Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two bank robberies and a gas station robbery occur in Apple Valley and Lakeville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Professor Fired for Showing Medieval Paintings of Prophet MuhammadPrateek DasguptaSaint Paul, MN
Marshalls Closes Stores in Multiple States, Financial Crisis Deepens. Are There Stores Closing Near You?Ty D.Minneapolis, MN
Fantasy Football WR Awards For 2022FlurrySportsMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota Beats Ohio State For First Big Ten Basketball WinFlurrySportsColumbus, OH
Related
Teenager dies in North Minneapolis shooting after stolen vehicle crashes
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a teenager died Friday evening in a shooting on the city's northside.Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash around 6:30 p.m. on the 4000 block of Dupont Avenue North. The call was then updated to include that someone had been shot.Police say they found a teenage boy with gunshot wounds in the driver seat of a car in a snowbank. The vehicle that was involved in the crash was a Kia that had been reported stolen earlier that day.Officers rendered aid to the boy, but he died on the scene.Two other teenagers allegedly fled the scene on foot but returned to talk to police about what happened.According to police, ShotSpotter reported around 14 shots near 3800 Dupont Avenue North at 6:25 p.m. which police say they believe is related to the incident.No arrests have been made yet.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers.
Teenage boy dies after being shot, crashing stolen car into snowbank
A teenage boy has died in Minneapolis after being found shot while behind the wheel of a crashed car, which had earlier been stolen. Police were called to the single-vehicle crash on the 4000 block of Dupont Avenue North at 6:30 p.m. Friday and arrived to find the teen in the driver's seat of a vehicle that had crashed into a snowbank.
fox9.com
Anoka man sentenced to 40 years for murder of woman who opened her heart to him
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An Anoka man, with a troubling history of drugs, guns and mental illness, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the July 2022 slaying of a woman he once dated, a woman who tried to help him find his way. "I am forever broken," said...
Anoka man sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing of on-off girlfriend
A 37-year-old Anoka man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the shooting death of his off-and-on-again girlfriend at her Brooklyn Center home in July 2022. Michael Klinger shot 34-year-old Katie Ann Fredrickson twice near her heart at at home on the 5400 block of 68th Avenue N. on July 30.
Suspect in St. Paul 17-year-old's shooting death charged as an adult
ST PAUL, Minnesota — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on May 9, 2022. The Dakota County Attorney's Office announced Thursday that a now-18-year-old is being charged with murder in adult court for the death of 17-year-old Anthony Skelley last summer. Casimir Semlak, of St....
Man found dead in snowbank following hit-and-run
A man was found dead in a Minneapolis snowbank Thursday morning after what police believe was a hit-and-run collision. The discovery was made near the intersection of Cedar Avenue South and East Lake Nokomis Parkway at 7:10 a.m. Paramedics were at the scene first, with the victim pronounced dead at...
Christopher Jones sentenced to over 21 years in prison for murder of 20-year-old Blake Swanson
MINNEAPOLIS -- A St. Paul man was sentenced to over 21 years in prison Friday for the murder of 20-year-old Blake Swanson in the summer of 2021.Christopher DeWayne Jones pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree aggravated robbery in October last year.MORE: Chris Jones, 31, Charged With Killing Blake Swanson, 20, At St. Paul's Raspberry IslandJones shot Swanson in the neck early morning on Aug. 29, 2021, and robbed Swanson's girlfriend at St. Paul's Raspberry Island.Jones is credited with 421 days of time served for his 260 month sentence.
Police searching for suspects in Rosedale Center JCPenny robbery
ROSEVILLE, Minn. -- Police in Roseville are searching for two people Friday afternoon who allegedly robbed the JCPenney at the Rosedale Center.The Roseville Police Department says it received a report of a robbery shortly after 3 p.m.According to the police report, two people requested to see jewelry from a jewelry case. The clerk opened the case for the two when they pushed her to the ground and took the jewelry from the case.The suspects fled before police arrived, but police say they believe the left in a minivan but do not have any plate information as of now.
Minnesota man sentenced for scamming travel agents he employed
A Waseca travel agency owner has been sentenced to two years in prison for fraudulently using commission payments for personal use. Matthew Schumacher, 46, owned and operated Travel Troops, LLC and defrauded at least 36 travel agents during the scheme which spanned from August 2016 to January 2019, according to court documents.
drydenwire.com
50-Year-Old Man Pronounced Deceased In Parking Lot Of Bar & Grill
POLK COUNTY -- A 50-year-old male was pronounced deceased after authorities in Polk County were called to a rural Bar & Grill for a call of an unresponsive person. On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 10:25p, Polk County Emergency communications center received a call for an unresponsive male in the parking lot of the Blacksmith Shop Bar and Grill, in rural Balsam Lake. Deputies, First Responders, and an Ambulance all responded to the scene.
Two bank robberies and a gas station robbery occur in Apple Valley and Lakeville, Minnesota
APPLE VALLEY, MINNESOTA: Around 10 AM on January 12, 2023, the Apple Valley Police Department reported an armed robbery at the Huntington Bank at 142nd St W in Apple Valley, Minnesota.
EPPD SWAT Team assists U.S. Postal Inspectors with search warrant in Olympic Hills neighborhood
Residents on Welters Way were awakened shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday to see the Eden Prairie Police Department (EPPD) SWAT team forming up in silence in front of a home on Welters Way in the Olympic Hills neighborhood. The SWAT team was silent and stealthy but clearly prepared for action. They were fully equipped with [...]
St. Catherine University librarian killed in Lake Nokomis hit-and-run
MINNEAPOLIS -- A family member has confirmed to WCCO the victim of the fatal hit-and-run near Minneapolis' Lake Nokomis was David Phillip Norris.Norris was a librarian at St. Catherine University in St. Paul.The accident happened at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday at Cedar Avenue South and East Lake Nokomis Parkway. MORE: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Minneapolis' Lake NokomisThe area around Lake Nokomis is a destination for many who like to walk and run, and many who use this area know how dangerous it can be.Police are still searching for the driver responsible for Norris' death.Becky Roloff, President of St. Catherine University, said in a statement that Norris was very caring and inquisitive."St. Catherine University is saddened by the news of David's tragic death. An alumnus (MLIS'17) and librarian at St. Kate's since 2019, he was driven by a passion for equity in information access and connecting users with the resources they need. His commitment to confronting bias and his leadership in promoting inclusivity and diversity was deeply admired by the library community." -Becky Roloff, President, St. Catherine's University
Minnesota Driver Shares Powerful Pictures After Large Ice Chunk Hits Her Car
Lynn Cedergren of Albertville was driving down the interstate when suddenly, a huge sheet of ice flew off the top of the Slumberland truck in front of her. The ice slammed into her passenger side window, shattering the glass as she was driving down the interstate. SHATTERED GLASS. Luckily for...
Suspect at large after shooting outside Minneapolis market leaves 1 dead, 2 critically hurt
MINNEAPOLIS – A man is dead, two others are in critical condition, and a suspect is at large after a shooting Wednesday night in the parking lot of a north Minneapolis market.Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara says it happened at about 8:20 p.m. outside of Star Food Market off of Lowry Avenue North.Officers were nearby at a traffic accident at Lowry and Emerson avenues when they heard gunfire. The city's ShotSpotter system detected 23 rounds were fired.O'Hara says their preliminary investigation shows that two men walked up to a parked vehicle, which then backed up and dragged one of them. That...
redlakenationnews.com
Charges: Man on 9th-floor balcony pitched dumbbells, other items at vehicles in downtown Minneapolis
A Minneapolis man has been charged with dropping dumbbells, furniture and other items from his ninth-floor balcony onto vehicles passing by his downtown apartment building, causing thousands of dollars in damage. Michael B. Judy, 29, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with two felony counts of first-degree property damage...
Police: Elderly man assaulted, carjacked at gunpoint at Brooklyn Center gas station
Police in Brooklyn Center are investigating after a group of suspects reportedly committed an assault and armed carjacking at a local gas station Tuesday. Police say an elderly man was pumping gas in the 6900 block of Brooklyn Blvd. when two young men approached the pump and asked to use his cellphone.
fox9.com
St. Louis Park woman accused of sending explicit photos of ex-boyfriend to his boss
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A St. Louis Park woman is wanted after police say she sent explicit photos of her ex-boyfriend to his boss along with posting them on an anonymous Facebook account. Emily McGreevy, age 34, was charged via warrant on Monday for the alleged crimes...
willmarradio.com
Minneapolis Public Schools agrees to pay family of student shot and killed $500,000
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minneapolis Public Schools will pay a 500-thousand dollar settlement to the family of a student who was fatally shot last year. Former North High quarterback Deshaun Hill was killed while walking home from school after Principal Mauri Friestleben dismissed students to join a protest. The man charged with shooting Hill goes to trial later this month.
redlakenationnews.com
Former Hennepin Sheriff Hutchinson reinstated as Metro Transit police sergeant with a pay bump
Former Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson, who went on paid medical leave from his elected position last May and was censured by the county for creating a hostile work environment, has been reinstated as a sergeant in the Metro Transit Police Department. According to the Metropolitan Council, Hutchinson was reinstated...
Comments / 0