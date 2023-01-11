ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

Family: Selfie attempt led to deadly assault of mentally ill man

The aunt and caregiver of a 38-year-old man with schizophrenia said his enthusiasm for a car may have prompted an assault that led to his death days later. Lisa Davila said her nephew, Daniel Puente, was punched on Jan. 7 by the driver of a newer-style Ford Bronco near the intersection of Independence Avenue and O’Connor Road on the Northeast Side.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

One arrested after carjacking man at southwest side gym

SAN ANTONIO — One person was arrested Friday morning after carjacking a man at a gym, then shooting the GPS tracking device inside of it, officials say. Around 7 a.m. Friday morning, San Antonio police responded to the 3700 block of Coconino for a carjacking. Police said that the suspect carjacked a truck at the TruFit gym. The owners of the truck had a tracking device inside of it, so the suspect tried to shoot the device but it didn't work.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy