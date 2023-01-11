Read full article on original website
Related
The difference between The Best FIFA Football Awards and the Ballon d'Or
A look at the differences between The Best FIFA Football Awards and the Ballon d'Or
FIFA confirm 14 nominees for The Best Men's Player 2022 award
FIFA have unveiled a 14-player shortlist for The Best Men's Player award for 2022.
Man Utd 2-1 Man City: Player ratings as Red Devils earn comeback derby win
Match report and player ratings from Manchester United's Premier League meeting with Manchester City
Messi vs Ronaldo: Who was won more Best FIFA Football Awards?
The FIFA Best Awards are coming up very soon, so here is who's in the running and who out of Ronaldo and Messi has won it the most in the past.
Premier League & Championship clubs eye Old Firm target Cho Gue-sung
Choe Gue-sung has been offered to multiple clubs in the Premier League & Championship after already catching the eye of Celtic & Rangers.
Fulham 1-2 Chelsea: Player ratings as Joao Felix sees red in Blues debut
Fulham 1-2 Chelsea: Player ratings as Joao Felix sees red in Blues debut.
PSG 2-0 Angers: Player ratings as Messi marks return with goal
PSG player ratings from the Ligue 1 clash with Angers - 11 January 2023.
Aston Villa 2-1 Leeds: Player ratings as wasteful Whites punished
Player ratings from the Premier League clash between Aston Villa & Leeds.
Pep Guardiola vs Erik ten Hag: Complete head-to-head record
Here's how Pep Guardiola and Erik ten Hag have fared against one another.
West Ham interested in Udinese defender Rodrigo Becao
West Ham remain keen to bring in a new central defender in January and have watched Udinese defender Rodrigo Becao among others.
Players who were sent off on their Premier League debut
Nobody wants to get sent off on their Premier League debut, but 22 unlucky souls have done just that.
90min
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
231K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0