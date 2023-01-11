Read full article on original website
KTSA
Teens hospitalized after they were hit by pickup while crossing San Antonio street
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two teenagers are in the hospital after they were hit by a pickup as the crossed a South side street. Police say the teens were selling candy at the intersection of Roosevelt Avenue and East White Road at around 6:30 P.M. Thursday. When their...
KSAT 12
Teenager shot while selling vape cartridges on North Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old boy was shot during a sale of vape cartridges on the city’s North Side, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened at 1:26 a.m. Saturday in the back parking lot of a YMCA, located at 16103 Henderson Pass. Police said the teen...
KSAT 12
Neighbor alerts family to fire at West Side home, no one injured
SAN ANTONIO – A family escaped a fire at their West Side home after they were alerted by a neighbor. The fire was reported around 7:45 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of South Ellison Drive, not far from Marbach Road. San Antonio firefighters said a neighbor woke them...
KTSA
29 year old woman killed in hit and run on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are looking for whoever was driving a car that ran over a woman on the West side Wednesday night. It started as a large fight involving dozens of people at around 8:30 P.M. on Angela Walk. Two or three of the...
news4sanantonio.com
Police search for teen missing since Christmas, Help Us Find: Destiny De La Rosa
SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for your help to find 17-year-old Destiny De La Rosa. "Our main goal is to get Destiny home with her family, " said Officer Nick Soliz, a spokesperson with SAPD. Police say Destiny went missing on Christmas Day. She was...
KTSA
San Antonio Police: Man stabbed several times by girlfriend’s ex
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a stabbing at a West side apartment complex. KSAT-12 reports that officers got the call from the 5600 block of Culebra at around 9:30 P.M. The victim was at one of the apartments with his girlfriend when there was...
'He's supposed to bury me': Parents of cyclist killed in hit-and-run plead for answers
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man was hit and killed while riding his bicycle on Culebra Road. His body was left on the side of the street. That was four months ago. His mother and father hoped for answers over the holidays, but the person responsible for their son's death is still walking free.
KSAT 12
Family: Selfie attempt led to deadly assault of mentally ill man
The aunt and caregiver of a 38-year-old man with schizophrenia said his enthusiasm for a car may have prompted an assault that led to his death days later. Lisa Davila said her nephew, Daniel Puente, was punched on Jan. 7 by the driver of a newer-style Ford Bronco near the intersection of Independence Avenue and O’Connor Road on the Northeast Side.
news4sanantonio.com
Missing 13-year-old San Antonio girl with medical condition found safe, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police tells us 13-year-old Joclynn Alize Maldonaldo, who went missing nearly a week ago has been found safe. . Maldonaldo was last seen on Jan. 6 in the 200 block of Stark Street near downtown. San Antonio Police said on Thursday that Joclynn was recently found safe.
KSAT 12
Man stabbed in attack at West Side apartment, suspect on the run, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed multiple times at an apartment late Thursday night, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of Culebra Road, not far from Callaghan Road and Highway 151 on the city’s West Side.
San Antonio taproom seeks man who stole patio furniture over two nights
Another bar was vandalized on same night as one of the thefts.
One arrested after carjacking man at southwest side gym
SAN ANTONIO — One person was arrested Friday morning after carjacking a man at a gym, then shooting the GPS tracking device inside of it, officials say. Around 7 a.m. Friday morning, San Antonio police responded to the 3700 block of Coconino for a carjacking. Police said that the suspect carjacked a truck at the TruFit gym. The owners of the truck had a tracking device inside of it, so the suspect tried to shoot the device but it didn't work.
KTSA
Schertz Police ask for help in identifying pair who broke into Clemens High School
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in Schertz are hoping you can help them identify two people who broke into Clemens High School last weekend. The man and woman were caught on camera in the early morning hours of January 7. The building was locked up and the pair...
KTSA
San Antonio police arrest man accused of crashing car into store on purpose
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police have a man in custody after they say he crashed into a Circle K store while trying to hit another person. KSAT-TV reports the suspect is 24 years old and he was booked on a charge of DWI. Investigators say the...
foxsanantonio.com
Young boy seriously injured after being hit by car while riding scooter, police say
A young boy was hit by a car while riding his scooter on the South Side Tuesday night, according to the San Antonio Police Department. This happened around 8:12 p.m., just in front of the Mission Drive Theatre along Roosevelt Ave. At some point the young boy scooted into the...
KSAT 12
Keeping the memory alive: It’s now been 37 years since San Antonio’s unbelievable snowstorm
While I wasn’t in San Antonio at the time, I did experience the once-in-a-lifetime event. Living in West Texas, we received snow in January 1985, too. I don’t remember it (I was two at the time), but I have seen pictures. It did not compare, however, to what San Antonio would experience over three days of snowfall.
KSAT 12
Convicted felon accused of taking more than $13K from Canyon Lake woman for never-completed contract work
CANYON LAKE, Texas – A convicted thief who was in prison as recently as 2018 is accused of accepting nearly $14,000 for Canyon Lake fencing work and then not completing the project. Alleged victims of Taylor McKemberly, 56, told KSAT they had some difficulty in recent months identifying him...
KTSA
SAPD: Woman arrested, accused of murder after driving car into crowd
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA ) — The San Antonio Police Department now has a suspect in custody after a woman was hit by a car intentionally near downtown. Pennie Gomez, 36, is now facing a charge of murder after her arrest Thursday, and she is also being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
KSAT 12
Man crashes vehicle purposely into Circle K convenience store to hit someone, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 24-year-old man has been arrested after police say he purposely crashed his vehicle into a convenience store in an attempt to hit someone early Thursday morning. The crash happened around 3 a.m. at a Circle K store in the 400 block of Perrin Central Boulevard,...
KSAT 12
Man allegedly running from BCSO deputy killed in car crash on West Side street
SAN ANTONIO – A man who allegedly was trying to run from a Bexar County sheriff’s deputy early Thursday morning died after his car crashed on a West Side road. The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on W. Military, near Marbach Road. The driver apparently lost control...
