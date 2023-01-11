Read full article on original website
Investors snap up record $39 billion emerging market sovereign bond splurge
LONDON (Reuters) – Developing countries have sold a huge $39 billion of international bonds since the start of the year, with investors happy to pile into riskier debt as they bet global interest rates are nearing a peak. The first half of January saw 11 countries launch more than...
Singapore’s Crypto.com to cut global workforce by 20%
(Reuters) – Singapore-based crypto exchange Crypto.com said on Friday it had decided to reduce global workforce by approximately 20%. The announcement comes after Coinbase Global Inc said on Tuesday it would cut about 950 jobs, or 20% of its workforce, as part of a restructuring plan. (Reporting by Rhea...
U.S. bond funds saw biggest weekly inflow in 18 months in early Jan
(Reuters) – U.S. bond funds attracted their biggest weekly inflow in 18 months in the seven days to Jan. 4 on signs of cooling inflation that boosted hopes the Federal Reserve might scale back the size of its interest rate hikes. Refinitiv Lipper data showed U.S. bond funds attracted...
Goldman Sachs’ investment team bullish on equities -report
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Goldman Sachs Investment Strategy Group expects U.S. equities to generate positive returns for investors in 2023 even if the economy enters a recession, according to its outlook report released on Friday. The bank’s wealth management team expect the benchmark S&P 500 to end 2023 at...
JPMorgan ‘open for business’ in leveraged loans as rivals get stuck with losses
(Reuters) – JPMorgan Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Barnum told investors the bank is “absolutely open for business” in leveraged lending even as other U.S. banks are expected to book significant losses on risky loans underwritten last year. “Terms are better, pricing is better, we have the resources...
Qatar, UAE energy ministers say gas will be needed for long time
ABU DHABI (Reuters) – The world will need natural gas for a long time and more investment is required to ensure supply security and affordable prices during the global energy transition, energy ministers of Qatar and the United Arab Emirates said on Saturday. Saad al-Kaabi, Qatari state minister for...
Vodafone plans hundreds of job cuts to rein in costs – FT
(Reuters) – Vodafone Group Plc is planning to shed several hundred jobs, most of which are located at its London headquarters, in a bid to rein in costs, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people briefed on the discussions. Vodafone did not immediately respond to a Reuters request...
IMF’s Georgieva says Japan not facing increased inflationary pressures
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Thursday said the Bank of Japan was conducting an appropriate review of its monetary policy stance, but should keep policy accommodative because the country faces low inflationary pressures. Georgieva told reporters that an adjustment to the central bank’s...
Indonesia palm oil export curbs, biodiesel plans to hit world vegoil supplies
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA (Reuters) – A move by top palm oil exporter Indonesia to restrict shipments and boost domestic biodiesel consumption is set to squeeze global vegetable oil supplies already undercut by lower output in Southeast Asia and Latin America. Edible oil buyers, including price-sensitive consumers in South Asia and Africa,...
Strong ESG issuance in Asia defies global decline
(Reuters) – Sustainable funding held up in Asia during a rough patch globally last year thanks to strong local demand, and bankers say a pipeline of de-carbonisation projects is likely to keep deals flowing in 2023. Issuance of bonds tied to environmental, social and governance (ESG) themes grossed $142...
Delta earnings beat estimates as travel demand remains strong
CHICAGO (Reuters) – Delta Air Lines Inc on Friday offered an upbeat outlook for this year after quarterly profit topped Wall Street estimates on the back of robust travel demand. U.S. carriers are enjoying the strongest travel demand since the start of the pandemic, boosted by reopening of closed...
China central bank to maintain or increase policy-loan liquidity – Reuters poll
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s central bank is likely to at least maintain current liquidity in the banking system on Monday through its management of medium-term policy loans, while keeping borrowing costs unchanged for a fifth straight month, a Reuters survey showed. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) would...
‘Sabotage’ likely culprit for Brazil’s Eletrobras towers collapse, sources say
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – The collapse of two transmission towers operated by Brazilian power company Eletrobras happened after someone cut the cables used to secure the towers, three sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday. The acts of vandalism occurred between Sunday and Monday, after supporters...
Kazakhstan’s central bank keeps policy rate unchanged at 16.75%
ALMATY (Reuters) -Kazakhstan’s central bank kept its policy rate unchanged at 16.75% on Friday, saying it was likely to remain at that level for an extended period of time. The move had been anticipated by the market as December inflation figures were in line with the central bank’s forecast. Consumer price growth has accelerated to over 20% in annual terms, its highest since the 1990s, but began slowing in month-on-month terms.
