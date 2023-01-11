Read full article on original website
Luckiest Mega Millions winning numbers: These numbers are drawn most often in Mega Millions
Forget about family birthdays and anniversary dates. If you want to try a different strategy for winning the massive $1.1 billion Mega Millions lottery jackpot that’s up for grabs Tuesday night, you may want to take a look at the most popular numbers that get drawn in this multi-state lottery game.
You Don't Have to Hit the Mega Millions Jackpot in Order to Win Some Cash. Here Are All the Ways You Can Win
The drawing for the first Mega Millions game of 2023 is coming up, with a jackpot totaling a whopping $785 million. According to officials, it's the sixth-largest jackpot in U.S. history. And while it sure would be nice to win the jackpot -- which would rake in $395 million in...
Mega Millions: Can a jackpot winner remain anonymous? Not in these states
If you win the lottery, can you remain anonymous?
Woman Won $43 Million Jackpot and Was Offered a Steak Dinner by the Casino Instead of Her Winnings
Which would you prefer: a steak supper or $43 million? Unfortunately, even after winning the jackpot on a slot machine, one woman didn't have many options. At the Resorts World Casino in Jamaica, Queens, Katrina Bookman was playing the slots when she won what would have been the highest slot machine prize in US history: $42,949,672.
Urgent Powerball warning to check numbers as winning ticket set to expire within weeks
THE winner of a $50,000 lottery Powerball ticket has just a few weeks left to claim their grand prize. The winning ticket was purchased in Saint Amant, Louisiana on July 30 and the deadline to claim is January 26. The lucky winner is instructed to come forward as soon as...
How a Retired Couple Outsmarted the Lotto System to Win Millions
Based on Jason Fagone’s 2018 HuffPost article, the comedy/drama “Jerry and Marge Go Large” showed how the generous Evart, Michigan couple made things better for their neighbors. The Selbees found a mathematical loophole in a lottery game called “Winfall” that they exploited and shared. According to “The Cinemaholic,” they spent as much as $720,000 on lottery tickets for one drawing and ultimately made $26 million before they were done. Lottery officials then stepped in to investigate and discovered that other people had found the same loophole.
Man buys last two scratch-off lottery tickets in store's roll, wins $4 million
A Michigan man who noticed only two Diamond 7s scratch-off lottery tickets were left at his local store decided to buy both of them and won the $4 million top prize.
Winning Mega Millions numbers for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. No winner, jackpot hits $1.35B
The Mega Millions jackpot is now the third largest in the game's history and fifth largest the nation has ever seen. There have been 24 drawings since the last Mega Millions winner was crowned. Is today your lucky day? ...
Even with a nearly $1 billion jackpot, Mega Millions isn't worth playing
No one hit the Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday, so the prize is now nearly $1 billion. The jackpot for Friday’s drawing will be $940 million, a sharp increase from the $785 million jackpot offered on Tuesday. While $940 million is life-changing money and may tempt you to play...
Here’s How Much in Taxes You’ll Pay If You Win the $1.35 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot (and Other Fun Facts)
The Mega Millions Powerball jackpot lived to fight another day, as nobody won the jackpot during Wednesday night's drawing. The next drawing -- scheduled for Friday, Jan. 13 -- will push the grand...
Mega Millions jackpot up to $1.35 billion for Friday the 13th - second largest ever
Will Friday the 13th be your lucky day? No one won it all on Tuesday night so the jackpot will reach an estimated $1.35 billion for Friday night's drawing, according to the Mega Millions website. It will be the second largest Mega Millions ever and fourth largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history (See...
Mega Millions results for 01/10/23; did anyone win the $1.1 billion jackpot?
LANSING, MI – More than a dozen players brought home at least $1 million, but there was no winner of the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot for the drawing held on Tuesday, Jan. 10. That means the drawing on Friday, Jan. 13 will be worth $1.35 billion with a...
Five most popular lottery numbers revealed as tonight’s MegaMillions reaches $1.1billion
FOR the first time in U.S. history, the Mega Millions multi-state has reached a staggering $1.1 billion jackpot. If you're feeling lucky, the top five most common winning numbers have been revealed which have been drawn more times in the past seven years than any other. They include 14 -...
Man Accidentally Leaves $230,000 Dollar Jackpot in Vegas Casino Snafu
Casinos are a dime a dozen and usually, the deck is stacked in favor of the house. But, for one not-so-unlucky gambler, his trip nearly cost him a fortune. The patron, Arizona resident Robert Taylor, was visiting Treasure Island Casino last year when he decided to play several rounds on the infamous slot machines featuring games such as Black Jack, Video Poker, and Video Keno. Assuming that he had just spent a typical uneventful weekend in Vegas, he flew back home to begin the work week.
Mega Millions winning numbers for Friday, January 13, 2023
The Mega Millions winning numbers are in for the Friday, Jan. 13 drawing with a jackpot that reached an estimated $1.35 billion and a cash value of $707.9 million. If someone wins the jackpot, it would be the second largest Mega Millions jackpot ever won, according to the Mega Millions website.
Lottery ticket worth $3.9 million sold at California store
Luck was on one California lottery player’s side during the recent Mega Millions drawing. According to the California Lottery, one California winning ticket matched five numbers in the January 10, 2023 drawing. That ticket is worth $3,970,609.
Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $1.3 billion after no winners
No one matched all numbers in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, sending the jackpot to an estimated $1.35 billion — the second largest in the lottery’s history. The next drawing is Friday night.Jan. 11, 2023.
Mega Millions now $1.1 billion: When is next drawing?
For only the fourth time in a little more than four years, the Mega Millions jackpot has topped $1 billion. After no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night – white balls 3, 20, 46, 59 and 63, plus the gold Mega Ball 13 – the jackpot for the next drawing on Tuesday, Jan. 10, is currently estimated at $1.1 billion. If won at that amount, it would be the third largest jackpot in the game’s history and fifth largest lottery jackpot overall. You can go here to see where to buy Mega Millions tickets.
Mega Millions jackpot soars to estimated $1.35 billion after no one wins $1.1 billion grand prize
No winning tickets were sold for Tuesday night's $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, so the pot of gold for the game's Friday night drawing will be at least an estimated $1.35 billion, Mega Millions says. The $1.35 billion would be the second-largest Mega Millions grand prize ever and could grow...
Mega Millions $1.35B jackpot is game’s second highest
The Mega Millions lottery jackpot has ballooned once again to an estimated $1.35 billion after no player claimed the top prize in a drawing on Tuesday night.
