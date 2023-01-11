Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania police chief killed during hours-long chase and shootoutJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Pittsburgh Pirates Make Rare Signing That Everyone LovesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Police resume secondary traffic stops in spite of city ordinance against themJade Talks CrimePittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Bicycle HeavenBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
Do The Pittsburgh Pirates Have A Plan?IBWAAPittsburgh, PA
New video music channel launches in Pittsburgh area
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Music fans, listen up! There's a new video music channel here in the Pittsburgh area!The new channel is called 'Music from the 412.'According to its website, it mainly plays videos from artists from this area, but it will also feature unsigned and small label artists from all over.Music genres range from folk and jazz to metal and hip-hop.You can stream videos on Roku or Amazon Fire TV, or visit the website MusicFromThe412.com
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 Things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Jan 13-16
For many folks, this is a three-day weekend due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day federal holiday on Monday. So, topping the list are some things that tie in with the importance of the holiday. Author Jacqueline Hamer Flakes book discussion. Jacqueline Hamer Flakes is the daughter of civil...
Weekend Planner: Restaurant week, Children's Theater Series, Kelly Strayhorn Theater
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's Thursday and the weekend is in view!If you're looking for a date night, look no further. This weekend wraps up the winter edition of Pittsburgh Restaurant Week. It's going on now through January 15.There are dozens of restaurants to choose from, offering prix fixe fining options. The theme is 'New Dishes for the New Year.'The Children's Theater Series has also kicked off in the Cultural District. This Saturday is 'Llama, Llama...Live!' It's a funny musical based off of the book.The next show up in the series is Rapunzel, which will kick off in early February.Lastly, there are a lot of activities to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this weekend.If your kids are home from school on Monday and you're looking for something to do, the Kelly Strayhorn Theater has a full lineup from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday. They're family-friendly activities and there will also be performances from several different dance companies and groups.Kelly Strayhorn is asking people to pay 'what moves them.' For more information, click here.
TV Talk: Filmed-in-Pittsburgh ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ debuts 2nd season
PASADENA, Calif. – Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown” filmed its second season in Pittsburgh and viewers can see the results when season two begins streaming episodes weekly Sunday. My first impression: Kingstown, Mich., has a lot more bridges in season two than it had in season one,...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Downtown Pittsburgh, PA
There is nothing as majestic as a city bordered by two rivers, like downtown Pittsburgh, in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania. It rests comfortably in conjunction with the Allegheny and Monongahela rivers, forming a triangle. Because of its shape, Downtown Pittsburgh is usually called The Golden Triangle. The downtown area has just...
Rivers Casino Gaming Floor Floods In Pittsburgh (VIDEO)
A cracked pipe caused the gaming floor of Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh to flood on Friday, January 13, 2023. Rivers Casino flooded by the sportsbook and main entrancePosted by Brandon Davis on Friday, January 13, 2023You can watch a video clip of the flooding in the players below. …
Farm and Dairy
Phipps Conservatory full of wonder and whimsy
Recently, my husband had to say my name three times before I realized he was talking to me. Only slightly embarrassed, I answered his question and then returned to my reverie. Typically in the middle of January, I start to daydream more than usual. It doesn’t matter if I am cooking dinner or driving my car, my mind starts to drift to another place.
Monroeville couple open Back To The Foodture on 5th near PPG Paints Arena
Joe Giuffre and his son Joey were the first customers. They found a booth near the back and ordered loaded buffalo chicken fries. “The owners are great people, and they are family-oriented,” Joe said about Back To The Foodture on 5th, minutes after it opened on Jan. 2. “It’s a place to get something to eat that will fill you up. And there are fun things to do and see here.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Child Health Association of Sewickley gears up for Centennial Year celebration
The Child Health Association of Sewickley wrapped up 2022 with the Around the World fundraising event at The Edgeworth Club on Nov. 19. This event was a soft kickoff for the organization’s Centennial year, which kicks off in February. Child Health Association of Sewickley was founded in 1923 by...
Big Spring Spirits opens new location in Sewickley
Big Spring Spirits, an award-winning distillery based in Bellefonte, recently opened a new bar and restaurant in Sewickley. Doors opened at the estimated 1,000-square-foot facility at 418 Beaver St. in November shortly before Thanksgiving. Located at a former bank, project manager Josh Wyka said his seven-member crew have served a...
butlerradio.com
New Netflix Film Shot Scenes In Butler County
A new film on Netflix is receiving attention locally after some of the scenes were shot in Western Pennsylvania. The Pale Blue Eye was recently released on the streaming platform and stars Christian Bale. But, in addition to seeing Academy Award winning actors, local viewers are also noticing scenes that...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh International Airport passengers dealing with flood of flight cancellations, delays
Shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday, Pittsburgh International Airport looked as though it was in a state of suspended animation. A computer glitch in a government system largely brought airlines to a halt, delaying or canceling thousands of flights across the U.S. earlier in the morning. The carousels in the normally...
wtae.com
Joe Hardy laid to rest, designed his own service
UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. — Joe Hardy, 100, was laid to rest Thursday. Remembering Joe Hardy: Watch the report from the funeral service in the video above. A funeral service was held at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Upper St. Clair. "If you feel his fingerprints all over the service,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sunday service will kick off 175th anniversary events at Greensburg's Zion's Lutheran Church
A difference over languages spurred the founding of Zion’s Evangelical Lutheran Church of Greensburg. “A number of people wanted to worship in the language of commerce, which is to say English,” said the Rev. Brian Chaffee, 23rd in the line of pastors who have led the congregation since Jan. 16, 1848. That’s when it separated from Greensburg’s First Evangelical Lutheran Church, where services in German were the standard.
Residents concerned by rusty debris falling from Pittsburgh bridge
PITTSBURGH — Some Pittsburgh city residents are outraged by the state of a bridge, telling Channel 11 that rusty pieces of metal constantly break off and fall to the streets below. “There is a lot of stuff falling off of this bridge daily,” said Marcie Kemmler, owner of Don’s...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Jan. 14, 2023: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Leechburg Elks to host annual hoop shoot event. The annual...
Pitt professor, DuoLingo co-founder will be inducted into National Inventors Hall of Fame
Two Pittsburgh residents will be inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame’s 2023 class, hall officials announced earlier this month. Rory Cooper, a University of Pittsburgh professor and founder of the Human Engineering Research Laboratories, and DuoLingo CEO Luis von Ahn are among 16 innovation pioneers whose inventions range from wheelchair technology to the creation of a corrosion-resistant stainless steel alloy.
Pitt to close English Language Institute
For almost six decades, international students have come to a University of Pittsburgh institute to improve their English and, in many cases, they would eventually teach the language to others. Most who have enrolled in the university’s English Language Institute are in Pittsburgh to immerse themselves in intensive, noncredit training...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburgh Pet Of The Week: Ryder
Ryder came to Animal Friends as part of a Humane Investigations case. When he first arrived, he was very shy, fearful and spent most of his time hiding. He is still learning to be comfortable around new people, but thanks to our staff and volunteers’ continued dedication, he has been making great progress! Ryder is an incredibly intelligent boy who loves to play with teaser toys – which is a great way to build a bond with him!
nextpittsburgh.com
We found a hidden staircase at the Cathedral of Learning
Location: The Nationality Rooms at the Cathedral of Learning, University of Pittsburgh. Featured guest: Michael Walter, tour coordinator at the Nationality Rooms. There are 31 Nationality Rooms and each one was created by a committee, generally made up of folks from that country or region. During the day, most of these rooms are used as classrooms for University of Pittsburgh classes.
