Demolition beginning at A.G. Cox building: Students used 1936 classroom building for last time in December.

WINTERVILLE — When Pitt County Schools students returned to classes to start 2023, those at A.G. Cox will have left more than the old year behind.

Middle-schoolers who walked through Cox’s front doors on Dec. 21 will never pass that way again. As they waved goodbye to head home for winter break, they also were bidding farewell to classrooms where students have been taught for nearly 90 years.

The school’s main entrance and 1936 classroom wing are set to be demolished next month. Aaron Errickson, PCS interim director of facilities and operations, said the structure, which included the A.G. Cox administrative offices, is one of the oldest in the school district.

“The only one that is currently older in the system is the two-story front wing at Chicod, but that is not in use,” he said. “It (the Chicod building) is just waiting for the funding for demolition.”

Workers on Jan. 3 began the three-week abatement process designed to contain any remaining materials containing asbestos in the building at 2657 Church St.

“It’s mostly the glue that’s behind the chalk boards, the sealant that’s used on the exterior side of the windows, and under the floor tile of the building,” Errickson said. “It’s not items that were hazardous to the students while they were in there, but they do have to be removed from the building before the bulk of the building goes to the demolition landfill.”

Similar hazardous material was believed to have been used in the science laboratory cabinets in the old classroom wing, he said, which is why the school had to turn down requests to make them available to the public. Errickson said that workers plan to salvage about 500 bricks for a seating area that is to be constructed as a type of memorial to the building, although it was not the original structure on the A.G. Cox campus. A two-story building near Sylvania Street was constructed in the 1920s but was removed several decades ago.

Following abatement and a 10-day period to finalize permits, demolition should begin in early February, followed by the beginning of construction of a new administration building in March.

March 2023 was initially projected to mark the end of the $12.2 million construction and renovation of A.G. Cox, but the project has experienced numerous setbacks and delays. After having its start postponed for months in 2020, the project fell behind schedule last spring, and the school district terminated its contract with the general contractor in June.

Still, a new two-story addition, which includes science labs, a maker space and an art room, as well as a new media center, was completed in time for the beginning of the 2022-23 school year in August.

“This (demolition) had been initially slated for September, so we are still running four to six months behind the original construction schedule,” Errickson said. “This next phase would be the best chance to make up time because, at this point, all of the students will be at the permanent locations.”

Eighth-graders who were in the 1936 building in the fall will begin classes today in their newly renovated classroom wing, which was completed in December. An interim visitor entrance to the school has been set up in a modular building on Sylvania Street, which will have one-way traffic for families bringing their students to and from school. Students who do not ride a bus to school will enter through a gate by the temporary front office.

Once the final phase of construction is complete, the office will be in a new facility where the former media center was located. Errickson said the new building, which is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year, will add a front parking lot to the school, which lacks on-site parking.