Topeka man accused in stolen vehicle chase arrested by police
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man is under arrest after allegedly stealing a vehicle containing thousands of dollars in tools and two firearms on Friday. Matt Danielson, a spokesperson for the Topeka Police Department, said police received a call just before 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13 regarding the theft of a vehicle in the […]
5th-grade student passes away in rollover crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 5th-grade student has died in a fatal rollover accident in Jewell Co., east of Mankato, Kansas. KHP said it was called to respond to a rollover accident near the intersection of U.S. 36 and Randall Rd. at 250th Rd. and O Rd., which is about 1 mile south of the intersection, at 7:30 a.m. Friday morning.
Kansas Highway Patrol releases name of fire captain injured in crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The firefighter that was hospitalized in a crash Thursday morning, January 12, has been identified. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, Ty C. Forshee, 45, of Auburn, was the name of the firefighter that was hurt in a crash Thursday morning. The crash log...
Suspect in shooting outside of Topeka’s Baby Dolls arrested
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The suspect of a New Year’s Eve shooting in Topeka has been taken into custody by law enforcement on Thursday. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office posted an update on social media reporting that Scott A. Warner, 35, of Topeka has been arrested in connection to a recent shooting near Baby Dolls. He […]
Topeka firefighter is ‘doing well’ in hospital after being hit by car
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka fire captain who was seriously injured after being hit by a car is showing improvement in a local hospital. Gretchen Spiker, a spokesperson for the City of Topeka, told 27 News that the firefighter remains in the hospital but is doing well. According to a crash log taken by the […]
Police seek man in Topeka, Lawrence car thefts, chases
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Lawrence Police are looking for a man accused of stealing a car in Topeka, a box truck in Lawrence and leading both agencies on separate chases. Police are asking anyone who spots Derrick Davidson to call 911 immediately. “Please be on the lookout for this man who is likely armed, dangerous and […]
Authorities make arrest in New Year’s Eve Baby Dolls shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities say they have arrested a suspect in connection with a New Year’s Eve shooting outside a south Topeka business. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Scott Warner, 35, was booked Thursday for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Just before 2 a.m. Saturday,...
Officials identify man they wanted to talk to about New Year’s Eve shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man officials had attempted to identify so they could talk to him about a New Year’s Eve shooting in Topeka has been identified. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says they spoke with the man, who they thought might have information about the case. They say the man was not a suspect.
Kansas City suspect accused of shooting, killing man in botched fentanyl deal
A Kansas City, Missouri, man is accused of shooting and killing another man in a botched fentanyl drug deal at an Independence gas station.
Hearing set to find location for third Dana Chandler murder trial
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Court will decide next week where Dana Chandler’s third murder trial will take place. Court records show the court granted a motion Friday from Chandler’s defense to continue the trial after they submitted new testimony. The state had requested the court to prohibit the new evidence.
Man charged after 2 people die following crash, KCKPD pursuit
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas, man has been charged after two people died when he allegedly crashed into their vehicle while fleeing from police. The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office says 30-year-old Charles T. Matthews Jr. has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder or, in the alternative, first-degree involuntary manslaughter. He has also been charged with resisting a lawful stop and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.
Topeka man arrested after child dies at area hospital, police say
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man has been arrested on several charges, including murder in the 1st degree, regarding the death of a child at a local hospital. Gretchen Spiker, a spokesperson for the Topeka Police Department, said that police have launched a homicide investigation into Dustin J. Kelley, 40, of Topeka following the death […]
After forceful attempt to steal car, violent resistance, Topeka man arrested
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after he attempted to forcefully steal a vehicle and violently resist arrest which landed him in a hospital exam room. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before 11 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, officials were called to the 600 block of N. Kansas Ave. with reports of a domestic disturbance.
Topeka woman arrested after allegedly starting multiple fires
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local woman has been arrested on arson charges after being accused by law enforcement of starting grass fires in southwest Topeka. Rosie Nichols, a spokesperson for the Topeka Fire Department, said that Colleen Knoxsah, 43, of Topeka was arrested on Wednesday. She has been charged with three counts of arson and […]
PT Co. Sheriff's Office: Wamego man arrested on drug charges
POTTAWATOMIE CO. - Deputies with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office executed a narcotics search warrant on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in the 3600 block of Apel Road. As a result of an investigation into illegal drug activity and stolen property in the Pottawatomie County area, Deputies found numerous marijuana plants, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and several items of stolen property were recovered.
Teacher investigated for using duct tape on Topeka children
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A teacher is under investigation for tying up children with duct tape at a Catholic school in Topeka. The allegations involve a teacher at Most Pure Heart of Mary School. A parent told 27 News he filed a police report Wednesday, claiming the teacher tied up his student and two other children […]
Officers respond to alleged battery at Catholic school
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A City of Topeka spokesperson confirms that just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, Topeka police officers responded to an incident at the “Most Pure Heart of Mary School” located on SW 17 St. According to the spokesperson, the alleged battery happened on Tuesday, January 10,...
KBI investigating body found in northeast Kansas attic
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating after a body was found in the attic of a home in Horton, Kansas.
Lyon Co. officials investigate Americus convenience store robbery
AMERICUS, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Lyon Co. are investigating a weekend robbery at a convenience store in Americus. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says that between Saturday, Jan. 7, and Sunday, Jan. 8, a robbery was reported at the Casey’s General Store at 404 Main St., in Americus.
Person of interest revealed for Santa Fe Trail High School burglary
CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Osage County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance footage of this morning’s burglary at Santa Fe Trail High School. The surveillance footage has now revealed a a person of interest. Santa Fe Trail students received an early dismissal classes today as officials investigated an...
