CBS Minnesota

Teenager dies in North Minneapolis shooting after stolen vehicle crashes

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a teenager died Friday evening in a shooting on the city's northside.Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash around 6:30 p.m. on the 4000 block of Dupont Avenue North. The call was then updated to include that someone had been shot.Police say they found a teenage boy with gunshot wounds in the driver seat of a car in a snowbank. The vehicle that was involved in the crash was a Kia that had been reported stolen earlier that day.Officers rendered aid to the boy, but he died on the scene.Two other teenagers allegedly fled the scene on foot but returned to talk to police about what happened.According to police, ShotSpotter reported around 14 shots near 3800 Dupont Avenue North at 6:25 p.m. which police say they believe is related to the incident.No arrests have been made yet.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Man found dead in snowbank following hit-and-run

A man was found dead in a Minneapolis snowbank Thursday morning after what police believe was a hit-and-run collision. The discovery was made near the intersection of Cedar Avenue South and East Lake Nokomis Parkway at 7:10 a.m. Paramedics were at the scene first, with the victim pronounced dead at...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Christopher Jones sentenced to over 21 years in prison for murder of 20-year-old Blake Swanson

MINNEAPOLIS -- A St. Paul man was sentenced to over 21 years in prison Friday for the murder of 20-year-old Blake Swanson in the summer of 2021.Christopher DeWayne Jones pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree aggravated robbery in October last year.MORE: Chris Jones, 31, Charged With Killing Blake Swanson, 20, At St. Paul's Raspberry IslandJones shot Swanson in the neck early morning on Aug. 29, 2021, and robbed Swanson's girlfriend at St. Paul's Raspberry Island.Jones is credited with 421 days of time served for his 260 month sentence.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police searching for suspects in Rosedale Center JCPenny robbery

ROSEVILLE, Minn. -- Police in Roseville are searching for two people Friday afternoon who allegedly robbed the JCPenney at the Rosedale Center.The Roseville Police Department says it received a report of a robbery shortly after 3 p.m.According to the police report, two people requested to see jewelry from a jewelry case. The clerk opened the case for the two when they pushed her to the ground and took the jewelry from the case.The suspects fled before police arrived, but police say they believe the left in a minivan but do not have any plate information as of now.
ROSEVILLE, MN
drydenwire.com

50-Year-Old Man Pronounced Deceased In Parking Lot Of Bar & Grill

POLK COUNTY -- A 50-year-old male was pronounced deceased after authorities in Polk County were called to a rural Bar & Grill for a call of an unresponsive person. On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 10:25p, Polk County Emergency communications center received a call for an unresponsive male in the parking lot of the Blacksmith Shop Bar and Grill, in rural Balsam Lake. Deputies, First Responders, and an Ambulance all responded to the scene.
POLK COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

St. Catherine University librarian killed in Lake Nokomis hit-and-run

MINNEAPOLIS -- A family member has confirmed to WCCO the victim of the fatal hit-and-run near Minneapolis' Lake Nokomis was David Phillip Norris.Norris was a librarian at St. Catherine University in St. Paul.The accident happened at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday at Cedar Avenue South and East Lake Nokomis Parkway. MORE: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Minneapolis' Lake NokomisThe area around Lake Nokomis is a destination for many who like to walk and run, and many who use this area know how dangerous it can be.Police are still searching for the driver responsible for Norris' death.Becky Roloff, President of St. Catherine University, said in a statement that Norris was very caring and inquisitive."St. Catherine University is saddened by the news of David's tragic death. An alumnus (MLIS'17) and librarian at St. Kate's since 2019, he was driven by a passion for equity in information access and connecting users with the resources they need. His commitment to confronting bias and his leadership in promoting inclusivity and diversity was deeply admired by the library community." -Becky Roloff, President, St. Catherine's University
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Suspect at large after shooting outside Minneapolis market leaves 1 dead, 2 critically hurt

MINNEAPOLIS – A man is dead, two others are in critical condition, and a suspect is at large after a shooting Wednesday night in the parking lot of a north Minneapolis market.Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara says it happened at about 8:20 p.m. outside of Star Food Market off of Lowry Avenue North.Officers were nearby at a traffic accident at Lowry and Emerson avenues when they heard gunfire. The city's ShotSpotter system detected 23 rounds were fired.O'Hara says their preliminary investigation shows that two men walked up to a parked vehicle, which then backed up and dragged one of them. That...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Minneapolis Public Schools agrees to pay family of student shot and killed $500,000

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minneapolis Public Schools will pay a 500-thousand dollar settlement to the family of a student who was fatally shot last year. Former North High quarterback Deshaun Hill was killed while walking home from school after Principal Mauri Friestleben dismissed students to join a protest. The man charged with shooting Hill goes to trial later this month.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

