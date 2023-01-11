Read full article on original website
Related
Newcastle United predicted lineup vs Fulham - Premier League
Newcastle and Fulham lock horns on Sunday with both in fine form, so who is set to start for the Magpies?
Inter Miami sign Argentine left-back Franco Negri in free transfer
Inter Miami have bolstered their defensive options with the signing of experienced Argentine left-back Franco Negri. The 27-year-old joins on a two-year deal through the 2024 MLS season with a club option on 2025, having last played for Argentine top-flight side Godoy Cruz. Negri - who can also cover as...
Messi vs Ronaldo: Who was won more Best FIFA Football Awards?
The FIFA Best Awards are coming up very soon, so here is who's in the running and who out of Ronaldo and Messi has won it the most in the past.
Atlanta United sign former Inter Miami goalkeeper Clement Diop via free agency
Atlanta United have strengthened their goalkeeping options with the signing of Clement Diop via free agency. The 29-year-old has signed a one-year deal through the 2023 MLS season, with Atlanta holding an option on 2024. Diop joins the Five Stripes following a disrupted 2022 season in which he started at...
Toronto FC sign former LAFC forward Adama Diomande via waivers
Toronto FC have signed former LAFC forward Adama Diomande via waivers. The 32-year-old has signed a two-year contract through the 2024 MLS season with a club option on 2025. Diomande reunites with head coach Bob Bradley, who the striker has played under at various points through his career including LAFC between 2018 and 2020. He boasts 24 goals in 52 appearances across all competitions.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Man Utd vs Man City - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Everything you need to know about the Premier League clash bewteen Man Utd & Man City - 14 January 2023.
Man Utd 2-1 Man City: Player ratings as Red Devils earn comeback derby win
Match report and player ratings from Manchester United's Premier League meeting with Manchester City
Minnesota United sign SuperDraft pick Ryen Jiba to MLS contract
Minnesota United have signed defender Ryen Jiba to a professional contract after selecting him in the MLS SuperDraft. Jiba was the 19th overall selection in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft and has now penned a deal with the Loons through the 2023 MLS season, with club options on 2024, 2025, and 2026.
NYCFC sign homegrown midfielder Justin Haak to contract extension
NYCFC have signed homegrown midfielder Justin Haak to a new three-year contract, the club announced Wednesday. Haak's new deal keeps him at the club through the 2025 MLS season with NYCFC holding an option on 2026. The 21-year-old was out of contract following the conclusion of the 2022 season, but Haak has impressed enough to stick around and continue his development with the 2021 MLS Cup champions.
Portland Timbers promote Ned Grabavoy as new general manager
The Portland Timbers have named their new general manager, promoting Ned Grabavoy from his role as technical director. Grabavoy is in his eighth season at the club, having ended his playing career as a midfielder in MLS with Portland in 2016 before stepping into the Front Office. The Timbers' sporting operation was previously overseen by Gavin Wilkinson, who the club parted ways with in October 2022.
Julian Araujo addresses Club America transfer rumors
Defender Julian Araujo addressed recent transfer rumors linking him to Liga MX, confirming contact with Club America before insisting he remains 'focused with LA Galaxy' at the moment. The Mexico City team inspired reports after head coach Fernando Ortiz teased the possible arrival of a Mexican right back ahead of...
Kyle Walker-Peters: Premier League giants interested in Southampton full-back
Several Premier League sides have registered an interest in signing Kyle Walker-Peters from Southampton, sources have told 90min.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Barcelona - Supercopa de Espana final
Real Madrid's predicted starting XI for their Supercopa de Espana final against Barcelona
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Chelsea vs Crystal Palace in the Premier League, with TV & live stream details, team news, predicted lineups & score prediction.
Antonio Conte confirms Tottenham decision on Lucas Moura contract
Antonio Conte confirms Tottenham will not be offering a new contract to Lucas Moura.
Alan Pulido injury update: 'I am so close'
Alan Pulido is set to return to action, after being sidelined for the entire 2022 Major League Soccer season by a knee injury. He sustained the affliction in the Spring of 2021, during a stretch with the Mexican national team. Pulido went on to record eight goals and three assists in 21 appearances while playing through the pain, before undergoing surgery on January 17 to resolve the issue.
Transfer rumours: Barcelona explore Aubameyang re-signing; Amrabat to snub Liverpool
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Sofyan Amrabat, Bernardo Silva, Lionel Messi and more.
Leeds Owner Investigating Wolves' Link to Agent Jorge Mendes in Hopes of Replicating Success
Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has written to the FA, EFL and Premier League to seek clarity regarding Wolves' link to football agent Jorge Mendes.
Karim Benzema offers uncertain response to Real Madrid contract question
Karim Benzema remained coy when asked about his future at Real Madrid.
90min
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
231K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0