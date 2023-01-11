CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – UVa Health is seeing higher COVID hospitalization numbers, and a change in the nature of the people who are now being hospitalized. Chief Epidemiologist Dr. Costi Sifri says Friday morning, they were treating 40 COVID cases — with 5 in the ICU. That’s up from the teens and 20s we’ve seen throughout the fall.

