Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Yardbarker
Maxx Crosby had one-word reaction to being left off of All-Pro team
"Crosby is playing as probably the second-best defensive player in the league," 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said recently. In 17 games, Crosby led the league in tackles for a loss (22.0), totaled 89 tackles — the most by a DE— tied for eighth in sacks (12.5) and was second in QB pressures (52), all career highs, per Pro Football Reference. He also tied for sixth in forced fumbles (three).
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mark Madden: Steelers offense was terrible, but was it Matt Canada's fault?
The citizenry has dubbed offensive coordinator Matt Canada the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Great Satan, visiting upon Canada all the sins of an offense that averaged just 18.1 points per game. Everything that went wrong was Canada’s fault. If it went right, it was the doing of rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Lamar Jackson says in tweet he's suffered grade 2 PCL sprain
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens still are practicing without Lamar Jackson. Thursday, however, included one significant development — an update from the star quarterback’s Twitter account. “Thank you everyone for your support and concerns regarding my injuries. I want to give you all an update...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Playoffs pit Bengals against Ravens in quick rematch
CINCINNATI — The Bengals and Ravens play for the second consecutive week — and third time this season — on Sunday night in a wild-card playoff game. The AFC North rivals know each other pretty well by now. “They know what we try to do on offense,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence, Chargers' Justin Herbert face off in playoff debuts
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Trevor Lawrence feels as if he has been in the playoffs the past two months. Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars were 3-7 and four games behind division-leading Tennessee in late November. It was clear they needed to find ways to start winning close games. Lawrence easily...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Friday Football Footnotes: 1 neutral site AFC title game would be bad enough — making it permanent is an awful idea
Now that the door has been opened to such a conversation, there are some who feel that the NFL may give consideration to having the AFC and NFC Championship games in a neutral site. Dumb idea. Well, dumb from the standpoint of what’s good for the fans. I’m sure it’d...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Call: Dolphins pass Steelers for dubious playoff stat; interesting college coaching name gets NFL interview
Postseason accolades keep rolling in for Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. A familiar college coaching name that may catch the Steelers’ eye is getting a look from the Denver Broncos. The Steelers have been passed by the Miami Dolphins for a dubious statistical note. In hockey, Connor McDavid keeps...
