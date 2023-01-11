Bond is raised for a Miller County man arrested two years ago following a narcotics search at his home in Eldon. The search warrant was served in February 2021 by deputies and members of the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force at the home of Anthony Gimello, Sr., 58. During the search, officers found Fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and other controlled substances. At the time of Gimello’s arrest, the sheriff said their department had been called to the address before for multiple overdoses and one death.

ELDON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO