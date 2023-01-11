If you’ve been waiting for a chance at significant savings when buying a new laptop, you should take advantage of Best Buy’s four-day sale, which has slashed prices of different models from the best laptop brands. There’s a lot of offers to choose from, so if you need recommendations, we’ve rounded up the top three laptop deals that are currently available from the retailer. The sale will run until Thursday, January 19, but you shouldn’t waste time — you may think you have a few days left, but there’s a possibility that stocks of popular laptops will run out first. That’s why you need to finalize the purchase as soon as you can if one of these bargains catches your eye, because you may miss out if you don’t.

