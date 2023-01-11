Police say they are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Friday afternoon at the Pupuseria Luisa food truck in Takoma Park. Officers responded at approximately 4 p.m. on Friday to the Pupuseria Luisa food truck located in the 6500 block of New Hampshire Ave. for a report of an armed robbery that occurred earlier, acting spokesperson Ron Hardy said in an emailed community advisory. Upon arrival, officers met with the business owner, who informed them that two Hispanic males entered the food truck at approximately 2 p.m. A handgun appeared to be displayed by one of the suspects, who then demanded cash from the food truck workers. Both suspects fled the scene on foot southbound on New Hampshire Avenue.

TAKOMA PARK, MD ・ 6 HOURS AGO