Columbia, IL

Poll results: Columbia standout guard Girls Player of the Week in southwestern Illinois

By Garen Vartanian, Ahmad Lathan
Belleville News-Democrat
Belleville News-Democrat
 4 days ago

Karsen Jany of Columbia High School is the winner of this week’s Belleville News-Democrat Girls Player of the Week high school basketball poll, as selected by readers of bnd.com.

In recent action, Jany, a senior guard, scored 22 points and grabbed 7 rebounds in a 54-48 loss to Freeburg. Jany, who tallied 45% of the votes, is averaging 17.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.24 assists and 2.9 steals per game. She also is shooting nearly 78% from the foul line.

Karsen Jany of Columbia High School is the winner of this week’s Belleville News-Democrat Girls Player of the Week high school basketball poll, as selected by readers of bnd.com. Provided

Here were the other candidates from the week of Jan. 2-7:

  • T’Yonna Burris, Dupo High School, senior, F/C. Burris averaged 14 points and 10 rebounds a game in the Chester Mid-Winter Classic. while being named to the All Tournament team.
  • Shannon Dowell, O’Fallon High School, senior, SG. Dowell registered 24 points in a 52-20 win against Belleville East, 27 points in a 68-40 victory against East St. Louis and 18 points and 8 steals in a 50-31 win against Cape Notre Dame at St. Joseph’s High School.

  • Norah Gum, Waterloo High School, senior, F. Gum notched 23 points and 10 rebounds in a 54-52 loss to Highland at the 31st annual Highland Optimist Scott Credit Union Shootout .
  • Kylie Kisgen, Freeburg High School, senior, PG. Kisgen scored 22 points in a 47-38 loss to Okawville and reached the 1,000 career point milestone; had 16 points and 6 steals in a 54-48 victory against Columbia; and 12 points in a 51-47 loss to Civic Memorial.

  • Natalie Peterson, Freeburg High School, senior, SG/PF. Peterson notched 15 points and 11 rebounds in a 54-48 victory against Columbia and 16 points in a 51-47 loss to Civic Memorial at Breese Central.

  • Jarius Powers, Alton High School, sophomore, F. Powers posted 12 points in a 66-24 win against Belleville West and 18 points and 11 rebounds in a 63-50 victory against Arlington Heights Hersey at North Central College.

  • Grace Wilke, Highland High School, senior, G. Wilke notcied 24 points and 6 steals in a 54-52 win against Waterloo at the 31st annual Highland Optimist Scott Credit Union Shootout.

The poll ended at 8 a.m. Friday.

To be clear, this poll is not scientific . In fact, we invite you to vote as many times as you want. It’s all for fun, BND readers.

The next poll will appear on the BND’s website — www.bnd.com — at 5 a.m. Wednesday. Please email nominations to gvartanian@bnd.com .

Previous poll winners: Taylor Smith of Belleville East High School; Cole Stuart of Freeburg High School; Dylan Murphy of Columbia High School; Clareece Davis of Althoff Catholic High School; the Freeburg-Columbia Holiday Tournament; and Jordan Lewis of Althoff Catholic High School.

As the second-largest metropolitan area in Illinois, the Belleville area is a bustling, diverse region just outside St. Louis, Mo. The News-Democrat, a leading news media publisher in Southwestern Illinois, also produces a number of community news publications, including Command Post, dedicated to covering nearby Scott Air Force Base, home to roughly 13,000 military and civilian workers. Noted as a great place to set down roots, the area is also home to an estimated 18,000 military retirees.

