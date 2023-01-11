ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

French President Macron: Iran’s latest execution is heinous and barbaric act

PARIS (Reuters) – The execution of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari is a heinous and barbaric act, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday. Macron said he stood in solidarity with Britain which has condemned the execution, which defied British and U.S. calls for the 61-year-old Akbari’s release after he was handed a death sentence on charges of spying for Britain.
Polish scientist released from prison in Iran, foreign ministry says

WARSAW (Reuters) – Polish scientist Maciej Walczak has been released from prison in Iran and has returned to Poland, the Polish foreign ministry said on Saturday. “Achieving this goal was one of the priorities of Poland’s diplomatic and consular services last year,” the ministry said in a statement.
Israeli troops fired on, kill two Palestinians in car – army

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli troops came under fire from a car in the occupied West Bank on Saturday and shot back, killing two Palestinians, the army said. The Palestinian health ministry confirmed the deaths of two men, aged 23 and 24, near the city of Jenin, among areas of the northern West Bank which have seen intensified raids by Israel following a spate of street attacks in its cities last years.
Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise

Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
U.S. calls for U.N. to urge Taliban to reverse bans on women

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – The United States on Friday pushed the U.N. Security Council to adopt a resolution calling on the Taliban-led authorities in Afghanistan to reverse bans on women working for aid groups or attending universities and high school, diplomats said. The 15-member council met privately on Friday...
Biden will welcome Netherlands prime minister on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte will meet at the White House with President Joe Biden on Tuesday, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Thursday. (Reporting By Jeff Mason and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Factbox – Alireza Akbari: the British-Iranian executed by Tehran

(Reuters) – Iran has executed British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari, the judiciary’s Mizan news agency reported on Saturday, after sentencing the former Iranian deputy defence minister to death on charges of spying for Britain. Here are some details about Akbari and his case:. – He served as deputy defence...
Peru’s chief prosecutor launches probes into protest deaths

LIMA (Reuters) – Peru’s attorney general has launched 11 inquiries to identify those responsible for more than three dozen mostly civilian deaths during some of the country’s most violent social protests in years, her office said on Friday. The controversial ouster of leftist former President Pedro Castillo...
Kazakhstan strips ex-president’s family of legal immunity

ASTANA (Reuters) – Kazakhstan’s parliament on Friday repealed a law that gave former president Nursultan Nazarbayev’s immediate family immunity from prosecution, and took away his status as a leader of the nation. Nazarbayev, 82, ran the oil-rich Central Asian nation between 1989-2019, and created a personality cult...
Qatar, UAE energy ministers say gas will be needed for long time

ABU DHABI (Reuters) – The world will need natural gas for a long time and more investment is required to ensure supply security and affordable prices during the global energy transition, energy ministers of Qatar and the United Arab Emirates said on Saturday. Saad al-Kaabi, Qatari state minister for...
EU plans law forcing companies to prove green claims are real – draft

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union has drafted plans to require companies to back up green claims about their products with evidence, in a bid to fight greenwashing and misleading advertisements, according to a document seen by Reuters. The draft legal proposal by the European Commission aims to clamp...
Afghan fans disappointed at Australia cancellation over women’s rights

KABUL (Reuters) – Afghan cricketers playing on a stony, snowy pitch in Kabul on Friday said they were disappointed they would not be able to see a highly anticipated series against Australia, who withdrew over concerns over women’s rights. Australia’s men’s team pulled out of the three-match, one-day...
Russian missile attack hits infrastructure in Kyiv – officials

KYIV (Reuters) – A Russian missile attack hit infrastructure facilities in Kyiv on Saturday morning and explosions rang out in the Dniprovskiy district of the Ukrainian capital, a senior presidential official and the city’s mayor said. Reuters jounalists heard a series of explosions in Kyiv before an air...

