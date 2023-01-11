ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen Gang-Related Crimes Follow Man Facing Sentencing Now as Adult

VENTURA, CA – Ventura County Superior Court Judge Bruce A. Young this week decided to strike the strike alleged in 2007 when Jorge Magallanes—in court now for felony firearms possession sentencing—was involved in a crime at 16 years old. Yet, after multiple gang-related charges during his youth,...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Expert Testimony in Larin-Garcia Retrial Discounts Accused as Shooter

RIVERSIDE, CA – The quadruple murder retrial of Jose Vladimir Larin-Garcia here in Riverside County Superior Court reconvened this week after a holiday break, with testimony from an expert witness who identified a man other than Larin-Garcia as the likely shooter. Larin-Garcia is charged with four counts of first-degree...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

