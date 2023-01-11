BAY CITY, MI — The Bay City Commission is considering proposals that would raise one utility rate while lowering another. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, a public hearing and a second reading of two ordinance amendments are on the agenda that, if approved, would raise the water rate while lowering the sewer rate for Bay City utility customers. The meeting was moved to Tuesday because City Hall and all city offices are closed on Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

BAY CITY, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO