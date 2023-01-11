ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Maxx Crosby had one-word reaction to being left off of All-Pro team

"Crosby is playing as probably the second-best defensive player in the league," 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said recently. In 17 games, Crosby led the league in tackles for a loss (22.0), totaled 89 tackles — the most by a DE— tied for eighth in sacks (12.5) and was second in QB pressures (52), all career highs, per Pro Football Reference. He also tied for sixth in forced fumbles (three).
LAS VEGAS, NV
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mark Madden: Steelers offense was terrible, but was it Matt Canada's fault?

The citizenry has dubbed offensive coordinator Matt Canada the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Great Satan, visiting upon Canada all the sins of an offense that averaged just 18.1 points per game. Everything that went wrong was Canada’s fault. If it went right, it was the doing of rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett....
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Lamar Jackson says in tweet he's suffered grade 2 PCL sprain

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens still are practicing without Lamar Jackson. Thursday, however, included one significant development — an update from the star quarterback’s Twitter account. “Thank you everyone for your support and concerns regarding my injuries. I want to give you all an update...
BALTIMORE, MD
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Playoffs pit Bengals against Ravens in quick rematch

CINCINNATI — The Bengals and Ravens play for the second consecutive week — and third time this season — on Sunday night in a wild-card playoff game. The AFC North rivals know each other pretty well by now. “They know what we try to do on offense,...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy