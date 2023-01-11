ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas City, KS

KAKE TV

Driver faces attempted murder, battery charges for 8-vehicle crash near Andover

ANDOVER, Kan. (KAKE) - Sheriff's officials have arrested a 27-year-old Wichita woman in connection to a crash near Andover that injured multiple people last year. Sedgwick County Jail records show Paloma Adame was booked Thursday for attempted second-degree murder and 11 counts of aggravated battery. She was held without bond Friday morning.
ANDOVER, KS
KAKE TV

Two killed in Butler County crash

BENTON, Kan. (KAKE) - A second person has died following a crash one mile west of Benton Thursday night. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. at Highway 254 and Butler Road. The Kansas Highway Patrol identifying the men who died as 35-year-old Bradley Condit and 61-year-old Ronald Condit. Troopers say Bradley was driving when he failed to yield at the intersection and crashed into an oncoming truck. Investigators say both vehicles left the road and went into the median with the car landing on its passenger side.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Jury finds Wichita man guilty of murder in fatal hotel shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Patricio Gomez has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 42-year-old man at a hotel in 2021. Gomez has also been found guilty of attempted distribution of methamphetamine but was found not guilty of attempted aggravated robbery. U.S. Customs and Border...
WICHITA, KS
ksal.com

Police Looking for Driver of F150

Police are looking for a hit and run driver after someone crashed into a parked car Thursday night. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that just after 7pm Thursday night, a truck traveling eastbound in the 1200 block of Augusta ran into the rear end of a 2016 Nissan Rogue – pushing the car 35-feet up the street.
AUGUSTA, KS
kaynewscow.com

Law enforcement logs Jan. 9-10

The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department. At 1:11 a.m. the sheriff’s department received a report of a domestic in progress in the 7500 block of south 44th Street. Deputies responded an arrested Joel Hembree. At 8:20 a.m. the Department of Corrections Probation and...
KAY COUNTY, OK
kfdi.com

Wichita man arrested after approaching 3 girls

A 43-year-old Wichita man is in jail for solicitation of a child after a approaching three girls Wednesday evening. Officers were flagged down by family members of the girls, in a neighborhood near 31st S. and Hillside. They reported the girls, between 7 and 13-years-old, were solicited for sex by the 43-year-old. The girls ran off and told their parents what happened. The suspect fled the area before police arrived, but was caught nearby at 31st S. and K-15.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita Police officer cleared of disorderly conduct

A Wichita Police officer has been found not guilty in an incident that occurred in 2021. A Sedgwick County jury today found Andrew Barnett not guilty of one count of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor. Wichita Airport police investigated an incident reported while Barnett was off-duty at Eisenhower National Airport. Prosecutors...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

No charges: Wichita student sent to hospital after ingesting marijuana-based gummy

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s said no charges will be filed after a teenager ingested a marijuana-based gummy at a Wichita school. The district attorney’s said, “Historically, when juveniles with no criminal history are arrested or issued a citation for a nonperson misdemeanor crime by Wichita Police, an officer with the Wichita Police Department who is stationed inside the juvenile division of the Office of the District Attorney, screens these cases to determine whether or not the police department will refer the case to the charging attorneys in the office. Consistent with that long-standing process, the juvenile, in this case, was not referred for further charging.”
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Missing in Kansas: David Alexander Hazelrigg

Family is worried about the well-being of a man whom they haven't heard from in months. The siblings of David Alexander Hazelrigg are asking for your help to find him. Hazelrigg, 34, was last seen on Oct. 18, 2022, in Wichita. He is currently on parole, but is considered an absconder – meaning nobody knows where he is today. The last thing family knew, Hazelrigg was kicked out of a halfway house; he tried to call them and now cannot be found. Family is worried because he typically stays in contact with them.
WICHITA, KS

