Driver faces attempted murder, battery charges for 8-vehicle crash near Andover
ANDOVER, Kan. (KAKE) - Sheriff's officials have arrested a 27-year-old Wichita woman in connection to a crash near Andover that injured multiple people last year. Sedgwick County Jail records show Paloma Adame was booked Thursday for attempted second-degree murder and 11 counts of aggravated battery. She was held without bond Friday morning.
Wichita woman arrested for attempted murder in October crash
The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. October 23, 2022, at the intersection of Kellogg and 143rd St East.
Two killed in Butler County crash
BENTON, Kan. (KAKE) - A second person has died following a crash one mile west of Benton Thursday night. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. at Highway 254 and Butler Road. The Kansas Highway Patrol identifying the men who died as 35-year-old Bradley Condit and 61-year-old Ronald Condit. Troopers say Bradley was driving when he failed to yield at the intersection and crashed into an oncoming truck. Investigators say both vehicles left the road and went into the median with the car landing on its passenger side.
Deputies investigating theft ring targeting OK businesses
Officials in Kay County say they are investigating a theft ring that targets Oklahoma businesses.
Crime Stoppers: Suspect wanted in west Wichita gas station robbery
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police hope someone can help them find a man who used a board to rob a west Wichita convenience store. Surveillance video from just outside the PE gas station at Central and Ridge Road shows what happened on December 20 at 8:45 in the morning.
Jury finds Wichita man guilty of murder in fatal hotel shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Patricio Gomez has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 42-year-old man at a hotel in 2021. Gomez has also been found guilty of attempted distribution of methamphetamine but was found not guilty of attempted aggravated robbery. U.S. Customs and Border...
KHP: Fatal crash in Butler County
One person died, another was seriously injured in a crash in Butler County. It happend around 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening at K-254 and Butler Road.
Wichita woman pleads guilty in motorcyclist’s DUI crash death, faces possible prison time
Witnesses told authorities Lila Garcia hit 32-year-old Alberto Ortiz Carrasco with a car at Pawnee and Woodlawn on Aug. 11, 2021, then immediately drove off.
Police Looking for Driver of F150
Police are looking for a hit and run driver after someone crashed into a parked car Thursday night. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that just after 7pm Thursday night, a truck traveling eastbound in the 1200 block of Augusta ran into the rear end of a 2016 Nissan Rogue – pushing the car 35-feet up the street.
Law enforcement logs Jan. 9-10
The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department. At 1:11 a.m. the sheriff’s department received a report of a domestic in progress in the 7500 block of south 44th Street. Deputies responded an arrested Joel Hembree. At 8:20 a.m. the Department of Corrections Probation and...
14-year-old injured after being hit by car in Arkansas City
A 14-year-old child in the crosswalk of an Arkansas City intersection was injured after being hit by a car on Friday morning.
Wichita man arrested after approaching 3 girls
A 43-year-old Wichita man is in jail for solicitation of a child after a approaching three girls Wednesday evening. Officers were flagged down by family members of the girls, in a neighborhood near 31st S. and Hillside. They reported the girls, between 7 and 13-years-old, were solicited for sex by the 43-year-old. The girls ran off and told their parents what happened. The suspect fled the area before police arrived, but was caught nearby at 31st S. and K-15.
Men charged in fatal shooting that Wichita police say started with feud over drug debt
Mareo Dupree, 43, of Wichita died after he was shot in the chest Jan. 5.
SUV hits Wichita restaurant, 3 injured
An SUV crashed into an eastside restaurant just before noon Thursday, injuring the driver and two people in the building.
Wichita Police officer cleared of disorderly conduct
A Wichita Police officer has been found not guilty in an incident that occurred in 2021. A Sedgwick County jury today found Andrew Barnett not guilty of one count of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor. Wichita Airport police investigated an incident reported while Barnett was off-duty at Eisenhower National Airport. Prosecutors...
No charges: Wichita student sent to hospital after ingesting marijuana-based gummy
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s said no charges will be filed after a teenager ingested a marijuana-based gummy at a Wichita school. The district attorney’s said, “Historically, when juveniles with no criminal history are arrested or issued a citation for a nonperson misdemeanor crime by Wichita Police, an officer with the Wichita Police Department who is stationed inside the juvenile division of the Office of the District Attorney, screens these cases to determine whether or not the police department will refer the case to the charging attorneys in the office. Consistent with that long-standing process, the juvenile, in this case, was not referred for further charging.”
Missing in Kansas: David Alexander Hazelrigg
Family is worried about the well-being of a man whom they haven't heard from in months. The siblings of David Alexander Hazelrigg are asking for your help to find him. Hazelrigg, 34, was last seen on Oct. 18, 2022, in Wichita. He is currently on parole, but is considered an absconder – meaning nobody knows where he is today. The last thing family knew, Hazelrigg was kicked out of a halfway house; he tried to call them and now cannot be found. Family is worried because he typically stays in contact with them.
Wichita Police Department hosting Second Chance Thursday
The Wichita Police Department is hosting a Second Chance Thursday on Feb. 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Old Downtown Library, 223 S. Main St.
Murder suspect arrested in N. Wichita
Two injured, one critically, in crash west of Wichita
A crash in west Wichita has left two injured, one critically.
