Afghan fans disappointed at Australia cancellation over women’s rights
KABUL (Reuters) – Afghan cricketers playing on a stony, snowy pitch in Kabul on Friday said they were disappointed they would not be able to see a highly anticipated series against Australia, who withdrew over concerns over women’s rights. Australia’s men’s team pulled out of the three-match, one-day...
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
Russia criticises Reuters story on Russian hackers targeting U.S. nuclear scientists
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday criticised Reuters for spreading what it said was poorly sourced anti-Russian propaganda with a story about a Russian hacking team which targeted three nuclear research laboratories. Reuters on Jan. 6 reported the Russian hacking team, known as Cold River, had...
China set for historic demographic turn, accelerated by COVID traumas
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Living under China’s stringent COVID-19 restrictions for the past three years had caused Zhang Qi enough stress and uncertainty to consider not having babies in the country. When China abruptly dismantled its “zero COVID” regime last month to let the virus spread freely, the...
China open to foreign firms’ opinions, commerce ministry says
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said China is willing to listen to the opinions of foreign companies including U.S. firms, a ministry statement said on Friday. In a video telephone call with U.S.-China Business Council president Craig Allen, Wang discussed bilateral trade and China’s opening...
Factbox – Alireza Akbari: the British-Iranian executed by Tehran
(Reuters) – Iran has executed British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari, the judiciary’s Mizan news agency reported on Saturday, after sentencing the former Iranian deputy defence minister to death on charges of spying for Britain. Here are some details about Akbari and his case:. – He served as deputy defence...
Biden to welcome Japan’s Kishida and historic military reforms at White House
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden will welcome Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House on Friday and is expected to hail what Washington sees as historic plans by Tokyo for a major military buildup in the face of shared concerns about China. Kishida is in...
Airport in Peru’s tourist hub Cusco closes again amid protests
(Reuters) – The international airport in Peru’s southern Andean city of Cusco closed on Thursday, the transportation ministry said, as anti-government protests escalated across the region. Cusco, once the capital of the Inca empire, is the gateway to the mountain-top royal retreat of Machu Picchu, one of the...
Qatar, UAE energy ministers say gas will be needed for long time
ABU DHABI (Reuters) – The world will need natural gas for a long time and more investment is required to ensure supply security and affordable prices during the global energy transition, energy ministers of Qatar and the United Arab Emirates said on Saturday. Saad al-Kaabi, Qatari state minister for...
Strong ESG issuance in Asia defies global decline
(Reuters) – Sustainable funding held up in Asia during a rough patch globally last year thanks to strong local demand, and bankers say a pipeline of de-carbonisation projects is likely to keep deals flowing in 2023. Issuance of bonds tied to environmental, social and governance (ESG) themes grossed $142...
Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo applies for approval of mRNA COVID vaccine
TOKYO (Reuters) – Daiichi Sankyo Co said on Friday it submitted its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine for regulatory approval in Japan. Approval would give Japan a home-grown mRNA vaccine of the type that have made up the bulk of its COVID inoculations so far. The vaccine known as DS-5670 is being proposed as a booster shot, Daiichi Sankyo said in a statement.
Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.5 accounts for 43% of U.S. COVID cases – CDC
(Reuters) – The fast-spreading Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 is estimated to account for 43% of the COVID-19 cases in the United States for the week ended Jan. 14, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed on Friday. The sub-variant accounted for about 30% of cases in the...
China central bank to maintain or increase policy-loan liquidity – Reuters poll
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s central bank is likely to at least maintain current liquidity in the banking system on Monday through its management of medium-term policy loans, while keeping borrowing costs unchanged for a fifth straight month, a Reuters survey showed. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) would...
Oil heads for solid weekly gain on China demand hopes
MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Oil prices slipped in early trade on Friday but were on track for gains of more than 6% for the week on solid signs of demand growth in top crude oil importer China and expectations of less aggressive interest rate hikes in the United States. Brent...
U.S. bond funds saw biggest weekly inflow in 18 months in early Jan
(Reuters) – U.S. bond funds attracted their biggest weekly inflow in 18 months in the seven days to Jan. 4 on signs of cooling inflation that boosted hopes the Federal Reserve might scale back the size of its interest rate hikes. Refinitiv Lipper data showed U.S. bond funds attracted...
Peru’s Minsur shuts tin mine as raucous protests hit mining region
LIMA (Reuters) – Peruvian mine Minsur temporarily suspended operations at its San Rafael tin mine on Thursday, the company said in a statement, adding it took the decision in solidarity with the victims of recent protests that have rocked the Andean nation. San Rafael, one of the largest tin...
Investors snap up record $39 billion emerging market sovereign bond splurge
LONDON (Reuters) – Developing countries have sold a huge $39 billion of international bonds since the start of the year, with investors happy to pile into riskier debt as they bet global interest rates are nearing a peak. The first half of January saw 11 countries launch more than...
Singapore’s Crypto.com to cut global workforce by 20%
(Reuters) – Singapore-based crypto exchange Crypto.com said on Friday it had decided to reduce global workforce by approximately 20%. The announcement comes after Coinbase Global Inc said on Tuesday it would cut about 950 jobs, or 20% of its workforce, as part of a restructuring plan. (Reporting by Rhea...
Peru 2022 growth likely hindered by protests, says central bank official
LIMA (Reuters) – Peru’s economy likely grew slightly less than 2.9% last year, a senior central bank official said on Friday, suggesting that the South American country’s economy expanded less than previously forecast, due in part to an explosion of social unrest that began in December. Adrian...
‘Sabotage’ likely culprit for Brazil’s Eletrobras towers collapse, sources say
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – The collapse of two transmission towers operated by Brazilian power company Eletrobras happened after someone cut the cables used to secure the towers, three sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday. The acts of vandalism occurred between Sunday and Monday, after supporters...
