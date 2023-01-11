Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Woman dies in fatal crash at South 4th Street and Industry Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to LMPD, a fatal crash occurred on South 4th Street, near the intersection of Industry Road on Friday evening. Officials said that the initial investigation showed that a pickup truck with a driver and one passenger was heading northbound on South 4th Street when the driver lost control and struck a brace that supports the overpass.
wdrb.com
59-year-old man charged with murder after fatal crash on I-264W late Thursday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested the driver of a car involved in a fatal crash on Interstate 264 West near Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport late Thursday night. Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said LMPD's Traffic Unit responded to a collision around 10:15 p.m. Thursday....
WLKY.com
87-year-old victim of deadly hit-and-run on Dixie Highway was veteran suffering from dementia
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Leo McClure, 87, was hit and killed on a busy stretch of Dixie Highway early Saturday morning. The driver kept going. "It's an accident until they left the scene. Whoever the person is, that's the part we can't figure out. He's a human, he's not trash," Michael Schroll said of his late uncle.
WLKY.com
LMPD: Woman killed in crash near UofL's campus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead after crashing into an overpass near the University of Louisville Friday night. Louisville Metro Police Department said that around 10 p.m. they responded to calls of a crash at 4th Street and Industry Road. Police said that their initial investigation revealed that...
wdrb.com
LMPD arrests man in connection to 2nd Street death
It occurred in Old Louisville. Man arrested for abusing a corpse after victim found 'dismembered' in Old Louisville building.
Wave 3
Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identifies man who died on South 2nd Street
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after the death of a Louisville resident in the 800 block of South 2nd Street. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 79-year-old David Sloan died on Wednesday just before 5:35 p.m. The cause of death was listed as blunt and sharp force injuries, but the manner of death was listed as pending. The coroner’s office confirmed the investigation into Sloan’s death is ongoing.
Wave 3
UPDATE: Arrest made after I-264 West fatal crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was taken into custody after a crash on Interstate 264 West near the Freedom Way overpass caused traffic to back up Thursday night. Douglass Joseph Marbry, 59, was arrested on charges such as murder and driving under the influence. Marbry stayed at the...
wdrb.com
Louisville police ask for public's help to identify 'person of interest' in Highlands shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for the public's help to identify an individual they're calling a "person of interest" in a shooting that took place in the Highlands last week. "WHO IS THIS?" police asked in a social media post that included the images. "We'd love the opportunity...
Wave 3
Police investigating after man shows up to hospital with gunshot wound
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man is in the hospital following a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. Shortly after 3 p.m., LMPD was notified about a shooting in the 1400 block of Lillian Avenue. According to a release, officers were unable to find a scene at that location.
Wave 3
Man arrested in connection with bizarre death investigation in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to LMPD, Jeremiah Bowman, 43, has been arrested in connection with the death of a man found in Old Louisville. On Tuesday around 9:30 a.m., officers were called to the 800 block of South 2nd Street to follow-up on information of a dismembered corpse and a missing person’s report, according to an arrest report.
WLKY.com
Former Louisville firefighter charged with murder in suspected DUI crash on I-264
A man is being charged with murder and drunk driving for his role in a deadly crash on Interstate 264. One person died after multiple vehicles collided near the airport Thursday night. Louisville Metro Police Department said officers responded to a crash on I-264 westbound around 10:15 p.m. They said...
'It almost hit him': Nearly 600 rounds fired outside Louisville apartment complex, six arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Multiple arrests have been made in connection to a massive shootout outside an apartment complex near Hikes Point on New Years Day. According to Louisville Metro Police (LMPD), officers responded to the 3000 block of Breckenridge Lane on a report of two groups of people shooting at each other.
LMPD investigating fatal accident on 4th Street
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is investigating a fatal accident that happened late Friday evening. LMPD said a woman driving a pickup truck was going northbound on 4th Street when she lost control near Industry Road for some unknown reason. She struck a tressel supporting the overpass police...
WLKY.com
Man charged with kidnapping 6-year-old girl in Valley Station takes plea deal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Robby Wildt admitted in court Friday to kidnapping a girl, 6, outside her Valley Station home in 2021. Quick action by neighbors helped get the little girl home safely. Her mother later said the girl had been drawing with sidewalk chalk at the time. Neighbors who...
wdrb.com
24-year-old man arrested after trying to bring knife inside JCPS school, injuring officer in altercation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An adult education student at the Ahrens Educational Resource Center and Pathfinder in downtown Louisville was arrested Wednesday after police said he tried to get into a building with a knife. Isaiah Moore, 24, was arrested and is facing multiple charges. In a letter sent home...
WLKY.com
Coroner IDs 36-year-old man fatally shot near Baxter Avenue
The man who was shot and killed last week near Baxter Avenue has been identified by the coroner. Diunta Cross, 36, of Louisville, was found shot around 1:15 a.m. in the 1600 block of Beechwood Avenue on Jan. 2. Video in the player above is from the night he was...
wdrb.com
2 arrested after deputies find 'blue pill of death' during drug bust in Scottsburg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sheriff's deputies in southern Indiana said they found the "blue pill of death" during a recent drug bust. Thursday, the Scott County Sheriff's Office served warrants in Scottsburg and found more than 400 blue-covered pills with fentanyl, $8,000 in cash and drug paraphernalia, according to a social media post from the department.
Wave 3
Crash on I-264 west has all lanes block, one person in hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to TRIMARC, all westbound lanes on the Watterson Expressway are closed due to a crash that occurred Thursday evening. TRIMARC said it was a multi-vehicle collision with injuries on I-264 mile marker 11, near Freedom Way around 10:15 p.m. Officials said at least one person...
Woman pleads guilty to deadly wrong-way crash in 2021
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman has pleaded guilty to a deadly wrong-way crash in 2021 that killed two adults and injured two children. Court documents show Faith Turner said she was driving under the influence and sped down the wrong way on Interstate 64. That's when she hit an...
WKYT 27
Multi-county chase ends in trooper-involved shooting
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - KSP is investigating a trooper-involved shooting after a multi-county chase on Thursday. KSP says they were attempting to conduct a Traffic stop in Woodford County on I-64, but the vehicle wouldn’t stop, and a chase ensued. The chase continued through Franklin County into Shelby County and back through Franklin County before ending near the Graefenburg exit.
