sauce of so many great guitar players, a staple of ‘boards worldwide, and a must-have in your armory. Whether you want to add some low-end girth to that heavy riff, or a sparkly high-end to your solos, the best octave pedals are guaranteed to spice up your guitar playing.
Guitar World Magazine
Boss expands its Katana amp range with upgraded entry-level combo,100-watt head and Waza 2x12 cab
Each new unit builds on existing Katana products, promising improved live versatility, enhanced features and, for the cab, tones inspired by British stack speakers from the 1960s. Boss has announced the latest entries into its highly popular Katana family of guitar amps – the Katana-50 MkII EX combo, Katana-Artist MkII...
Guitar World Magazine
Schecter reinvents the Reaper range with three all-new upgraded Elite models
Two six-strings and a multi-scale seven-string make up the Reaper Elite drop, which delivers new aesthetics, some upgraded specs and new pickup options. Schecter has revamped its Reaper range of electric guitars in the form of the Reaper Elite lineup, unveiling three upgraded models that offer new specs and fresh aesthetics.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Jeff Beck help a young Tal Wilkenfeld play an insane bass solo
Tal Wilkenfeld looks back on her impromptu bass jam with Jeff Beck that went viral. She probably didn’t know it at the time, but when Tal Wilkenfeld got onstage with Jeff Beck at Saitama Super Arena, Japan in 2009, she was about to make some serious waves in the bass guitar world. In fact, the very next day the Internet was plastered with video clips from that gig – her quick thinking when Beck’s guitar amp died earning her some serious fans around the globe.
Guitar World Magazine
Two previously unreleased Frank Zappa concerts from 1980 set for release later this year
Shows recorded at New York's Mudd Club and Munich's Olympiahalle will feature on the sprawling new release, which includes an essay by Steve Vai. Previously unheard recordings from two Frank Zappa concerts in 1980 are to be released later this year. Zappa ’80: Mudd Club/Munich – a new release sanctioned...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Jeff Beck play a ferocious set of Yardbirds classics with the White Stripes in 2002
On Wednesday (January 11), Jeff Beck – one of the greatest and most influential electric guitar players of all time – passed away at the age of 78. We’d love to stay in touch, sign up for The Pick team to contact you with great news, content and offers.
Robbie Bachman, Co-Founder and Drummer of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Dies at 69
Robbie Bachman, who co-founded and played drums for the hard-riffing 1970s Canadian rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died at the age of 69. His brother and bandmate Randy revealed the news on his Twitter account, writing, “Another sad departure. The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock ‘n’ roll machine and we rocked the world together. #RIP #littlebrother #family.” Robbie was born on February 18, 1953 in Winnipeg, the younger brother of Randy, who was a...
RideApart
Historic French Marque Dollar To Be Showcased In 2023 Retromobile Show
Many motorcyclists of today, myself included, will surely be unfamiliar with the motorcycle manufacturer that went by the name of Dollar. Indeed, after spending quite a bit of time researching about the now-defunct brand, I’ve found that very little information, if at all, is available. What I was able...
Guitar World Magazine
Wolfgang Van Halen and Matt Bruck on the future of EVH Gear: “Ed left a lot of ideas for us to develop – we are committed to delivering all of them”
Shortly after guitarists got over the initial shock of Edward Van Halen’s passing on October 6, 2020, many wondered what would become of the EVH brand, which had been the guitar legend’s primary avenue of creative expression ever since the inception of EVH in 2004. The electric guitars...
Rare 1958 Chevy Yeoman Selling At OK Classics Auction This Weekend
Grab this one hit wonder of a wagon to make your collection more unique. Back in medieval times, the yeoman’s job meant hard and good work. Chevy appropriately named the 1958 Chevy Yeoman Wagon for its entry level and rugged vehicle. If you’ve never seen one in person before, you’re not alone, but you can add this rare example to your collection so you can see one everyday, or perhaps, put it on the road to do hard work for you on the road?
“The Valley of the Headless Men” Is One of the Most Haunting and Mysterious Unexplored Regions in America
It all started with the Gold Rush...
It’s Time to Embrace Cann, a Trailblazing Cannabis Beverage
The best alternative to drinking alcohol this month might still give you a buzz. And this alternative is lower in calories, tastes fantastic and leaves you with no hangover. The downside? It’s both popular and yet really hard to get, thanks to the disparate laws and stigmas surrounding cannabis in this country.
Twisted Sister Announce One-Off 2023 Reunion Show
Twisted Sister called it a career as a touring band in 2016, but the group's members will strap on the instruments one more time later this month when they are inducted into the Metal Hall of Fame. It was previously announced that Twisted Sister would be one of this year's...
Appalachian Urban Legend Tells of Nocturnal “Moon Eyed” People
Some believe they now live hidden underground.
Rare L-78 Powered 1969 Chevelle SS Selling At GAA in February
Grab this rare and attractive muscle car for your collection. The 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle is likely the most collectible car on the vintage vehicle market for its remarkable style, high performance, and wicked reputation for drag strip domination. Along with the exterior design, this newer generation of Chevelle was given priority more than any other vehicle before its performance. This made it the perfect combination of performance and style with a ton of power under the hood and an unforgettable design language. Without a doubt, these cars will live on forever in the minds and hearts of enthusiasts everywhere. However, some require a bit more physical evidence of the fantastic beasts that once roamed the streets of Detroit.
Guitar World Magazine
Jeff Beck, a giant of rock guitar, dies at 78
Beck's representatives said the guitar great passed away after contracting bacterial meningitis. Jeff Beck, a legendary guitarist whose unique approach to the instrument helped define rock guitar playing from the '60s onward, has died at the age of 78, his representatives confirmed Wednesday afternoon (January 11). "On behalf of his...
Guitar World Magazine
How to play Back in Black on guitar
Learn one of the greatest riffs of all time from Australian rock legends AC/DC. The guitar nucleus of AC/DC lies in the two brothers who formed the band in 1973. With lead duties going to ‘school boy’ Angus Young and rhythm guitar to the late Malcolm, they always had a boogie blues-based approach to making music.
Get to Know Jelly Roll: Age, Height, Net Worth, and More
Life often gives us many challenges and obstacles to face for us to reflect on ourselves and discover what our true purposes are. Rapper-turned-country-artist, Jelly Roll, proved that despite the lows in life, you can still get up and face the world with your chin up and high hopes. In...
Comments / 0