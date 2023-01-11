ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Woman dies in fatal crash at South 4th Street and Industry Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to LMPD, a fatal crash occurred on South 4th Street, near the intersection of Industry Road on Friday evening. Officials said that the initial investigation showed that a pickup truck with a driver and one passenger was heading northbound on South 4th Street when the driver lost control and struck a brace that supports the overpass.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Woman killed in crash near UofL's campus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead after crashing into an overpass near the University of Louisville Friday night. Louisville Metro Police Department said that around 10 p.m. they responded to calls of a crash at 4th Street and Industry Road. Police said that their initial investigation revealed that...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identifies man who died on South 2nd Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after the death of a Louisville resident in the 800 block of South 2nd Street. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 79-year-old David Sloan died on Wednesday just before 5:35 p.m. The cause of death was listed as blunt and sharp force injuries, but the manner of death was listed as pending. The coroner’s office confirmed the investigation into Sloan’s death is ongoing.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

UPDATE: Arrest made after I-264 West fatal crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was taken into custody after a crash on Interstate 264 West near the Freedom Way overpass caused traffic to back up Thursday night. Douglass Joseph Marbry, 59, was arrested on charges such as murder and driving under the influence. Marbry stayed at the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Police investigating after man shows up to hospital with gunshot wound

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man is in the hospital following a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. Shortly after 3 p.m., LMPD was notified about a shooting in the 1400 block of Lillian Avenue. According to a release, officers were unable to find a scene at that location.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man arrested in connection with bizarre death investigation in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to LMPD, Jeremiah Bowman, 43, has been arrested in connection with the death of a man found in Old Louisville. On Tuesday around 9:30 a.m., officers were called to the 800 block of South 2nd Street to follow-up on information of a dismembered corpse and a missing person’s report, according to an arrest report.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD investigating fatal accident on 4th Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is investigating a fatal accident that happened late Friday evening. LMPD said a woman driving a pickup truck was going northbound on 4th Street when she lost control near Industry Road for some unknown reason. She struck a tressel supporting the overpass police...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Coroner IDs 36-year-old man fatally shot near Baxter Avenue

The man who was shot and killed last week near Baxter Avenue has been identified by the coroner. Diunta Cross, 36, of Louisville, was found shot around 1:15 a.m. in the 1600 block of Beechwood Avenue on Jan. 2. Video in the player above is from the night he was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

2 arrested after deputies find 'blue pill of death' during drug bust in Scottsburg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sheriff's deputies in southern Indiana said they found the "blue pill of death" during a recent drug bust. Thursday, the Scott County Sheriff's Office served warrants in Scottsburg and found more than 400 blue-covered pills with fentanyl, $8,000 in cash and drug paraphernalia, according to a social media post from the department.
SCOTTSBURG, IN
Wave 3

Crash on I-264 west has all lanes block, one person in hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to TRIMARC, all westbound lanes on the Watterson Expressway are closed due to a crash that occurred Thursday evening. TRIMARC said it was a multi-vehicle collision with injuries on I-264 mile marker 11, near Freedom Way around 10:15 p.m. Officials said at least one person...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Woman pleads guilty to deadly wrong-way crash in 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman has pleaded guilty to a deadly wrong-way crash in 2021 that killed two adults and injured two children. Court documents show Faith Turner said she was driving under the influence and sped down the wrong way on Interstate 64. That's when she hit an...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Multi-county chase ends in trooper-involved shooting

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - KSP is investigating a trooper-involved shooting after a multi-county chase on Thursday. KSP says they were attempting to conduct a Traffic stop in Woodford County on I-64, but the vehicle wouldn’t stop, and a chase ensued. The chase continued through Franklin County into Shelby County and back through Franklin County before ending near the Graefenburg exit.
WOODFORD COUNTY, KY

