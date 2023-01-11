Read full article on original website
A Political Expert and Former Professor Explains the Differences Between the Trump and Biden Classified Documents CasesThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWilmington, DE
Fairfax's first case of chronic wasting disease confirmed, traced to ViennaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
DC police publish images of suspects in the Metrobus shootingMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Northeast D.C Mayor: A DC government employee shot and killed a 13-year-oldMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Residents call for more policing, say they feel unsafe during White Oak listening session
A number of residents expressed a growing sense of feeling unsafe and called for increased and improved police enforcement during a listening session Thursday evening centered on White Oak. Around 150 people gathered at the White Oak Community Recreational Center for a forum prompted by two high-profile homicides in Silver...
This New D.C. Strip Mall Is Dedicated To Black-Owned Businesses
When Angel Gregorio opened a new location for her specialty spice shop called the Spice Suite, she invited several other Black women business owners to join her. She thought big. Instead of just opening her own brick-and-mortar, she transformed a 7,500 square foot lot in D.C.’s Langdon neighborhood into a...
WTOP
Spice Suite opens new Langdon Park store, aims to empower Black women entrepreneurs
When Angel Gregorio closed on the property at 2201 Channing St. in Northeast D.C., it was the home of a tow truck company and little was happening in the industrial neighborhood. It was “ugly and gross,” she said. But after buying the commercial area in December 2021, the...
Prince George’s Co. sorority in need of winter donations for homeless community
OXON HILL, Md. (DC News Now) — The Southern Maryland chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. is calling on the community to join them in giving back as they collect winter gear for those in need across Prince George’s County. “We want them to feel the love. We want them to know that Upsilon […]
streetcarsuburbs.news
The Beat of Laurel: Hidden gem discovered in Laurel
People will often share how they discovered a hidden secret, whether it be a vacation getaway or a unique dining experience. This kind of word-of-mouth information, information that’s based on personal experience, may convince people to seek out that thing, or that experience, themselves. So, let me take a...
Area Jurisdictions, Agencies Announce Changes for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Several area jurisdictions and agencies have announced closings and schedule changes for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday Monday, Jan.16. County offices, including MC311, and courts will be closed, while libraries will close Sunday and Monday. All Alcohol Beverage Services stores will be open Monday from 10 a.m.–5p.m.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County History Day Competition Looking for Judges
The 2023 Montgomery County History Day competition is coming up, and local students need your help. The 2023 Montgomery County National History Day Contest will be held on March 4, 2023 at Northwood High School. Middle and high school students have been conducting research, diving into primary sources and creating presentations. The competition is seeking volunteers to serve as judges in evaluating student work. The goal is to encourage and foster a passion for history.
WTOP
Prince George’s County hiring local artists to spruce up new schools
Prince George’s County, Maryland, schools are looking for local artists who might look at a brand-new school building and see a big, blank canvas instead. The county is looking for artists who want to collaborate on murals at six new school buildings set to open this fall. Four of...
fox5dc.com
Silver Spring school launches food pantry
Food insecurity and childhood hunger is a growing problem for many families in Montgomery County, so a school in Silver Spring is doing its part to help out those families. FOX 5’s Jennifer Delgado explains.
bethesdamagazine.com
Purple Line work’s road disruption being felt in downtown Silver Spring
Partial blockage of the Silver Spring Transit Center this week is a first taste of disruption to come from renewed Purple Line development there. State transportation officials say the most disruptive work on the light rail project in Silver Spring is still months away. The county’s Department of Transportation recently...
mocoshow.com
Notice for Joint Public Hearing on Lakeforest Zoning Map Amendment Application (January 17)
The Mayor and City Council and the Planning Commission of the City of Gaithersburg, Maryland, will conduct a joint public hearing on Zoning Map Amendment Application Z-9444-2022 (Lakeforest Mall redevelopment) on TUESDAY JANUARY 17, 2023 AT 7:30 P.M. or as soon thereafter as this matter can be heard in the Council Chambers at 31 South Summit Avenue, Gaithersburg, Maryland.
Montgomery County HS Placed On Lockdown For Weapons Investigation (DEVELOPING)
A high school in Montgomery County was locked down just in time to end out the week. In Rockville, Richard Montgomery High School was placed on lockdown shortly after 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13 following a report of a weapon on campus. Officials said that members of the Montgomery...
mocoshow.com
Rockville Apartment Complex Sells For $90 Million
Fairstead grows Maryland footprint with the acquisition of Villas at Rockville, announces a rebranded residential campus as The Ivy Rockville. According to Biz Journals, the 210-unit Villas at Rockville (1699 Yale Place) were sold for $90 million. Additional information in the press release below. Press release: Fairstead, a purpose-driven, vertically...
Residents And Advocates Upset Over Changes To DDOT’s Traffic Safety Request Process
DDOT workers install a stop sign after a press conference on traffic safety initiatives in 2021. Residents, Advisory Neighborhood Commissioners, and D.C. Councilmembers are concerned about changes the District Department of Transportation made to the traffic safety improvement request process for things like speed bumps and stop signs in residential areas. Some worry that past work they’ve put into highlighting traffic problems will be for nothing.
Proposed Bill Would Give D.C. Residents $400 Or More In Rebates For Electric Bikes
Councilmember Brooke Pinto and six of her council colleagues want to encourage D.C. residents to adopt greener and safer transportation options. A new bill being submitted this month would create 3,000 rebates for residents to buy an electric bike, lowering the barrier for those that can’t afford the pricier bikes.
Police: Pupuseria Luisa Food Truck Robbed in Takoma Park
Police say they are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Friday afternoon at the Pupuseria Luisa food truck in Takoma Park. Officers responded at approximately 4 p.m. on Friday to the Pupuseria Luisa food truck located in the 6500 block of New Hampshire Ave. for a report of an armed robbery that occurred earlier, acting spokesperson Ron Hardy said in an emailed community advisory. Upon arrival, officers met with the business owner, who informed them that two Hispanic males entered the food truck at approximately 2 p.m. A handgun appeared to be displayed by one of the suspects, who then demanded cash from the food truck workers. Both suspects fled the scene on foot southbound on New Hampshire Avenue.
Fairfax Times
Parents get ‘Friday the 13th nightmares’ from schools and School Board lawyer
In a series of “Friday the 13th nightmares,” as one mother put it, the principals of at least four more Fairfax County high schools admitted they withheld National Merit awards from children, as a Richmond lawyer for the Fairfax County school board sent parents a letter requesting interviews that she is seeking “to record.”
Commercial Observer
DC Mayor’s ‘Comeback’ Plan Includes 7M SF of Residential Development
Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser on Monday unveiled D.C.’s Comeback Plan, a tool for setting the District’s economic development goals for the next five years that includes adding millions of square feet of housing. The goals of the plan center around boosting incomes, job opportunities, and housing and...
WJLA
Parade, health fair, peace walk & more -- What to know for DC's MLK Day festivities
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day and D.C. is preparing for a day of celebration and remembrance. An MLK Day Parade will be held, along with a health fair and peace walk. These events all follow a prayer breakfast on Saturday morning. GALLERY: Remembering...
fox5dc.com
More speed cameras proposed for Indian Head Highway
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. - Lawmakers in Prince George's County want more speed cameras along a stretch of Maryland Route 210 notoriously known for its high number of deadly crashes. Councilmembers want to increase the number of speed cameras along the roadway known as Indian Head Highway from three to as...
