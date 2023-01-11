ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Podcast: Can the Dolphins pull off the upset against the Bills in the playoffs?

By Daniel Oyefusi
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

For the first time in six years, the Dolphins are preparing for a playoff game.

Miami will head to Orchard Park, New York, to face the Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round. But the team enters their week of preparation with multiple injury questions, the most important being quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa hasn’t played since Dec. 25 and remains in concussion protocol. McDaniel has said Tagovailoa’s status remains day to day.

In this week’s Dolphins In Depth podcast, Daniel Oyefusi and David Neal discuss Miami’s upcoming playoff game against the Bills and whether Tua Tagovailoa should play if medically cleared.

Miami Herald

Miami Herald

