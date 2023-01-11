Read full article on original website
Carvana terminates more workers amid weak used car sales -WSJ
(Reuters) – Carvana Co is terminating more workers and take other measures such as reduced work hours as the used-car retailer contends with weak sales, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. The company was letting open positions go unfilled and several operations teams were working fewer than 30...
China set for historic demographic turn, accelerated by COVID traumas
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Living under China’s stringent COVID-19 restrictions for the past three years had caused Zhang Qi enough stress and uncertainty to consider not having babies in the country. When China abruptly dismantled its “zero COVID” regime last month to let the virus spread freely, the...
China Dec coal imports slip as COVID spike dampens industrial activity
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – China’s coal imports slipped in December from a month earlier as industrial activity slowed following a surge in COVID-19 cases after Beijing’s sudden removal of stringent pandemic controls. The world’s top coal consumer brought in 30.91 million tonnes of the fossil fuel last month,...
Strong ESG issuance in Asia defies global decline
(Reuters) – Sustainable funding held up in Asia during a rough patch globally last year thanks to strong local demand, and bankers say a pipeline of de-carbonisation projects is likely to keep deals flowing in 2023. Issuance of bonds tied to environmental, social and governance (ESG) themes grossed $142...
Oil heads for solid weekly gain on China demand hopes
MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Oil prices slipped in early trade on Friday but were on track for gains of more than 6% for the week on solid signs of demand growth in top crude oil importer China and expectations of less aggressive interest rate hikes in the United States. Brent...
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
Exclusive-Nissan to consider Renault proposal on IP safeguards-sources
TOKYO/PARIS (Reuters) – A committee of Nissan’s board is set to meet next week to consider proposals from Renault to address a sticking point in talks to restructure the alliance between the two automakers, two people with knowledge of the matter said. Specifically, Nissan directors will consider proposals...
South Korea Dec import price growth slowest in 21 months
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s import prices rose at their slowest pace in 21 months in December, as the local won currency strengthened and oil prices fell, implying weakening pressure on consumer inflation. The prices of the country’s imports stood 9.1% higher in December than a year ago,...
Singapore’s Crypto.com to cut global workforce by 20%
(Reuters) – Singapore-based crypto exchange Crypto.com said on Friday it had decided to reduce global workforce by approximately 20%. The announcement comes after Coinbase Global Inc said on Tuesday it would cut about 950 jobs, or 20% of its workforce, as part of a restructuring plan. (Reporting by Rhea...
Credit Suisse set to cut 10% of European investment bankers -FT
(Reuters) – Swiss lender Credit Suisse is looking to cut more than 10% of its staff of European investment bankers this year, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing people with knowledge of the moves. (Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo applies for approval of mRNA COVID vaccine
TOKYO (Reuters) – Daiichi Sankyo Co said on Friday it submitted its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine for regulatory approval in Japan. Approval would give Japan a home-grown mRNA vaccine of the type that have made up the bulk of its COVID inoculations so far. The vaccine known as DS-5670 is being proposed as a booster shot, Daiichi Sankyo said in a statement.
IMF’s Georgieva says Japan not facing increased inflationary pressures
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Thursday said the Bank of Japan was conducting an appropriate review of its monetary policy stance, but should keep policy accommodative because the country faces low inflationary pressures. Georgieva told reporters that an adjustment to the central bank’s...
Investors snap up record $39 billion emerging market sovereign bond splurge
LONDON (Reuters) – Developing countries have sold a huge $39 billion of international bonds since the start of the year, with investors happy to pile into riskier debt as they bet global interest rates are nearing a peak. The first half of January saw 11 countries launch more than...
U.S. import prices rebound; export prices fall
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. import prices unexpectedly increased in December after five straight monthly decreases, boosted by higher costs for natural gas and food, suggesting that the fight against inflation would be protracted even as consumer prices are trending lower. Import prices rebounded 0.4% last month after declining 0.7%...
Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.5 accounts for 43% of U.S. COVID cases – CDC
(Reuters) – The fast-spreading Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 is estimated to account for 43% of the COVID-19 cases in the United States for the week ended Jan. 14, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed on Friday. The sub-variant accounted for about 30% of cases in the...
Vodafone plans hundreds of job cuts to rein in costs – FT
(Reuters) – Vodafone Group Plc is planning to shed several hundred jobs, most of which are located at its London headquarters, in a bid to rein in costs, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people briefed on the discussions. Vodafone did not immediately respond to a Reuters request...
Delta earnings beat estimates as travel demand remains strong
CHICAGO (Reuters) – Delta Air Lines Inc on Friday offered an upbeat outlook for this year after quarterly profit topped Wall Street estimates on the back of robust travel demand. U.S. carriers are enjoying the strongest travel demand since the start of the pandemic, boosted by reopening of closed...
Fed seen near certain to switch to smaller rate hikes as inflation slows
(Reuters) -The Federal Reserve is now seen nearly certain to deliver just a quarter-point interest-rate hike at its next meeting and likely to ultimately stop raising rates short of 5%, after a government report Thursday showed inflation eased last month. Fed funds futures rose after the U.S. Labor Department reported...
India’s Wipro warns IT services rev could drop on slow client spending
BENGALURU (Reuters) -India’s Wipro Ltd warned on Friday that revenue in its key IT services business could decline in the current quarter as clients delayed making spending decisions, a worry that the company’s peers have flagged as well. The Indian IT services industry, which enjoyed a pandemic-led boom,...
JPMorgan ‘open for business’ in leveraged loans as rivals get stuck with losses
(Reuters) – JPMorgan Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Barnum told investors the bank is “absolutely open for business” in leveraged lending even as other U.S. banks are expected to book significant losses on risky loans underwritten last year. “Terms are better, pricing is better, we have the resources...
