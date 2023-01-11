ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

RJ Roderick, former Gamecock starter, announces new college home

By Dwayne Mclemore
The State
 3 days ago

A former South Carolina Gamecock who announced plans to transfer three months ago finally knows his next college destination.

Veteran safety R.J. Roderick announced a commitment Tuesday to play for Liberty and new coach Jamey Chadwell. The Flames will be part of Conference USA starting this season.

“Tore me down, but I knew to never bend or break. Just kept my head down, restored my faith. I’ll see y’all in the fall .. “ Roderick posted to social media along with a commitment graphic and video.

Roderick was a fifth-year senior and four-year starter for the Gamecocks, but his 2022 season didn’t go as planned and he left the team in the middle of October.

He injured his arm at the beginning of the season-opener against Georgia State. By the time he returned to action three games later, freshman Nick Emmanwori was entrenched as a starting safety.

Emmanwori went on to lead the team in tackles with 85 and had a game-sealing fumble recovery in the win over Clemson. He was named to the SEC coaches’ all-freshman team, among other postseason accolades.

Roderick finished his time at South Carolina with 205 tackles and two interceptions. He had 64 total tackles, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery during the 2021 season.

He played quarterback at Cane Bay High School in Summerville and originally signed with South Carolina under Will Muschamp.

Roderick visited Liberty over the weekend. He also reported an offer in December from James Madison.

Gamecocks in the transfer portal

Each player’s landing spot is listed in parentheses

DE Jordan Burch — Jan. 5

RB Rashad Amos — Jan. 1 (Miami of Ohio)

DE Hot Rod Fitten — Dec. 31

LS Matthew Bailey — Dec. 31

DE Gilber Edmond — Dec. 15 (Florida State)

WR Corey Rucker — Dec. 14

RB MarShawn Lloyd — Dec. 12 (Southern Cal)

DB Tyrese Ross — Dec. 6

TE Jaheim Bell — Dec. 5 (Florida State)

TE Austin Stogner — Dec. 5 (Oklahoma)

LB Darryle Ware — Dec. 5

DB Joey Hunter — Dec. 5 (Akron)

OL Jordan Davis — Nov. 30 (South Alabama)

DB R.J. Roderick — Oct. 17 (Liberty)

