Time to Indict TRUMP
🏃‍♀️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♂️ IMMIGRATION? for starters, all these right Wingers that are screaming and yelling how come they didn't do any legislation When Donald Trump was president? The last time anything meaningful was done on immigration was when Ronald Reagan was president. and he did the right thing even though I didn't vote for him and didn't support him. Today, if the right wing in this country, and I'm not talking about all Republicans I'm talking about these Freedom caucus white Christian nationalist oathkeeper supporting racist had their way, they would be building gas Chambers right now

Time to Indict TRUMP
do you remember benghazi? do you remember what a fool Kevin McCarthy made of himself at the end of the day after dragging Hillary Clinton for 11 hours through the ringer on National television? they came up with nothing nothing nothing and made themselves look like foolsNotice........ the people coming forward to testify have NOT been Democrats, or liberals, or whatever they want to call them they were ALL members of Trumps government..... Republicans........ People close to Trump. ........People that Trump himself picked.The majority of the country sees January 6th for what it was an insurrection, violence, a terrorist attack against the government of the United States of america.Imagine what some people in this country would be saying right now if they had this much concrete evidence on Hillary......✅️text messages, ✅️videotape, ✅️emails, ✅️audio tape, ✅️Tweets✅️ phone logs✅️live Witnesses✅️ his own daughter and son-in-law

Judson McCulloch
So much for “The States should decide.” When Dems come back and pass national standards. No one in the GOP has a right to cry about it.

POLITICO

Mitch McConnell said he "absolutely" wants Kevin McCarthy to become speaker of the House — even after McCarthy's criticism of Senate GOP spending bill negotiations.

"I hope he makes it," McConnell says. What happened: Even as Kevin McCarthy has criticized the Senate GOP for its government spending package negotiations, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he "absolutely" supports the House Republican leader's bid to be speaker. "I'm pulling for Kevin. I hope he makes...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Pelosi alerts all House members to be physically present for Wednesday 'special' session

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) alerted all House members to be physically present at the United States Capitol for a "special" session on Wednesday. The alert, sent to all colleagues in the form of a letter, only gave the reason that the "very special session" would feature a "very special focus on Democracy." While no elaboration was given, the letter, obtained by the Washington Examiner, coincides with reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the U.S. Capitol in person on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Capitol police admit that Nancy Pelosi’s home didn’t have security review for four years before hammer attack on husband

Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home, where her husband was violently attacked in October, last underwent a security review in 2018, Capitol Police have said.US Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger told CNN on Tuesday that the agency had not performed an assessment in the last four years. Members of Congress have been pressing Capitol police for answers following the 28 October hammer attack on Mr Pelosi, during which the suspect was looking for the speaker, court documents state. Ms Pelosi was in Washington DC at the time of the violent assault. The chair of the House Administration Committee, California Democrat...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Pelosi fires back at reporter: ‘Don’t bother me with a question like that!’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday briefly lost her patience with a reporter who pressed her on whether she’d represent her San Francisco district for the entirety of the 118th Congress, despite not being among the House Democratic leadership for the first time in two decades.Ms Pelosi was speaking at a press conference on Thursday when a reporter asked her if she’d “commit to serving your full two-year term for the people of San Francisco”.The speaker, who has represented her San Francisco constituency since 1987, snapped: “What is this? Don’t bother me with a question like that!”“Those kind of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
People

Embattled Rep. George Santos Reportedly Called a Liar on House Floor During Rough First Day in Congress

Inside the House chamber, Santos was seen "sitting alone toward the back" and "busying himself on his phone," Fox News reports Incoming Rep. George Santos faced a rocky first day in Congress on Tuesday, with reports surfacing that he dodged reporters outside his office and was called a liar by at least one of his colleagues on the House floor. Various outlets report that the embattled newcomer approached his Capitol Hill office early Tuesday and turned in the opposite direction when he spotted reporters waiting for him. Though...
WASHINGTON STATE
