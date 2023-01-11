‘A day on, not a day off’: Honor MLK Day at one of these 15 KC celebration, service events

For more than 50 years and well before it became a federal holiday, Kansas City ministers and community leaders have gathered the city together to celebrate the life of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and to honor his legacy of racial justice, economic equity and service.

That local tradition continues this year with the Southern Christian Leadership Council of Greater Kansas City’s annual citywide MLK Mass Celebration and Forum on Monday at 4:30 p.m. at Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church on 2310 E. Linwood Blvd., as well as a slew of other events and volunteer opportunities across the metro.

The SCLC event — which each year focuses on an aspect of King’s work connected to issues affecting Kansas City’s Black community today — will revolve around a push for reparations for Black Kansas Citians .

“We must go beyond band aids to the real structural, systemic, radical change Dr. King called for,” said Vernon Percy Howard Jr., the president of the SCLC of KC and the lead organizer of the MLK Day events.

Reparations initiatives are intended to help close wealth gaps and other disparities created by decades of anti-Black racism in U.S. government policies at every level of government, including redlining, Jim Crow laws and, before that, the enslavement of Black people.

Kansas City activists and residents — as well as leaders in other cities around the country — have been discussing the possibility of local programs to address past harm to Black residents. The city faces stark inequality along racial lines when it comes to issues like household income, home ownership and unemployment.

Monday’s forum will feature leaders of the group pushing for reparations in Kansas City who will discuss an ordinance on the matter that is before city council.

“We’re not just celebrating, but we are educating and mobilizing and inspiring the Kansas City community around (King’s legacy),” Howard said.

‘A day on, not a day off’

In addition to those using the day for celebration and advocacy, organizations around Kansas City are hosting volunteering events for Kansas Citians to participate in King’s legacy of service to others.

Libraries, schools, food banks and more throughout the metro have events that you can sign up to volunteer for to do anything from preparing hygiene kits for unhoused neighbors to painting murals to packing backpacks full of food for hungry kids.

Jeff Shafer, the executive director of education nonprofit City Year, calls MLK Day a “day on, not a day off.” His organization is working with Kansas City Public Schools to mobilize more than 100 volunteers to paint the hallways of Central Middle School on Linwood Boulevard.

“The way to honor his legacy is to go out into the community and serve,” Shafer said. “If you’re doing that, then it’s not really a day off when you’re just being leisurely, but you’re rolling up your sleeves and helping someone else.”

If you’re interested in volunteering or attending an event celebrating MLK Day around Kansas City, check out this list of 15 things happening across the metro.

SERVICE EVENTS

City Year Kansas City Day of Service

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday

City Year’s Kansas City organization , along with AmeriCorps and Kansas City Public Schools, is bringing over 100 volunteers to Central Middle School at 3611 Linwood Blvd. Volunteers will paint and decorate the hallways of the middle school with inspirational and positive messages to inspire students.

Register for your spot online . Anyone over the age of 11 can volunteer and there is no limit on how many people can help, although there is a waitlist. You can help out for as long as you’d like while you’re on site.

Harvesters MLK Day of Service

When: 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday

Harvesters’ facility at 3801 Topping Ave. is hosting a special event to teach kids and adults about King and the value of giving back to the community.

In addition to learning, volunteers will be:

Sorting and boxing nonperishable food

Packing fresh produce

Sorting and boxing bread

Repacking ready-to-eat food and bulk products, which may include refrigerated or meat products

Packing BackSnacks, which are backpacks filled with nutritious, child-friendly food for children in elementary and middle schools.

The volunteer slots are all filled for now, but you can add your name to a waitlist . Kids need to be at least 8 years old to volunteer and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Kansas City Public Library hygiene product drive

When: Jan. 17

The Kansas City Public Library is encouraging the community to donate items for personal care kits to hand out to those in need as a part of their fourth annual hygiene product drive. People can donate travel-sized hygiene products to any KCPL location from now until Jan. 12.

The products will be put together in a kit on Jan. 17, along with a copy of the KCPL’s Street Sheet . The library is taking the following items for donation:

Adhesive bandages

Body wash and soap

Combs and hairbrushes

Deodorant

Shampoo

Hand sanitizer

Lip balm

Toothbrushes and toothpaste

Nail clippers

Razors

Washcloths

Find your closest KCPL location using the online map .

Linwood YMCA Day of Service

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday

Kids and families can volunteer together during this day of service at the YMCA on 3800 E. Linwood Blvd.

Volunteers will be packing hygiene kits and making sandwiches to distribute to neighbors in need. Lunch will be provided. In addition to volunteering, you can donate items like toothpaste, tampons and deodorant for the kits.

MLK Service Day with AARP Kansas City

When: 9 a.m. to noon on Monday

Join the AARP at the Cleaver Family YMCA on 7000 Troost Ave. for a day of service. You will be making sleeping and health care kits for the unhoused, along with writing notes and cards for struggling.

Register for the event on AARP’s website . You don’t have to be an AARP member to volunteer.

CELEBRATION AND SPEAKER EVENTS

Kansas City SCLC MLK Mass Celebration and Forum

When: 4:30 p.m. on Monday

The Southern Christian Leadership Council of Greater Kansas City is hosting its annual 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration. This year’s theme is reparations for Black Kansas Citians.

The forum takes place at Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church on 2310 E. Linwood Blvd. It will feature a panel of speakers, including The Star’s assistant managing editor for race and equity Mará Rose Williams, 3rd District Councilwoman Melissa Robinson and more.

Celebrating MLK Day at the KCK Public Library

When: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday

This kid-friendly event teaches children about the importance and legacy of King. It’s free, but you have to register before it starts .

The library is located at 625 Minnesota Ave.

Prairie Village I Have A Dream Home Action & MLK Celebration

When: 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday

Prairie Village hosts its second annual “I Have A Dream Home Action & MLK Celebration,” at Village Presbyterian Church on 6641 Mission Road.

The event will feature local artists, educators and speakers and is a part of the city’s campaign to better know and welcome diverse neighbors.

Register for your spot on Eventbrite .

Day of Service with Metropolitan Community College luncheon

When: 11:30 a.m. on Monday

MCC’s Penn Valley campus is presenting their chancellor’s Martin Luther King Jr. scholarship luncheon at Loews Hotel in downtown Kansas City.

The event will be a discussion on social justice for all, with all proceeds going toward scholarships for MCC students. The panel’s keynote speaker is New York Times bestselling author Donna Brazile. It will be moderated by Kevin Holmes, an evening news anchor at KSHB.

Purchase your tickets for the luncheon on the college’s website .

MLK Day 2023 First Time Homebuyer Seminar

When: Noon to 2 p.m. on Monday

The Black Archives of Mid-America, in partnership with Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, are hosting a seminar for first-time home buyers. They’re providing the community with tips on how to become a homeowner.

The event is free, but you have to register in advance . Lunch will be provided.

The Black Archives of Mid-America is located at 1722 E. 17th Terrace.

Independence Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration

When: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday

If you’re in Independence, head to the Truman Building on 416 W. Maple Ave. for a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration. The event features a speech from Mayor Rory Rowland, music by the Truman High School choir, a candle-lighting ceremony and performances by the Rev. Anthony Mondaine and Gabrielle Mondaine.

The theme for this year’s Independence event is “Our Lives Begin to End the Day We Become Silent About Things That Matter.”

Virtual Meditation for MLK Day

When: 6 p.m. on Monday

This is a guided meditation hosted by the Midwest Alliance for Mindfulness, where they will discuss justice through “a lens of mindfulness and compassion.”

This event is only available online through Zoom, and you can register for it online . It costs $15, and it’s free for members or first-time attendees by using the code “MAM100” at checkout.

Olathe Public Library MLK Day of Service

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday

There will be family-friendly activities all day long at the library’s Indian Creek building on 16100 W. 135th St. These activities are open to all ages:

Button making: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Children’s crafts: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Children’s storytime: 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

A viewing of “Selma, Lord, Selma”: 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

A viewing of “Selma”: 2 p.m.

Heartland Conservation Alliance Take a Walk

When: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday

The 2.5 mile guided walk is put together by the Heartland Conservation Alliance and KC Parks. Walk along Brush Creek as you reflect on the work of King.

It begins at Martin Luther King Jr. Square Park on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Woodland Avenue, ending at the Bruce R. Watkins Cultural Heritage Center, where a program will take place including local community leaders providing their insight on environmental justice.

MidAmerica Nazarene University MLK Day Community Celebration

When: 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday

MidAmerica Nazarene University is hosting its 17th annual MLK Day Community Celebration to honor the legacy of King. The speaker for the event is Ashford Collins, MNU graduate and this year’s recipient of the Martin Luther King Jr. Living Legacy award.

It’s free to attend.