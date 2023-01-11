Read full article on original website
International Sportsmen’s Expo opens to outdoor enthusiasts
If you are thinking about getting out and enjoying the Colorado outdoors in 2023, you should check out this year's International Sportsmen's Expo at the Colorado Convention Center.
Citizen's lucky find leads to excavation of two large fossils in Colorado
Thanks to a citizen discovery, two large fossils have been unearthed in Colorado's Royal Gorge Region. According to the Royal Gorge Regional Museum and History Center, the tibia and fibula of an unidentified "longneck sauropod" dinosaur have been excavated after a citizen stumbled onto them and reported the find to the Bureau of Land Management. The museum hopes to use these fossils to provide an up-close look to the public...
Best: Dismantling the walls to wildlife in Colorado
Although never a big-game hunter, I have killed three deer in Colorado and likely gave a bull elk a terrific headache. That’s not to mention my carnage among rabbits and other smaller critters. Cars were my weapon, not guns. Driving at dusk or into the darkened night will inevitably...
"Unprecedented" and "dangerous" pressure ridges pose deadly hazard on Colorado lake
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is warning the public about "unprecedented" and "dangerous" pressure ridges located on the Eleven Mile State Park reservoir. Unstable ice conditions exist, most problematic in the area of Witcher's Cove and Coyote Ridge. Several people have reportedly fallen through the ice, but were not injured or killed.
Colorado Park Rangers Love Getting Your ‘Flat Stanley’
Would you enjoy a visit to a Colorado park or monument, but find you simply don't have the time or money? There's another way you can make the trip and capture photos. If you simply can't visit these Colorado locations in person, you should send a Flat Stanley. People have been doing this for years, and it works like a charm.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Colorado
Colorado is home to stunning natural wonders, not least of which is its healthy bear population. Over the years, hunters and wildlife officers have caught several impressive specimens. Read on to discover the largest bear ever caught in Colorado!. The Largest Bear Ever Caught in Colorado. The largest bears ever...
People in Colorado Are Moving to These More Appealing Cities
I'm not saying you should consider leaving Fort Collins, but if you did, where would you go? Usually when you think of friends or family moving away from here, it's usually for a job or college, or maybe a relationship of some sort, that takes them to another state far away.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Mulhall column: Wolf voters’ remorse?
In the spring of 2020, the PI published a column of mine titled “The wolves’ tailor” in which I urged a “No” vote on the 2020 Colorado Gray Wolf Re-introduction Initiative (Proposition 114). Proposition 114 passed 50.91% to 49.09%. Last month, CBS News Colorado wrote...
Dine with Stuffed Animals at One of Colorado’s Oldest Restaurants
Colorado is full of history and fortunately, some of the state's earliest manmade landmarks, stores, restaurants, and attractions are still around. One of these historic places that is still standing and operating is not just unique for the fact that it's one of the oldest restaurants in the state, but because of what else is in the restaurant gazing upon you while you enjoy your meal.
Giant New Colorado Tubing Hill Opens With a Carpet Ride and Cool Lights
There are so many ways to enjoy the Colorado snow. Skiing and snowboarding dominate most of Colorado's 32 ski resorts. However, Steamboat Springs has joined the resorts that know some people just want to just sit down and enjoy the ride. They have added a little extra tubing fun to their slopes.
coloradosun.com
Yurt operator at a Colorado state park disappeared with guests’ money
Jill Brabec and her family were packed and ready for their unplugged, ski-in Thanksgiving trip to their favorite yurt in State Forest State Park. The little trailer at the edge of the park where they typically checked in with Never Summer Nordic Yurts was empty and dark. The sign on the door — “Be back soon!” — was not freshly hung. They poked around the campground across the way. Knocked on all the doors they could find. They went into nearby Walden, wondering if anyone knew where the operators of Never Summer Nordic might be.
This Colorado Tourist Hotspot Isn’t Actually Worth a Visit, Study Says
It's no secret that Colorado has a lot to offer to residents and visitors alike — a 2021 survey from YouGov even ranked the Centennial State as the second-best in the country. However, that doesn't mean Colorado doesn't have flaws. There are rumblings on the Internet that the Centennial...
coloradosun.com
Drought has eased in Colorado, but experts brace for what the 2023 snow season holds in store
Recent increases in precipitation have brought much of Colorado out of drought and led to a solid start for winter snowpack in the mountains. Meteorologists are hopeful this could lead to a successful wet season, and even ease drought conditions this summer — but they aren’t making any calls just yet.
America's highest chairlift officially open for the season in Colorado
Much of the American West has been getting pounded with snow in recent weeks, making it possible to open high-elevation terrain around the state. This includes the highest chairlift in North America, found in Colorado's Summit County. Reaching an elevation of 12,840 feet above sea level and providing access to...
iheart.com
One Colorado City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
As more and more Americans start traveling again, they need to be aware of tiny hitchhikers. Bed bugs are known to catch a ride with passengers heading to different areas of the United States, ready to infest furniture, beds, and living spaces. Even worse, they feast on human blood with the potential to leave your skin super itchy.
Polis administration announces bold progress in building Glo Park in Colorado
The Polis administration and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) announced the next stage in bringing to life a nation-leading, innovative Global Energy Park (Glo Park) in Golden, Colorado. With the completion of land swaps between the Department of Energy, the State of Colorado, and Jefferson County, the Glo Park has garnered attention from international companies spearheading energy transition. The campus will be located within walking distance of NREL in the heart of Colorado’s internationally recognized energy research and innovation ecosystem, further cementing Colorado’s role at the nexus of renewable energy innovation and collaboration.
Fort Morgan Times
Opinion: Reintroduced wolves could be hunted or killed in Colorado under draft plan
Nearly 18 years ago, during my third term representing Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, I wrote a foreword for “Comeback Wolves” an anthology of essays about wolves’ role in maintaining ecological balance across America’s vast landscapes. In anticipation of wolves returning to Colorado, I wrote then: “Management and sustainability are the key concepts that should guide us…”
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Colorado
Cheapism put the spotlight on every state's best under-the-radar destination.
iheart.com
Colorado Has One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America
America loves beef, and the best way to enjoy it is a juicy, nicely-cooked steak. Thankfully, the country is full of steakhouses dedicated to serving you a hearty meal complete with delicious sides, add-ons, and beverages. There are some joints, however, that are a cut above the rest. That's why...
