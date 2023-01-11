Roundup: Winterville council seat remains vacant; Greene County board hears 2023 economic develop plans

WINTERVILLE — The Winterville Town Council voted to review applications to fill a vacancy on the board later this month after votes to select two of the applicants failed.

Board members on Monday considered eight applicants and split on selecting Shantell Hawkins, a runner-up in the 2021 municipal election, and Lisa Smith, wife of former councilman Mark Smith, who vacated his seat after he was elected to the Pitt County Board of Commissioners in November.

Council members Johnny Moye and Veronica Roberson said the council should allow election results to determine who fills the seat, a practice the board followed in December 2021 when the members appointed Paul Rice to fill the seat Ricky Hines vacated when he was elected mayor.

Moye and Smith won a five-way race for two seats in November 2021. Moye was the top vote-getter with 649 votes; Smith received 459; Rice received 364 votes; Hawkins got 340; and Brandy Daniels received 192.

“We have rules and procedures. A year and a half ago we had a vacancy on the board and we followed the rules and procedures to fill (Hines’) seat. Now, we’ve got this seat to fill, and I feel like we should do the same thing,” Roberson said.

“In order to do that, we would appoint the person with the next highest number of votes. It’s impartial, it doesn’t pick and it’s based on the number of votes from the last election. I will not change from that.”

Councilman Tony Moore disagreed with following the policy and instead made a motion to appoint Lisa Smith.

“Is that really fair to the citizens? To appoint somebody who 16% of the people voted for, when we have a candidate who is living with a man, married to him for 17 years, who’s had information during those 17 years? Husbands and wives share information. They think a lot alike. We need to appoint someone who thinks like the person who went off the board thinks,” he said.

Rice only received 18 percent of the vote, beating Hawkins by 24 votes.

“A percentage doesn’t always reflect everything,” Roberson said. “There were over 300 people that voted for the next highest person and there were a few names on that ballot. I feel like this person should be given the opportunity to serve. Also, the other times we did not deviate from this policy.”

The motion by Moore to appoint Smith failed with Hines breaking the tie. “Her staying with Mark does not make her any better than the other candidates. I am not discounting you, Lisa, I am just saying that you don’t weigh your decision on her living with a councilman,” said Hines.

Hines also stated the reason the town was accepting applications to fill the vacancy was that there was no municipal election this year. “We didn’t have an election this year so we went outside of that and solicited people to put in applications,” he said.

Roberson disagreed with that interpretation of the policy stating the policy is “referring to the last election that selects council people.”

Moye then made a motion to appoint Hawkins to the vacancy, which was seconded by Roberson and opposed by Moore and Rice. The voted against the second motion as well to break the tie.

The council agreed to discuss the appointment again at their vision-setting meeting at 5 p.m. on Jan. 23.

The town manager received nine letters of interest from residents seeking to fill the position, although eight names are in consideration because one was submitted after the Jan. 5 deadline.

Greene County Board

Greene County Economic Development Director Trey Cash delivered an economic development update at the Jan. 3 Board of Commissioners meeting. He began with a recap of the county’s major developments in 2022.

“BEES invested $1.25 million investment and 17 jobs in Greene County. In the summertime, we had H&T Trucking announce they are investing $450,000 here in Greene County and they’re creating 70 new jobs here paying the average wage of $70,000,” he said.

Cash also highlighted the county’s September job fair. “We had 28 companies there, it was very well-attended. We’re looking at making it an annual event. Planning has already started for our job fair this September.”

Cash said the county is working on organizing a career fair in the spring for local high school students. “It’s only Greene County companies coming to Greene Central and talking to students so they know what job opportunities there are.”

Cash also discussed how the economic development staff have assisted businesses in the area since he started in the position in July. “We have had 13 direct assistances with our companies, which means we’ve had companies directly call me and say they need help with something and we have helped 13 times. A great example is we had one company here that had a plasma cutter for welding that needed somewhere to store the old plasma cutter so they can get ready to sell it.

“We not only found them a storage place, but we also found them a company in Greene County that was looking for a plasma cutter and they sold it here in Greene County so we kept that investment right here and helped an existing company.”

Cash stated one of the county’s main economic objectives for the year is growing its workforce and growth rate. “We are currently facing a -4.3% growth rate in Greene County. The first thing a company is going to pull up is your growth rate. We’re going to have to turn that around and reverse course in the next 10 years for the next census.

“If you look at the data, the past decade, 70% of job growth is from existing industries, they’ve already invested here. We have to make sure those industries are happy, growing and we’re retaining those. We’re trying to make sure our workforce is strong and can support these needs. We are looking at all kinds of incentives and grants from state and federal partners to make sure that those industries are growing and we’re retaining them.”

Cash stated he will have more project announcements in the coming weeks.

In other business, Rich Moore of McDavid and Associates presented a resolution amending the capital project budget ordinance due to construction on the Pope Farm Road Water Improvement Project costing less than the original appropriation. The project consisted of relocating a section of a waterline that was located at the intersection of Pope Farm Road and Bullhead Road.

The waterline had experienced recurring breaks and leaks due to its placement. Construction costs were lowered when contractors Rick Bostic Construction and Demolition found the existing fire hydrant was in good condition and did not need to be replaced as planned. The cost was lowered by $2,871.

The board will meet again on Jan. 17 at 7 p.m.