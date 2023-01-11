DeForest parent and consultant leads diversity, equity and inclusion workshop for school board

During a work session in the DeForest Area School District’s Monday Board of Education meeting, board members discussed inclusion and equitable practices in the district.

The workshop was facilitated by Percy Brown, a DeForest resident who is also CEO of North Star Consulting, an education consulting firm. He also is the director of equity and student achievement for the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District.

He has led DEI-focused presentations for various groups from sheriff departments to Ivy League universities. As well as being a consultant, Brown is also a district parent, with a child set to enter kindergarten in DeForest next year.

Brown’s grandfather grew up in the Mississippi Delta, where he was a leader in the civil rights movement and believed in the desegregation of public schools after seeing differences between all-Black and all-white textbooks.

Brown’s father came to study at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1969, with the help of the Freedom Riders.

Percy grew up on the south side of Madison and graduated from Madison West High School 30 years ago.

Despite many Americans believing that racial divides were outlawed through the Brown v. Board of Education 1954 Supreme Court decision in which the justices ruled that racial segregation of children in public schools was unconstitutional, and the Congress-passed Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits racial discrimination in hiring, promoting, and firing—Brown still faced segregation growing up in Madison in the 1980s.

While the city itself did not have any discriminatory laws on the books, regulations and bylaws by subdivisions and homeowners associations created racially- and ethnically-segregated neighborhoods. Redlining, as the process is called, created pockets of minorities based upon their social and economic status.

Brown grew up amongst Black, Italian, Latino, and Jewish neighbors—and knew there were white neighborhoods where he was not allowed to ride his bicycle.

That experience helped motivate his mission today, to raise awareness and cultivate a more equitable, diverse and inclusive environment across multiple industries.

Brown told the DeForest School Board members that he sees education as a level playing field, which should help every human being find their purpose, children find out who they are and why they are on this planet, and inspire youth to dream and aspire to who they are meant to be.

During the two-hour workshop with the school board, Brown played a video quoting Dr. King’s vision for education.

Education should be more than just a utility, but also offer culture, King said. It should also provide more than just intelligence, but also character, he believed.

Board members were asked to participate in several activities to help them get to know themselves—and each other—better.

For one activity, they were broken into groups to share about things in which they believe and value.

“How often do we reflect on the things we believe in and value?” Brown asked the board members. “It’s important when thinking about the students and parents you’re serving.”

Once the members were reconvened, they participated in another activity where they all shared their personal backgrounds. During the activity, board members discussed the nature of the communities in which they were raised—rural, urban, suburban—and the demographics including race, religion, economics, and education. Members were asked to share how their experiences where they grew up influenced and shaped the development of their beliefs and values as adults.

The origins of the school board members ranged from being DeForest natives to coming from Madison, Milwaukee, Oshkosh, Iowa, and Georgia.

“When we open up and share, our assumptions about one another drop,” Brown said. “While we may have differences, and we’re all from different spaces and places, we have so much in common.”

He then applied that discussion to Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, the concept in psychology that states humans have five basic categories of needs: physiological (hunger, thirst, comfort, clothing); safety and security; love, acceptance, and belonging; esteem, approval and recognition; and self-actualization and self-fulfillment.

“Can teachers create an inclusive environment if none of this information is shared? What if adults better understand what students are going through?” Brown asked.

Brown hopes that the increase in anti-racist dialogue across American school districts will help close achievement gaps and increase accessibility to resources for students of color.

“I want my children to not have to experience the same things that I did,” he said.