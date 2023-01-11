ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
90min

Inter Miami sign Argentine left-back Franco Negri in free transfer

Inter Miami have bolstered their defensive options with the signing of experienced Argentine left-back Franco Negri. The 27-year-old joins on a two-year deal through the 2024 MLS season with a club option on 2025, having last played for Argentine top-flight side Godoy Cruz. Negri - who can also cover as...
Toronto FC sign former LAFC forward Adama Diomande via waivers

Toronto FC have signed former LAFC forward Adama Diomande via waivers. The 32-year-old has signed a two-year contract through the 2024 MLS season with a club option on 2025. Diomande reunites with head coach Bob Bradley, who the striker has played under at various points through his career including LAFC between 2018 and 2020. He boasts 24 goals in 52 appearances across all competitions.
Portland Timbers promote Ned Grabavoy as new general manager

The Portland Timbers have named their new general manager, promoting Ned Grabavoy from his role as technical director. Grabavoy is in his eighth season at the club, having ended his playing career as a midfielder in MLS with Portland in 2016 before stepping into the Front Office. The Timbers' sporting operation was previously overseen by Gavin Wilkinson, who the club parted ways with in October 2022.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Alan Pulido injury update: 'I am so close'

Alan Pulido is set to return to action, after being sidelined for the entire 2022 Major League Soccer season by a knee injury. He sustained the affliction in the Spring of 2021, during a stretch with the Mexican national team. Pulido went on to record eight goals and three assists in 21 appearances while playing through the pain, before undergoing surgery on January 17 to resolve the issue.
Julian Araujo addresses Club America transfer rumors

Defender Julian Araujo addressed recent transfer rumors linking him to Liga MX, confirming contact with Club America before insisting he remains 'focused with LA Galaxy' at the moment. The Mexico City team inspired reports after head coach Fernando Ortiz teased the possible arrival of a Mexican right back ahead of...
Sporting Kansas City sign midfielder Danny Flores via waivers

Sporting Kansas City have signed midfielder Danny Flores on a one-year deal via waivers. The 20-year-old's deal keeps him at Children's Mercy Park through the 2023 MLS season, with SKC holding options to extend through 2024, 2025, and 2026. Flores - a former United States youth international - now resumes...
Andrew Farrell signs New England Revolution contract extension

The New England Revolution have announced the signing of center-back Andrew Farrell to a contract extension. Farrell's previous deal had expired at the end of 2022, but the Revs have used Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) to sign the defender to a new one-year contract through the 2023 MLS season with options on 2024 and 2025.
