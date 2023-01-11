Columbus Symphony honors Aretha Franklin with tribute concert

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — The Columbus Symphony Orchestra is saluting the Queen of Soul with a tribute concert this weekend.

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Symphony)

“Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin” is playing at the Ohio Theatre at 8 p.m. on Saturday, part of the Columbus Symphony’s Pops Series. Tickets range from $18 to $68 and can be purchased in-person at 39 E. State St., by phone at 614-469-0939 or online here .

Named the greatest singer of all time by Rolling Stone, Franklin is the most charted female artist in history after appearing on the Billboard charts 112 times. Franklin also won 18 Grammy Awards and was the first female performer inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“The story of Aretha Franklin is the story of America in the second half of the 20th century,” the symphony said in a release. “She fought for civil rights and women’s rights. Her music, her activism, her faith, and her strength are woven into the fabric of our history.”

Vocalist Shaleah Adkisson joins the symphony for Saturday’s performance. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Symphony)

Vocalist Blaine Krauss joins the symphony for Saturday’s performance. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Symphony)

Vocalist Tamika Lawrence joins the symphony for Saturday’s performance. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Symphony)

Saturday’s performance features vocalists Shaleah Adkisson, Blaine Krauss, Tamika Lawrence, pianist John Boswell along with Gregory J. Watkins and the Worship & Praise Chorale of Columbus.

In addition to her most famous hits, like “(You Make Me Feel Like a) Natural Woman” and “Respect,” the symphony is performing “Precious Lord,” “Amazing Grace,” “A Change Is Gonna Come,” “I Dreamed a Dream,” and “Nessun Dorma.”

