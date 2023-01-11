ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresville, NC

The best things to do in Lake Norman | Jan. 13-19

By Heidi Finley
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yis6X_0kAnCRwH00

Friday, Jan. 13

Enjoy live music from Makenzie Loudermilt while you chow down on a barbecue dinner of ribs or hickory smoked pork and $5 B.O.M. drafts at Mac’s Speed Shop. 6-8 p.m. 19601 Liverpool Pkwy., Cornelius.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IR0Hf_0kAnCRwH00
Mac’s Speed Shop’s Lake Norman location will offer live music from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13. Mac's Speed Shop

Saturday, Jan. 14

Celebrate the new year with a free, family friendly event featuring a magician, photo booth, live music, food trucks, a giant soccer kick and more at the Mooresville’s 150th anniversary kick-off fireworks spectacular. 4-7 p.m., with fireworks starting at 7 p.m. A free shuttle service will run continuously from Merino Mill at 500 S. Main St. and The Cove Church at 197 Langtree Road, starting at 4 p.m. and ending at 8 p.m. Langtree Lake Norman, 401 Langtree Road, Mooresville.

Sunday, Jan. 15

Find a partner and play in the Lake Norman Euchre Tournament at Lost Worlds Brewing. For a $20 entry fee, you can join in this single elimination card game and find out who is Lake Norman’s best set of players. Noon-4 p.m. 19700-D One Norman Blvd, Cornelius.

Monday, Jan. 16

Hear a free concert by Organ at Davidson, which will present French music in a joint recital of by Katie Ann McCarty, director of traditional music and organist at South Park Church in Charlotte, and David Brinson, director of music at Davidson College Presbyterian Church. 7:30-9 p.m. Davidson College Presbyterian Church, 100 N. Main St. in Davidson.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Get outside for Hoptown Brewing and the Lowe’s YMCA’s weekly Tuesday night run — or walk. (It goes on rain, shine, cold, hot, snow or otherwise.) You can choose a 1 mile, 2.5 mile or 5K distance to earn beer and a Run Club shirt, along with a free month at the Lowe’s YMCA. Strollers and dogs on leashes are welcome to join the group, which leave Hoptown at 6:30 p.m. sharp. 107 Plantation Ridge Drive, Mooresville.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

Make reservations for Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week , taking place Friday, Jan. 20, through Sunday, Jan. 29. More than 90 restaurants around the Charlotte metro area — including several in Lake Norman — will offer three-course, prix fixe dining deals costing $30-$45 per person. Multiple locations.

Thursday, Jan. 19

Start off your day with a latte or a mocha from the Bean Catcher mobile coffee bar, which will be parked all week at Lake Norman Garden Center from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. The brews are made with beans by Black Powder Coffee, a Carolina small batch craft coffee roaster. 1484 Mecklenburg Hwy., Mooresville.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=281aop_0kAnCRwH00
This week, find the Bean Catcher mobile coffee bar outside Lake Norman Garden Center & Market. Bean Catcher

