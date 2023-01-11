Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Bay City boys roundup: It’s a Friday filled with feel-good victories
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the boys high school sports scene in the Bay City area for Jan. 13, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. BOYS BKB: BAY CITY WESTERN 53, LAPEER 41.
MLive.com
Bay City girls roundup: Hold-your-breath finish keeps victory parade rolling
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the girls high school sports scene in the Bay City area for Jan. 13, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. GIRLS BKB: STANDISH-STERLING 54, VALLEY LUTHERAN 53.
MLive.com
Bay City roundup: Fourth-year junior is on a career-best scoring tear
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in the Bay City area for Jan. 12, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. GIRLS BKB: ALL SAINTS 52, AKRON-FAIRGROVE 14.
Flint-area basketball highlights: Another big night for Beecher All-Stater Robert Lee
FLINT – Another game for Beecher’s boys basketball team, another big night for senior Robert Lee. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MLive.com
After 16 years as behind-the-scenes hero, Mike Thayer retiring as Western AD
AUBURN, MI – Mike Thayer never minded being the bad guy. Because he knew he could be the kind of bad guy that Bay City Western needed to be at its best.
Saginaw-area girls basketball rankings, five teams trending up
Saginaw-area girls basketball teams hit the ground running when the calendar turned to 2023, with several teams showing why they could make a tournament run. Check out teams that are trending up, along with Saginaw-area rankings for girls basketball teams as of Jan. 11, 2023:
Bridgeport’s Big Boy owner reflects on 40-plus ‘glorious’ years in business
BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, MI — Eva Stone said her Big Boy restaurant on Dixie Highway in Bridgeport Township is more than a place to get a meal. For more than 40 years, her restaurant has been a place for families, friendships, reunions and community. “I’ve got customers that have been...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Great Lakes perch from Bergers Family Restaurant
FRANKENLUST TWP, MI — Bergers Family Restaurant, located on Westside Saginaw Road in Bay County, is known near and far for its fried perch and other Great Lakes fish dinners. Bruce Berger, fourth-generation owner, said fish dinners, especially the fried Great Lakes perch, are what Bergers customers love best.
‘Neon Waves’: Bay City duo showcasing electrifying art at Midland gallery
BAY CITY, MI - Two Bay City artists will fill a Midland art gallery with electrifyingly colorful neon pieces this month. Bay City artists Josh Averill and Mark Piotrowski will fill the Creative 360 Bayliss Street gallery in Midland with their neon artwork. The exhibit, called “Neon Waves”, will open at the gallery at 1517 Bayliss Street on Friday, Jan. 13. An opening reception will be held from 7 - 8:30 p.m. Admission to thie event and to the exhibit is free. The exhibit will continue to be on display until Feb. 19.
Bay City, county offices closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
BAY CITY, MI - Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be on Monday, Jan. 16. Since it’s a federal holiday, banks and government offices will be closed in observance of King’s legacy as a civil rights activist and leader. All Bay City offices will be closed Monday. This...
Bay City considering higher water, lower sewer rates at Jan. 17 meeting
BAY CITY, MI — The Bay City Commission is considering proposals that would raise one utility rate while lowering another. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, a public hearing and a second reading of two ordinance amendments are on the agenda that, if approved, would raise the water rate while lowering the sewer rate for Bay City utility customers. The meeting was moved to Tuesday because City Hall and all city offices are closed on Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Bay County’s Keit’s Greenhouse & Floral Center closing after 167 years
BAY CITY, MI — A longtime greenhouse and floral center is closing its doors after 167 years in business in Bay County. Keit’s Greenhouse & Floral Center, located at 1717 S. Euclid Ave., is going out of business and will close after the end of the month. Rob...
Dive teams searching for person who reportedly jumped off Zilwaukee Bridge
A desperate search is underway in the Saginaw River after a person apparently jumped off the Zilwaukee Bridge. Police asked for divers from Metro Detroit to assist.
Snowstorm trend: Storm shifting north, changing outcome for Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Flint
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been leaning toward more rain and less snow for our southeast Lower Michigan region. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference between accumulating snow and mostly rain. At...
Single lane closures expected for sidewalk work on Liberty Bridge
BAY CITY, MI - Bay City’s Liberty Bridge may be back open to traffic, but there is still some work to do on the structure. Bay City Bridge Partners announced on social media that there will be intermittent single-lane closures so that crews can work on the bridge’s sidewalks.
Bridgeport Township adds former First Ward executive as manager
BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, MI — For the second time in 28 months, Bridgeport Township’s top administrative position changed hands. The township Board of Trustees at a Tuesday, Jan. 3, meeting unanimously voted to hire Michelle McGregor, the former executive director of First Ward Community Service in Saginaw, as Bridgeport Township’s new township manager.
Bodycam video shows gunfight between trooper, Bay City man who allegedly planned to kill girlfriend
BAY CITY, MI — In November, a Bay City man allegedly showed up at his ex-girlfriend’s work, threatening to kill her. When police intervened, he led them on a car chase before abandoning the vehicle and fleeing on foot. As the man allegedly fled in the darkness, clad...
WNEM
Rising egg prices impact local restaurants
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – A bad case of the bird flu has been causing the price of eggs to increase across the nation, and local restaurants have been feeling those prices. It’s among the reasons restaurants are paying a lot more for their ingredients. “Everything just keeps inflating....
Viral Preaching 5 y/o From Grand Blanc Appears on ‘Jennifer Hudson Show’
Have you ever heard the saying, "Some people are just born with it"? Well, this has never been more true than in the case of a 5-year-old from Grand Blanc with a passion for preaching. Luke Tillman, a student at Cook Elementary, went viral with a video of him baptizing...
Popup at Flint Farmers’ Market to feature TikTok star The Golden Balance
FLINT, MI – Ahmad Alzahabi, otherwise known as The Golden Balance on TikTok, will be cooking in a special popup stall at the Flint Farmers’ Market later this month. Sponsored by the Flint Social Club and the Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village, Alzahabi will have a stall from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or while supplies last) on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the market, 300 1st St.
