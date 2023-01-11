ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

Casa Bufala Launches in Sunset Harbour

By Lisa Hay
What Now Miami
What Now Miami
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IdxZV_0kAn9exe00

Experienced Italian restaurateur Luca D’Angelo, one of the founders of Miami Beach’s first and oldest Neapolitan pizzerias Fratelli La Bufala, announced the official opening of Casa Bufala in Miami’s Sunset Harbour neighborhood. The modern 2,500-sq. ft. restaurant expands the initial Fratelli La Bufala concept into a first-class Italian trattoria and pizzeria complete with a hand-crafted cocktail bar.

Designed to evoke the welcoming spirit of traditional Italian casas, the 100-seat restaurant is divided between 60 seats indoor and another 40 seats nestled on the intimate outdoor patio. Casa Bufala draws guests in with its honey-toned woods, plush leather banquettes, industrial ambient lighting and hand-painted, contemporary Italian artwork by Neapolitan artist Antonio Montariello featuring rich colors such as Italian sky blue, Schiaparelli pink, siena, Naples yellow and Pompeiian red.

The dining room is complemented by a 14-seat cocktail bar and large open pizza kitchen anchored by a mosaic-tiled oven where guests can watch their wood-fired pizzas being prepared. The restaurant also offers a semi-private dining space for parties up to 20.

“Sunset Harbour has been welcoming to our growing brand, and we look forward to making Casa Bufala the new culinary anchor of the neighborhood serving both the highly-coveted residential blocks nearby as well as visitors to South Florida,” said D’Angelo in a statement. “At Casa Bufala, we aim to create memorable experiences for every guest with a warm, easygoing atmosphere and the highest-quality ingredients imported daily from Italy. Our ambiance and carefully curated menu was designed to whisk guests away on a trip to their favorite nonna’s house.”

D’Angelo played a vital role in establishing the Fratelli La Bufala concept in Italy in 2002, placing traditional Campanian products at the heart of its offerings, particularly buffalo mozzarella, buffalo meat and Neapolitan pizza. The restaurant brand has since expanded globally, including to Miami Beach in 2005. The Casa Bufala concept in Sunset Harbour is the first of many with brand expansions underway including a West Palm Beach location in 2024.

Casa Bufala invites guests to feel at home with antipasti staples including Tartare di Manzo ($22), finely chopped, grass-fed rump steak drizzled with Worcestershire, lemon, fresh scallions and Dijon sauce and served with a crispy crostini and poached quail egg; Fiori di Zucca ($22), lightly-fried, stuffed zucchini flowers with creamy lemon ricotta and aioli mint; Bruschette Crema di Tartufo ($20), toasted Italian bread topped with a creamy Parmesan sauce and black truffle paste; and Vellutata di Zucca ($10-$14), classic Italian pumpkin cream soup with croutons with fried speck and a truffle oil glaze.

Pasta lovers can indulge in Pappardelle ai Funghi Porcini ($28), featuring sautéed porcini mushrooms, cheese, garlic, parsley and thyme; Mezze Maniche Alla Carbonara ($26), pasta tossed in a creamy egg sauce with crisp bits of guanciale and sprinkled with Pecorino Romano, Parmesan and black pepper; Gnocchi All’Aragosta ($40), homemade ricotta cheese gnocchi served with lobster in a rose cream sauce; or Spaghetti Alle Vongole ($28), featuring clams tossed in a garlic olive oil wine sauce. Guests can also opt for gluten-free spaghetti or risotto. Main courses include Tagliata di Pollo Marinato ($36), chicken thighs with porcini mushrooms and truffle sauce; Veal Milanese ($55), panko-coated veal served with fresh arugula, cherry tomatoes and saffron aioli; Trancio di Salmone ($38), seared, almond crusted salmon with smoked carrot cream; and Branzino Sotto Sale ($48), salt crusted Mediterranean sea bass with lemon vinaigrette drizzle.

Casa Bufala serves a selection of wood-fired pizzas, freshly prepared in-house with buffalo mozzarella. Specialities include Porcini e Salsiccia ($28), caramelized porcini mushrooms and sausage topped with fresh basil; Reale ($26), San Marzano tomato sauce and smoked mozzarella complete with ricotta, Parma prosciutto and basil; Quattro Stagioni ($25), sweet salami, artichoke, mushroom, ham, basil and black olives; Suprema ($26), a meat lover’s dream with mini meatballs, sausage, Italica bacon and basil; and Bolognese ($26), a house favorite with Casa Bufala’s signature Bolognese sauce and smoked provola.

Two family-inspired specialty calzones further enhance the menu: the Ripienone ($25), stuffed with ricotta, smoked mozzarella, sweet salami, tomato sauce and fresh basil, and the Cornetto di Bufala ($25), stuffed with ricotta and mozzarella, garnished with Parma prosciutto, cherry tomatoes and shaved Parmigiano cheese, and topped with basil and arugula.

Daily happy hour specials pay tribute to the cultural ritual of aperitivo in Italy and are available daily from 4-7 p.m., with an expansive list of bar bites ranging from $5-10, $6 beers, $8 wines by the glass and $8 cocktails including their signature Aperol Spritz, Martini, Margarita, Negroni and Basilicjito, a unique twist on the classic mojito. Other cocktail favorites include the Amalfi Breeze ($16), made with Bombay Sapphire gin, Luxardo Maraschino liqueur, tonic water, lemon juice and fresh rosemary; La Casa ($16),
with brandy, triple sec, Maraschino and lemon juice; Hugo Spritz ($16), a woodsy floral and dark spritz made with elderberry syrup, prosecco, soda water, cucumber and mint; and the Shakerato Martini ($16), made with Kahlua, vodka and Passalacqua espresso.



Keep up with What Now Miami’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thethreetomatoes.com

Miami Life: Trisha Posner, Tacos, Spread the Word, Billionaires

Miami has many interesting people to profile, and today I’m highlighting author and fashionista, Trisha Posner. The big buzz in Miami Beach is the arrival of Tacombi, a Mexican restaurant specializing in tacos. I helping to spread the word today, and hope you will too, about a rare, life-threatening disease that the grandson of one of my friends is battling. Another billionaire is moving to South Florida—I have the scoop on Tom Ford’s $51 million Palm Beach mansion.
MIAMI, FL
AOL Corp

Veggie mold. Grease dripping off the ceiling. Vermin. Miami to Palm Beach restaurant yuck

Mold on food and “objectionable odors” run throughout this week’s Sick and Shut Down List of South Florida restaurants that failed state inspection. PLEASE READ BEFORE YOU ASK: What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. A restaurant that fails inspection remains closed until passing an inspection.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Bahamian casino mogul Sebastian Bastian sells Miami home

Sebastian Bastian, CEO of Bahamian casino company Island Luck, has sold his luxe Miami mansion for $28.2 million. Located on the Venetian Islands, the newly constructed three-story home is made up of five bedrooms and seven baths. Spanning more than 13,400 square feet, Bastian bought the home in 2019 for...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Cats locked in cages discovered near beach

MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Homeless Outreach Program found four locked cages hidden in the dunes on the boardwalk near 72 St. in Miami Beach. Three of the cages had 12 cats covered in feces. Four kittens and eight adult cats were rescued and transported to Saving Sage...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
speedonthewater.com

MTI Going With Seven-Boat Fleet For Miami Boat Show

Though MTI won’t pull the sheet off a new model during the Miami International Boat Show—after all, the Wentzville, Mo., company introduced its 440X catamaran earlier than anticipated two months ago—there will be plenty of eye-candy for fans of the brand during the February 15-19 event. The custom high-performance powerboat builder will display MTI-V 50 and MTI-V 42 center consoles along with 440X and 390X catamarans inside the Miami Beach Convention Center, which reopened to the event last year after significant refurbishment.
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

Migrant landing near downtown Miami

VIRGINIA KEY, Fla. (CBS12) — The U.S. Coast Guard and local law enforcement responded to a call of a suspected illegal migrant landing off Virginia Key on Thursday afternoon. The island is located just a few minutes away from Miami's downtown financial centers. Little information is known about the...
MIAMI, FL
theshelbyreport.com

Publix Opens New Store In Pembroke Pines, FL

Publix Super Markets has opened a new store Jan. 12 at Pines market in Pembroke Pines, Florida. The 23,168-square-foot store offers departments for grocery, dairy, frozen food, seafood, meat and fresh produce, as well as a full-service bakery, deli and pharmacy. “We are excited to welcome our customers to their...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
CBS Miami

Residents torn in support, opposition of Hialeah Park development

HIALEAH - Over 340 rental units, homes for rent, and a school that would serve almost 3,000 units will be built where Hialeah Park now stands."This was all approved before I became the mayor of the city of Hialeah," said Esteban Bobo, elected mayor for this city in November of 2021.  Bovo says the park is dormant and used occasionally for concerts.  Therefore, when CBS4's Ivan Taylor asked him, "Why does the city support the concept of building in 20 acres out of the 220 that make up the park," Bovo immediately responded, "The City Hialeah needs an entertainment center...
HIALEAH, FL
What Now Miami

What Now Miami

Miami-Dade County, FL
914
Followers
372
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

Miami's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowmia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy