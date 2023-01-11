Kings-Rockets gameday live: Huerter wants his shot at 3-Point Contest; Monk a slam dunk?

Note: Come back to this story throughout the day for the latest news, notes and injury updates on today’s game.

Kings guard Kevin Huerter has emerged as one of the NBA’s most dangerous 3-point shooters during his first season in Sacramento.

He might even be considered a threat to win the 3-Point Contest at All-Star Weekend if he is chosen to participate.

Huerter told The Sacramento Bee he is intrigued by the possibility of being selected for the NBA’s annual 3-point shootout, which will be held Feb. 18 in Salt Lake City, Utah, one day before the All-Star Game.

“Definitely interested, for sure,” Huerter said. “… It’s something I’ve wanted to do since I came into the league.”

Huerter, 24, has been a big part of one of the NBA’s best surprise stories this season in Sacramento. He is averaging a career-high 15.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting a career-best 42% from 3-point range on a career-high 7.1 attempts per game.

Sacramento Kings guard/forward Kevin Huerter (9) follows through on sinking a three point basket against the Brooklyn Nets as the crowd cheers during in November. Xavier Mascareñas/xmascarenas@sacbee.com

The Kings, mired in a 16-year playoff drought, are fifth in the Western Conference with a 21-18 record going into Wednesday’s game against the Houston Rockets (10-30) at Golden 1 Center. Huerter is listed as questionable due to a non-COVID-19 illness after being added to the injury report Wednesday morning.

Huerter has provided his share of firepower to light the beam for the Kings, who could be sending their largest All-Star contingent in years to Salt Lake City. Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox are both in the All-Star conversation. Rookie Keegan Murray and second-year guard Davion Mitchell will likely be selected for the Rising Stars Challenge. Huerter should receive strong consideration for the 3-point shootout, and he is launching a grassroots campaign to get teammate Malik Monk into the Slam Dunk Contest.

“I don’t know why he hasn’t done it yet, to be honest, but he flies,” Huerter said. “He’s creative with it. He jumps out of the gym.”

Then Huerter stopped and shouted across the locker room.

“Malik, why haven’t you done the dunk contest yet?” he asked.

“I don’t get invited,” Monk replied.

Maybe this will be the year.

Four players from Sacramento were invited to participate in All-Star Weekend festivities in Charlotte in 2019. Fox, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Marvin Bagley III competed in the Rising Stars game. Buddy Hield went to the finals in the 3-Point Contest.

The only other time the Kings sent four players to All-Star Weekend was 2002. That was the year Chris Webber and Peja Stojakovic were selected for the All-Star Game, Stojakovic won the 3-Point Contest, Hedo Torkoglu participated in the Rising Stars Challenge and Gerald Wallace competed in the Slam Dunk Contest.

The Kings haven’t had an All-Star since DeMarcus Cousins in 2017. However, they have had three 3-Point Contest champions. Stojakovic won the event in 2002 and 2003. Hield won it in 2020. Only the Miami Heat (4), Boston Celtics (4) and Chicago Bulls (4) have had more players win the event.

Huerter could join the list if he makes his way to Salt Lake City. He is 12th in the NBA in 3-point goals (113). Among the top 20 players in that category, only Stephen Curry (.434) and Buddy Hield (.426) are shooting a higher percentage than Huerter (.420).

The 3-Point Contest has traditionally featured six to 10 participants. Eight players were chosen to participate last season. Only six players were selected the year before. The competition featured a field of 10 as recently as 2018-19.

“It’s supposed to be a stage for the best shooters in the NBA,” Huerter said. “I think I’ve put myself in that category. It would be fun to compete against other guys. Obviously, All-Star Weekend, to participate in something there would be a dream come true.”

Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter (9) celebrates after another three-point score against the Cleveland Cavaliers in November. Paul Kitagaki Jr./pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Huerter ruled out

The Kings announced Huerter has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game against the Rockets due to a non-COVID-19 illness.

Kings coach Mike Brown said Terence Davis will start in place of Huerter. Davis is averaging 6.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists this season. He hasn’t played much in recent weeks, but he erupted for 31 points earlier this season in a win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Rockets at Kings

When : 7 p.m.

Where : Golden 1 Center

TV : NBC Sports California

Radio : Sactown Sports 1140

Odds : 239

Over/under : Kings -9.0

Injury report

Rockets : OUT — Darius Days (G League); Trevor Hudgins (G League); TyTy Washington (G League).

Kings : QUESTIONABLE — Kevin Huerter (non-COVID-19 illness).

Jan. 11 vs. Houston Rockets

Jan. 13 vs. Houston Rockets

Jan. 15 at San Antonio Spurs

Jan. 18 at Los Angeles Lakers

Jan. 20 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder