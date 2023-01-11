Read full article on original website
U.S. bond funds saw biggest weekly inflow in 18 months in early Jan
(Reuters) – U.S. bond funds attracted their biggest weekly inflow in 18 months in the seven days to Jan. 4 on signs of cooling inflation that boosted hopes the Federal Reserve might scale back the size of its interest rate hikes. Refinitiv Lipper data showed U.S. bond funds attracted...
Goldman Sachs’ investment team bullish on equities -report
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Goldman Sachs Investment Strategy Group expects U.S. equities to generate positive returns for investors in 2023 even if the economy enters a recession, according to its outlook report released on Friday. The bank’s wealth management team expect the benchmark S&P 500 to end 2023 at...
Wells Fargo profit falls 50% on higher reserves
(Reuters) – Wells Fargo & Co on Friday reported a 50% decline in profit for the fourth quarter as it paid regulatory penalties and stockpiled money to prepare for soured loans against the backdrop of a weaker economy. The fourth-largest U.S. lender reported a profit of $2.9 billion, or...
JPMorgan ‘open for business’ in leveraged loans as rivals get stuck with losses
(Reuters) – JPMorgan Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Barnum told investors the bank is “absolutely open for business” in leveraged lending even as other U.S. banks are expected to book significant losses on risky loans underwritten last year. “Terms are better, pricing is better, we have the resources...
U.S December deficit quadruples as outlays grow, revenues fall
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. government’s budget deficit for December quadrupled from a year earlier to $85 billion as receipts shrank slightly and outlays grew to a new December record, led by higher interest costs on the federal debt, the Treasury Department said on Thursday. The Treasury said...
Mike Pence 'troubled' by reports Biden's alleged mishandling of classified docs was known before election
Former Vice President Mike Pence voices his concerns on claims the Department of Justice sat on information about President Biden's alleged mishandling of classified information on 'Kudlow.'
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
China central bank to maintain or increase policy-loan liquidity – Reuters poll
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s central bank is likely to at least maintain current liquidity in the banking system on Monday through its management of medium-term policy loans, while keeping borrowing costs unchanged for a fifth straight month, a Reuters survey showed. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) would...
U.S. securities regulator charges Genesis, Gemini with unregistered offerings
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday said it has charged Genesis Global Capital LLC and Gemini Trust Company LLC with illegally selling securities to hundreds of thousands of investors through their crypto lending program. Genesis, a part of Digital Currency Group, entered...
IMF’s Georgieva says Japan not facing increased inflationary pressures
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Thursday said the Bank of Japan was conducting an appropriate review of its monetary policy stance, but should keep policy accommodative because the country faces low inflationary pressures. Georgieva told reporters that an adjustment to the central bank’s...
Fed seen near certain to switch to smaller rate hikes as inflation slows
(Reuters) -The Federal Reserve is now seen nearly certain to deliver just a quarter-point interest-rate hike at its next meeting and likely to ultimately stop raising rates short of 5%, after a government report Thursday showed inflation eased last month. Fed funds futures rose after the U.S. Labor Department reported...
U.S. securities regulator lists April for climate rule action
(Reuters) – The top U.S. securities regulator has cited April as the release date for a long-anticipated rule on companies’ climate-related disclosures, according to a recent federal notice. In a draft proposal last March the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said it would require public companies to spell...
U.S. import prices rebound; export prices fall
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. import prices unexpectedly increased in December after five straight monthly decreases, boosted by higher costs for natural gas and food, suggesting that the fight against inflation would be protracted even as consumer prices are trending lower. Import prices rebounded 0.4% last month after declining 0.7%...
LendingClub cuts 14% workforce to pare costs
(Reuters) – LendingClub Corp said on Thursday it has laid off 14% of its workforce, or 225 employees, joining several financial firms which cut costs as threats of a recession loom large. Tech firms and Wall Street titans have axed thousands of jobs recently to rein in expenses as...
Oil heads for solid weekly gain on China demand hopes
MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Oil prices slipped in early trade on Friday but were on track for gains of more than 6% for the week on solid signs of demand growth in top crude oil importer China and expectations of less aggressive interest rate hikes in the United States. Brent...
India’s Wipro warns IT services rev could drop on slow client spending
BENGALURU (Reuters) -India’s Wipro Ltd warned on Friday that revenue in its key IT services business could decline in the current quarter as clients delayed making spending decisions, a worry that the company’s peers have flagged as well. The Indian IT services industry, which enjoyed a pandemic-led boom,...
China Dec coal imports slip as COVID spike dampens industrial activity
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – China’s coal imports slipped in December from a month earlier as industrial activity slowed following a surge in COVID-19 cases after Beijing’s sudden removal of stringent pandemic controls. The world’s top coal consumer brought in 30.91 million tonnes of the fossil fuel last month,...
Biden will welcome Netherlands prime minister on Tuesday
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte will meet at the White House with President Joe Biden on Tuesday, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Thursday. (Reporting By Jeff Mason and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Leslie Adler)
South Korea Dec import price growth slowest in 21 months
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s import prices rose at their slowest pace in 21 months in December, as the local won currency strengthened and oil prices fell, implying weakening pressure on consumer inflation. The prices of the country’s imports stood 9.1% higher in December than a year ago,...
EU plans law forcing companies to prove green claims are real – draft
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union has drafted plans to require companies to back up green claims about their products with evidence, in a bid to fight greenwashing and misleading advertisements, according to a document seen by Reuters. The draft legal proposal by the European Commission aims to clamp...
