Colorado State

OutThere Colorado

Citizen's lucky find leads to excavation of two large fossils in Colorado

Thanks to a citizen discovery, two large fossils have been unearthed in Colorado's Royal Gorge Region. According to the Royal Gorge Regional Museum and History Center, the tibia and fibula of an unidentified "longneck sauropod" dinosaur have been excavated after a citizen stumbled onto them and reported the find to the Bureau of Land Management. The museum hopes to use these fossils to provide an up-close look to the public...
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Best: Dismantling the walls to wildlife in Colorado

Although never a big-game hunter, I have killed three deer in Colorado and likely gave a bull elk a terrific headache. That’s not to mention my carnage among rabbits and other smaller critters. Cars were my weapon, not guns. Driving at dusk or into the darkened night will inevitably...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Colorado Park Rangers Love Getting Your ‘Flat Stanley’

Would you enjoy a visit to a Colorado park or monument, but find you simply don't have the time or money? There's another way you can make the trip and capture photos. If you simply can't visit these Colorado locations in person, you should send a Flat Stanley. People have been doing this for years, and it works like a charm.
COLORADO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Colorado

Colorado is home to stunning natural wonders, not least of which is its healthy bear population. Over the years, hunters and wildlife officers have caught several impressive specimens. Read on to discover the largest bear ever caught in Colorado!. The Largest Bear Ever Caught in Colorado. The largest bears ever...
COLORADO STATE
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Mulhall column: Wolf voters’ remorse?

In the spring of 2020, the PI published a column of mine titled “The wolves’ tailor” in which I urged a “No” vote on the 2020 Colorado Gray Wolf Re-introduction Initiative (Proposition 114). Proposition 114 passed 50.91% to 49.09%. Last month, CBS News Colorado wrote...
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Dine with Stuffed Animals at One of Colorado’s Oldest Restaurants

Colorado is full of history and fortunately, some of the state's earliest manmade landmarks, stores, restaurants, and attractions are still around. One of these historic places that is still standing and operating is not just unique for the fact that it's one of the oldest restaurants in the state, but because of what else is in the restaurant gazing upon you while you enjoy your meal.
DENVER, CO
coloradosun.com

Yurt operator at a Colorado state park disappeared with guests’ money

Jill Brabec and her family were packed and ready for their unplugged, ski-in Thanksgiving trip to their favorite yurt in State Forest State Park. The little trailer at the edge of the park where they typically checked in with Never Summer Nordic Yurts was empty and dark. The sign on the door — “Be back soon!” — was not freshly hung. They poked around the campground across the way. Knocked on all the doors they could find. They went into nearby Walden, wondering if anyone knew where the operators of Never Summer Nordic might be.
COLORADO STATE
iheart.com

One Colorado City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs

As more and more Americans start traveling again, they need to be aware of tiny hitchhikers. Bed bugs are known to catch a ride with passengers heading to different areas of the United States, ready to infest furniture, beds, and living spaces. Even worse, they feast on human blood with the potential to leave your skin super itchy.
COLORADO CITY, CO
The Longmont Leader

Polis administration announces bold progress in building Glo Park in Colorado

The Polis administration and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) announced the next stage in bringing to life a nation-leading, innovative Global Energy Park (Glo Park) in Golden, Colorado. With the completion of land swaps between the Department of Energy, the State of Colorado, and Jefferson County, the Glo Park has garnered attention from international companies spearheading energy transition. The campus will be located within walking distance of NREL in the heart of Colorado’s internationally recognized energy research and innovation ecosystem, further cementing Colorado’s role at the nexus of renewable energy innovation and collaboration.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Opinion: Reintroduced wolves could be hunted or killed in Colorado under draft plan

Nearly 18 years ago, during my third term representing Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, I wrote a foreword for “Comeback Wolves” an anthology of essays about wolves’ role in maintaining ecological balance across America’s vast landscapes. In anticipation of wolves returning to Colorado, I wrote then: “Management and sustainability are the key concepts that should guide us…”
COLORADO STATE
iheart.com

Colorado Has One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America

America loves beef, and the best way to enjoy it is a juicy, nicely-cooked steak. Thankfully, the country is full of steakhouses dedicated to serving you a hearty meal complete with delicious sides, add-ons, and beverages. There are some joints, however, that are a cut above the rest. That's why...
DENVER, CO

