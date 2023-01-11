Helping hands: Join the Centre County Council for Human Services to help make a difference

Greetings and Happy New Year! Throughout 2022, member agencies of the Centre County Council for Human Services (CCCHS) have shared over 50 Helping Hands articles about the programs and services that are offered in our community. We hope this column has provided valuable information that has inspired you to access services, volunteer for an organization, or share information with someone in need.

The CCCHS was founded in 1968 when funding for human services was becoming scarce. At that time, human service leaders pulled together to ensure the basic needs of residents in Centre County would continue to be met. Now, the CCCHS is comprised of nearly 100 member agencies and individuals, working together to meet the needs of Centre County residents.

Membership in the CCCHS provides many benefits, including:

highly discounted education and training programs;

opportunity to apply for the annual Robert Ott Seed Grant;

a monthly newsletter, highlighting announcements, news and events from member agencies;

a listing in the CCCHS member directory;

opportunity to honor a volunteer at the annual Rose Cologne Volunteer Event;

the annual “Lunch with the Legislators”, which provides an opportunity to speak with local representatives about the issues facing Centre County;

monthly membership meetings, offering networking and collaboration with other human service professionals in the region;

opportunity to be a featured presenter at monthly membership meetings

Human service organizations, businesses and community-minded individuals are invited to join the CCCHS for 2023. Membership meetings are held the first Wednesday of each month at noon, at Calvary Church in Boalsburg. The next meeting is our “Share the Love” meeting scheduled for Feb. 1. We’re encouraging members and non-members to join us and learn more about our organization and the many benefits we can offer. More information and the membership application are available online at theccchs.org . By collaborating and caring, we can make a difference for the residents of Centre County!

Melissa Bottorf is the president of the Centre County Council for Human Services.