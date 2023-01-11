Read full article on original website
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul PlayMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Are You Suffering Domestic Violence? Investigators Need You to Take Pro-Active Steps to Prevent AbuseClarence WalkerHouston, TX
Can this Houston native win the Miss Universe title this weekend?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
This Is How You Apply For The Houston Housing AuthorityBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
4 Amazing Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Atlanta United sign former Inter Miami goalkeeper Clement Diop via free agency
Atlanta United have strengthened their goalkeeping options with the signing of Clement Diop via free agency. The 29-year-old has signed a one-year deal through the 2023 MLS season, with Atlanta holding an option on 2024. Diop joins the Five Stripes following a disrupted 2022 season in which he started at...
Inter Miami sign Argentine left-back Franco Negri in free transfer
Inter Miami have bolstered their defensive options with the signing of experienced Argentine left-back Franco Negri. The 27-year-old joins on a two-year deal through the 2024 MLS season with a club option on 2025, having last played for Argentine top-flight side Godoy Cruz. Negri - who can also cover as...
Toronto FC sign former LAFC forward Adama Diomande via waivers
Toronto FC have signed former LAFC forward Adama Diomande via waivers. The 32-year-old has signed a two-year contract through the 2024 MLS season with a club option on 2025. Diomande reunites with head coach Bob Bradley, who the striker has played under at various points through his career including LAFC between 2018 and 2020. He boasts 24 goals in 52 appearances across all competitions.
Minnesota United sign SuperDraft pick Ryen Jiba to MLS contract
Minnesota United have signed defender Ryen Jiba to a professional contract after selecting him in the MLS SuperDraft. Jiba was the 19th overall selection in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft and has now penned a deal with the Loons through the 2023 MLS season, with club options on 2024, 2025, and 2026.
Portland Timbers promote Ned Grabavoy as new general manager
The Portland Timbers have named their new general manager, promoting Ned Grabavoy from his role as technical director. Grabavoy is in his eighth season at the club, having ended his playing career as a midfielder in MLS with Portland in 2016 before stepping into the Front Office. The Timbers' sporting operation was previously overseen by Gavin Wilkinson, who the club parted ways with in October 2022.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Newcastle United predicted lineup vs Fulham - Premier League
Newcastle and Fulham lock horns on Sunday with both in fine form, so who is set to start for the Magpies?
Alan Pulido injury update: 'I am so close'
Alan Pulido is set to return to action, after being sidelined for the entire 2022 Major League Soccer season by a knee injury. He sustained the affliction in the Spring of 2021, during a stretch with the Mexican national team. Pulido went on to record eight goals and three assists in 21 appearances while playing through the pain, before undergoing surgery on January 17 to resolve the issue.
Leeds Owner Investigating Wolves' Link to Agent Jorge Mendes in Hopes of Replicating Success
Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has written to the FA, EFL and Premier League to seek clarity regarding Wolves' link to football agent Jorge Mendes.
Julian Araujo addresses Club America transfer rumors
Defender Julian Araujo addressed recent transfer rumors linking him to Liga MX, confirming contact with Club America before insisting he remains 'focused with LA Galaxy' at the moment. The Mexico City team inspired reports after head coach Fernando Ortiz teased the possible arrival of a Mexican right back ahead of...
Messi vs Ronaldo: Who was won more Best FIFA Football Awards?
The FIFA Best Awards are coming up very soon, so here is who's in the running and who out of Ronaldo and Messi has won it the most in the past.
Sporting Kansas City sign midfielder Danny Flores via waivers
Sporting Kansas City have signed midfielder Danny Flores on a one-year deal via waivers. The 20-year-old's deal keeps him at Children's Mercy Park through the 2023 MLS season, with SKC holding options to extend through 2024, 2025, and 2026. Flores - a former United States youth international - now resumes...
Chicago Fire sign goalkeeper Jeff Gal from Swedish top-flight side Degerfors IF
The Chicago Fire have completed the signing of goalkeeper Jeff Gal from Swedish top-flight side Degerfors IF on a free transfer. Gal has penned a one-year deal through the 2023 MLS season with the club holding options on 2024 and 2025. The move marks a return to Chicago for Gal,...
Andrew Farrell signs New England Revolution contract extension
The New England Revolution have announced the signing of center-back Andrew Farrell to a contract extension. Farrell's previous deal had expired at the end of 2022, but the Revs have used Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) to sign the defender to a new one-year contract through the 2023 MLS season with options on 2024 and 2025.
Real Madrid learn extent of Lucas Vazquez injury
Lucas Vazquez is set for an extended period on the sidelines through injury.
Jurgen Klopp unsure over fitness of key forward ahead of Brighton clash
Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool could be without one of their key forwards against in-form Brighton.
Transfer rumours: Barcelona explore Aubameyang re-signing; Amrabat to snub Liverpool
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Sofyan Amrabat, Bernardo Silva, Lionel Messi and more.
Roberto De Zerbi sends warning to outcast Brighton star
Roberto De Zerbi gives an update on the future of Leandro Trossard, who has been targeted for a transfer by Tottenham.
Antonio Conte aims dig at Arsenal over referee pressure
Antonio Conte aims a dig at Arsenal over their treatment of referees.
How Cristiano Ronaldo and Vincent Aboubakar helped Wout Weghorst seal Man Utd move
Wout Weghorst looks set to spend the rest of the season with Manchester United. How did the move involve both Cristiano Ronaldo and Vincent Aboubakar?
