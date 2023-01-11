Read full article on original website
Huge Explosions In Canada Could Be Felt In New York
A major fire along with several explosions rocked St. Catherines, Canada this morning and they were loud that people in New York could feel it. According to the Facebook page "The Southtowns Scanner" there was a massive fire at a hazmat facility in St. Catherines and the explosions were happening at the site of the fire.
Europe’s Tragedy: The Thirty Years War
The Thirty Years War was one of the most influential wars in European history. It lasted from 1618 to 1648 and involved various nations, religious groups, and political factions. At its heart was a conflict between Protestant nobles in the Holy Roman Empire and Emperor Ferdinand’s plans to restore the power of the Roman Catholic Church. This led to a rebellion by Protestant states against their ruler, as well as commercial rivalries between them and other European countries. The war eventually spread across Europe, involving various nations such as France, Spain, Sweden, Denmark-Norway, and even some non-European states like Morocco. The war had a devastating effect on Europe in terms of both human casualties and economic damage.
