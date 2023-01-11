ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, MI

The Saginaw News

‘Neon Waves’: Bay City duo showcasing electrifying art at Midland gallery

BAY CITY, MI - Two Bay City artists will fill a Midland art gallery with electrifyingly colorful neon pieces this month. Bay City artists Josh Averill and Mark Piotrowski will fill the Creative 360 Bayliss Street gallery in Midland with their neon artwork. The exhibit, called “Neon Waves”, will open at the gallery at 1517 Bayliss Street on Friday, Jan. 13. An opening reception will be held from 7 - 8:30 p.m. Admission to thie event and to the exhibit is free. The exhibit will continue to be on display until Feb. 19.
MIDLAND, MI
The Saginaw News

Bay City considering higher water, lower sewer rates at Jan. 17 meeting

BAY CITY, MI — The Bay City Commission is considering proposals that would raise one utility rate while lowering another. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, a public hearing and a second reading of two ordinance amendments are on the agenda that, if approved, would raise the water rate while lowering the sewer rate for Bay City utility customers. The meeting was moved to Tuesday because City Hall and all city offices are closed on Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
BAY CITY, MI
The Saginaw News

Bridgeport Township adds former First Ward executive as manager

BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, MI — For the second time in 28 months, Bridgeport Township’s top administrative position changed hands. The township Board of Trustees at a Tuesday, Jan. 3, meeting unanimously voted to hire Michelle McGregor, the former executive director of First Ward Community Service in Saginaw, as Bridgeport Township’s new township manager.
BRIDGEPORT, MI
WNEM

Rising egg prices impact local restaurants

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – A bad case of the bird flu has been causing the price of eggs to increase across the nation, and local restaurants have been feeling those prices. It’s among the reasons restaurants are paying a lot more for their ingredients. “Everything just keeps inflating....
SAGINAW, MI

