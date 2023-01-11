Read full article on original website
KOMU
Suspect in Columbia Break Time shooting arrested in St. Louis
COLUMBIA - A suspect wanted in a December shooting at Break Time on Paris Road was arrested Thursday morning by St. Louis Metropolitan Police officers and U.S. Marshals, Columbia police announced Friday. Terrance Johnson, 27, was arrested around 8:45 a.m. Thursday, according to CPD. Johnson is charged with first-degree assault,...
Remains found in burn pit outside home as police conduct welfare check for missing college student
COLUMBIA, Mo. (TCD) -- A 20-year-old woman was arrested after police found human remains inside a burn pit while conducting a welfare check. According to the Columbia Police Department, on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at approximately 5:30 p.m., officers from the University of Missouri Police Department were dispatched to Hudson Hall on campus to check on the welfare of a missing student. During the investigation, officers went to the 2400 block of Bentley Court and "located unidentifiable human remains."
KOMU
Man accused of November fatal shooting of two women pleads not guilty
BOONE COUNTY − A man accused of the fatal shooting of two women in November pleaded not guilty Friday during a hearing. Cadilac Derrick, 35, waived his formal arraignment and pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, second-degree domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child. The latter two charges are for another active case from August.
KOMU
Man pleads guilty to Thanksgiving 2019 double murder
COLE COUNTY - A man charged in the shooting deaths of two people on Thanksgiving in 2019 pleaded guilty Friday, according to Cole County prosecutor Locke Thompson. Torry Upchurch, 30, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder during a pre-trial conference Friday. As part of a plea agreement, his original first-degree murder charges were reduced to second-degree and his other charges were dropped.
kwos.com
CoMo murder suspect charged in stabbing death
A suspect accused in a grisly Columbia murder refuses to appear in court. 20 – year old Emma Adams is facing murder charges. She’s accused of stabbing a victim to death and attempting to burn the body in a fire pit in a Columbia neighborhood. Investigators says they found a bloody knife at the scene. Adams is in the Boone County Jail on an $1 – million bond.
Mexico man charged after allegedly hitting man in the head with frying pan
MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) A man is accused of multiple felonies after allegedly hitting another man with a frying pan in December. Jordan Castillo, 20, is charged with second-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action. The Audrain County Sheriff’s Office was called for a domestic assault report on Dec. 9. The alleged victim said his stepson, The post Mexico man charged after allegedly hitting man in the head with frying pan appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
CoMo police name man shot by officers
The Highway Patrol is investigating after a man was shot and killed in a standoff with Columbia police. Officers say 28-year old Jordan Pruyn was allegedly assaulting others before officers responded to Clark Lane, just west of Ballenger Lane around 1:15 p.m. yesterday Wednesday. Police chief Geoff Jones says Pruyn charged toward officers with a knife after barricading himself inside a mobile home for several hours. That’s when officers opened fire.
abc17news.com
CPD names man shot by police Wednesday night, says man had knife
COLUMBIA, Mo.(KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department held a news conference Thursday at 10 a.m. after a man was shot and killed by police in a standoff Wednesday night. Police say Jordan Pruyn was shot and killed after engaging in the standoff for several hours with authorities. The standoff happened in the 4200 block of Clark Lane.
abc17news.com
Columbia police say suspect from standoff dies; shots were fired during standoff
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department told ABC 17 News that a man who was the suspect of a standoff has died. Police said they had shot the man. The department initially announced on Twitter that a suspect in a standoff sustained gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital.
Macon County man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter charge, receives probation
CALIFORNIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An Atlanta, Missouri, man pleaded guilty to second-degree involuntary manslaughter Friday at the Moniteau County Courthouse. Joseph Harrington, 34, was given a suspended sentence of four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections, with five years of supervised probation. Harrington was initially charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter in relation to a fatal The post Macon County man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter charge, receives probation appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Juvenile arrested for making social media threat against Callaway County school
School will be in session today following a social media threat last night in Kingdom City. The Callaway County Sheriff’s Office reports it was contacted just before 11 p.m. last night about a threat of violence toward the North Callaway High School via social media. A criminal investigation was initiated, and a juvenile suspect had been arrested around midnight. He was taken into custody, then turned over to juvenile authorities.
Columbia police shoot man in standoff, suspect dies; CPD to hold press conference Thursday morning
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department told ABC 17 News that a man who was the suspect of a standoff has died. Police said Wednesday night that they had shot the man. The name of the man has not been released. The standoff occurred in the 4200 block of Clark Lane. The department initially The post Columbia police shoot man in standoff, suspect dies; CPD to hold press conference Thursday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Police investigate shots-heard call on Claudell Lane
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Editor's Note: The title of the article previously stated 'Columbia Police investigate shots-fired call' which has been corrected to 'Columbia Police investigate shots-heard call'. A Columbia Police Department spokesman said it was investigating multiple reports of shots heard in the 1000 of Claudell Lane on Tuesday afternoon. CPD said around three officers The post Columbia Police investigate shots-heard call on Claudell Lane appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT SEARCHING FOR WANTED WOMAN
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a woman with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 28-year-old Leah Kae Weaver is wanted for resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, and tampering with a motor vehicle. Weaver is five-feet-nine and 143 pounds.
kjluradio.com
Bland man faces several felony charges after meth, 11 firearms are taken from his home
A Gasconade County man faces several felony charges after officers serve a search warrant at his home near Bland. The Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office says deputies, along with the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, searched the home in the 4300 block of Highway B Tuesday. They found one ounce of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and 11 firearms.
Jefferson City woman charged following police chase
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City woman faces several charges after allegedly leading police on a vehicle chase throughout the city on Tuesday. Larhonda Bruce, 35, was charged with resisting arrest/traffic stop by fleeing and creating a substantial risk of injury, leaving the scene of an accident, exceeding the posted speed limit by 26 The post Jefferson City woman charged following police chase appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Bond raised for Eldon man facing multiple drug cases
Bond is raised for a Miller County man arrested two years ago following a narcotics search at his home in Eldon. The search warrant was served in February 2021 by deputies and members of the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force at the home of Anthony Gimello, Sr., 58. During the search, officers found Fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and other controlled substances. At the time of Gimello’s arrest, the sheriff said their department had been called to the address before for multiple overdoses and one death.
Woman dies after west Columbia crash
A 22-year-old woman has died after a single-vehicle crash Monday morning, police said Tuesday. The post Woman dies after west Columbia crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man convicted in Missouri sport editor's death is out of prison
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A man who spent nearly two decades in prison after the murder of a Columbia Daily Tribune sports editor has been freed, his lawyer said. Charles Erickson, 38, was released from the Booneville Correctional Center Monday, attorney Landon Magnusson said in a post on Twitter.
Hours-long standoff in Holts Summit ends
HOLTS SUMMIT, Mo. (KMIZ) Callaway County Sheriff said there is no longer a threat to the community after an hours-long standoff Sunday morning in Holts Summit. Sunday morning around 5:30, Holts Summit Police Department responded to a disturbance with a gun in the 200 block of Spalding Road. Police determined shots were fired and a The post Hours-long standoff in Holts Summit ends appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
