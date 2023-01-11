The Panthers can get more draft picks (without trading). Here’s how:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – The Carolina Panthers own the ninth pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, along with six others, after concluding the 2022 season at 7-10.

But there’s a way they can get more picks, not only in 2023 — but 2024.

Without trades.

According to the NFL’s 202 Resolution JC-2A , if a franchise helps develop a minority coach or executive, it could receive a third-round pick.

How it works:

The resolution compensates teams with draft picks if they lose minority staff members to head coaching positions/premium positions elsewhere.

Basically, if a team loses a minority assistant coach that becomes a head coach OR loses a personnel executive that becomes a general manager, they get draft picks back.

This was first done in 2021 when the Lions hired Rams executive Brad Holmes as their general manager. The Rams were awarded third-round compensatory picks in the 2021 and 2022 NFL Draft.

So what about the Panthers?

The man to know: Samir Suleiman .

(Courtesy: Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers)

Suleiman is vice president of football administration. He holds an expanded role in the budgeting and finance function of operations for the Panthers.

The League Office and the Fritz Pollard Alliance have included Suleiman on their exclusive list of ready general manager candidates over the past couple of years.

He came to Carolina after eight years with Pittsburgh and worked for Los Angeles and Jacksonville beforehand.

If Suleiman is hired as a general manager elsewhere (a real possibility), the Panthers could have two third-round draft picks added to their stash.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.