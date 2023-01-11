ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

DCist

This New D.C. Strip Mall Is Dedicated To Black-Owned Businesses

When Angel Gregorio opened a new location for her specialty spice shop called the Spice Suite, she invited several other Black women business owners to join her. She thought big. Instead of just opening her own brick-and-mortar, she transformed a 7,500 square foot lot in D.C.’s Langdon neighborhood into a...
WASHINGTON, DC
streetcarsuburbs.news

The Beat of Laurel: Hidden gem discovered in Laurel

People will often share how they discovered a hidden secret, whether it be a vacation getaway or a unique dining experience. This kind of word-of-mouth information, information that’s based on personal experience, may convince people to seek out that thing, or that experience, themselves. So, let me take a...
LAUREL, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County History Day Competition Looking for Judges

The 2023 Montgomery County History Day competition is coming up, and local students need your help. The 2023 Montgomery County National History Day Contest will be held on March 4, 2023 at Northwood High School. Middle and high school students have been conducting research, diving into primary sources and creating presentations. The competition is seeking volunteers to serve as judges in evaluating student work. The goal is to encourage and foster a passion for history.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Silver Spring school launches food pantry

Food insecurity and childhood hunger is a growing problem for many families in Montgomery County, so a school in Silver Spring is doing its part to help out those families. FOX 5’s Jennifer Delgado explains.
SILVER SPRING, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Purple Line work’s road disruption being felt in downtown Silver Spring

Partial blockage of the Silver Spring Transit Center this week is a first taste of disruption to come from renewed Purple Line development there. State transportation officials say the most disruptive work on the light rail project in Silver Spring is still months away. The county’s Department of Transportation recently...
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Notice for Joint Public Hearing on Lakeforest Zoning Map Amendment Application (January 17)

The Mayor and City Council and the Planning Commission of the City of Gaithersburg, Maryland, will conduct a joint public hearing on Zoning Map Amendment Application Z-9444-2022 (Lakeforest Mall redevelopment) on TUESDAY JANUARY 17, 2023 AT 7:30 P.M. or as soon thereafter as this matter can be heard in the Council Chambers at 31 South Summit Avenue, Gaithersburg, Maryland.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Rockville Apartment Complex Sells For $90 Million

Fairstead grows Maryland footprint with the acquisition of Villas at Rockville, announces a rebranded residential campus as The Ivy Rockville. According to Biz Journals, the 210-unit Villas at Rockville (1699 Yale Place) were sold for $90 million. Additional information in the press release below. Press release: Fairstead, a purpose-driven, vertically...
ROCKVILLE, MD
DCist

Residents And Advocates Upset Over Changes To DDOT’s Traffic Safety Request Process

DDOT workers install a stop sign after a press conference on traffic safety initiatives in 2021. Residents, Advisory Neighborhood Commissioners, and D.C. Councilmembers are concerned about changes the District Department of Transportation made to the traffic safety improvement request process for things like speed bumps and stop signs in residential areas. Some worry that past work they’ve put into highlighting traffic problems will be for nothing.
WASHINGTON, DC
Source of the Spring

Police: Pupuseria Luisa Food Truck Robbed in Takoma Park

Police say they are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Friday afternoon at the Pupuseria Luisa food truck in Takoma Park. Officers responded at approximately 4 p.m. on Friday to the Pupuseria Luisa food truck located in the 6500 block of New Hampshire Ave. for a report of an armed robbery that occurred earlier, acting spokesperson Ron Hardy said in an emailed community advisory. Upon arrival, officers met with the business owner, who informed them that two Hispanic males entered the food truck at approximately 2 p.m. A handgun appeared to be displayed by one of the suspects, who then demanded cash from the food truck workers. Both suspects fled the scene on foot southbound on New Hampshire Avenue.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
Commercial Observer

DC Mayor’s ‘Comeback’ Plan Includes 7M SF of Residential Development

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser on Monday unveiled D.C.’s Comeback Plan, a tool for setting the District’s economic development goals for the next five years that includes adding millions of square feet of housing. The goals of the plan center around boosting incomes, job opportunities, and housing and...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

More speed cameras proposed for Indian Head Highway

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. - Lawmakers in Prince George's County want more speed cameras along a stretch of Maryland Route 210 notoriously known for its high number of deadly crashes. Councilmembers want to increase the number of speed cameras along the roadway known as Indian Head Highway from three to as...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
