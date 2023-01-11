ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

‘I can’t lose hope in people’: NC Uber driver plans to return to the job after being shot then robbed

By Daniel Pierce
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b7Ndn_0kAn8qLL00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Anthony Facey doesn’t have the demeanor you’d expect from someone with two holes in his left shoulder.

As he sat in his bed at his Boone house, he wore a smile and wanted to talk about Harry Potter, his wife Lydia, and why he loved being an Uber driver.

“You get to interact with people, and I love that,” he told Queen City News Tuesday morning during a ZOOM call.

“I get to be their therapist, or we get to just sit and talk, and maybe I help them out, or maybe they help me out,” he said of the past two and a half years on the job.

Woman sexually assaulted by Uber driver in Matthews: Police

He also chose to work the late night-early morning shift of Uber pick-ups and drop-offs because he made more money for his April wedding.

His passion and love for his job made it harder to grasp what happened to him Sunday morning. On his final pick-up of a 12-hour Uber workday, Anthony was shot twice in the back and robbed.

Sunday’s confrontation nearly fatal

The bandages were visible while Queen City News spoke with him Tuesday morning, one of which was near his neck where one of the bullets exited.

Anthony explained that a juvenile male had requested a ride around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of Cypress Pond Drive.

The 28-year-old Uber driver said, “As soon as he got in, he was super frantic. He started yelling and screaming, ‘Go, go, go. I have to leave.’ (Then) a big white van pulls in front of me, and two people jump out. It’s a man and a woman.”

Police later identified that man was 38-year-old Antwian Turner. Anthony recounted that the man stood in the middle of the street and pointed a gun at him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xW0uo_0kAn8qLL00
Antwain Turner

“He said, ‘Get out of the car, my son is in that car,’” Facey recounted.

The juvenile passenger allegedly told Anthony, “‘I do know him; that’s my dad. He’s kind of crazy; the worst thing you could do is stop the vehicle.’”

In the chaos that followed, Anthony drove around the two people to get to safety. But, he heard three gunshots — two of them he later realized entered his shoulder.

“I tried to raise my left arm, but it wouldn’t go up,” Facey said. “It was weird, it felt like I had raised it but it was still hanging down.”

With the passenger still in the vehicle, Facey managed to drive two miles to another location before he started to lose consciousness.

“I told the kid to call 9-1-1, and he said he was,” Anthony remembered. “Then, five minutes later, I realized that he still hadn’t called 9-1-1 . . . he kept saying I had only been grazed.”

Anthony called 9-1-1 but said that the juvenile passenger tried to stop him and even tried to talk over him as he spoke with a dispatcher.

“He just kept saying ‘I can’t be here.’…He got out and came over to my door, and asked to borrow $25. I said, ‘Bro, I’ve been shot.’ He said, ‘That’s okay.’”

Then, it got worse. Facey said the passenger opened his car door and stole his wallet, running into the nearby woods.

‘A Chance You Won’t Wake Up’

All this plays out like a nightmare that the Uber driver relieves every time he closes his eyes.

“Every time I close my eyes, I still hear the gunshots. . . Even though I don’t react or show it, I don’t think I’ve ever been that scared in my life.”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were able to arrest both individuals quickly after the shooting and robbery.

Turner faces charges of Assault with a Deadly Weapon causing bodily harm and shooting into a moving vehicle. Police won’t release the status of the juvenile due to age.

Paramedics treated Anthony in time and transported him to the hospital, where he underwent surgery. Later, Facey learned that the bullet came close to killing him.

“If you get shot and you go to sleep, then there’s a chance you won’t wake up,” Facey said. “I don’t know. I’m grateful to God. I believe strongly that he’s got this and guided those bullets because there is no way. There is no way that one centimeter to the right (and I’d be dead). I would’ve been gone without saying anything.”

Anthony has called his survival a miracle and one he does not plan to waste. He’s not ready to give up the driving job just yet with the wedding ahead. However, he’s looking forward to his post-Uber life.

Did Sunday’s events change the way he looks at others? Absolutely not.

“I can’t lose hope in people,” Facey said. “. . . You’re going to have bad things happen to you. But how you come out of them and the outlook that you have toward the future defines who you are as a person.”

To find out how to send support through prayers or words of encouragement to Anthony and Lydia, click here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wccbcharlotte.com

Body Found In Pond Identified As Suspected Shooter In Lincoln County Woman’s Death

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Sheriff’s detectives have identified a body found in a pond near the scene of a deadly shooting in Denver, North Carolina. Investigators say Anthony Herriott, 30, is the suspect they were looking for in the fatal shooting of Debra Jackson. She was found shot in the head in the front lawn of a home on Sherwood Lane Monday afternoon.
DENVER, NC
WJHL

Boone Police: Man arrested after alleged hatchet attack

BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) — A man was arrested after allegedly attacking another man with a hatchet in Boone on Dec. 31. According to a release from the Boone Police Department (BPD), a 56-year-old man went to the Watauga Medical Center Emergency Department with a ‘serious’ laceration to his neck. The man reportedly said he was […]
BOONE, NC
WXII 12

42-year-old man hit by car, killed on Highway 421 in Wilkes County

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A 42-year-old man has died after being hit by a car in Wilkes County. It happened Wednesday around 2:30 a.m. on Highway 421 near Mount Pleasant Road. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says a 2012 Ford Fusion was traveling west on Highway 421 and hit the pedestrian who was walking westbound in the roadway.
WILKES COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Two Men Now Charged In Catawba County Murder Investigation

A second suspect has been charged as part of a murder investigation by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, 29-year old Angel Gustavo Gonzalez of Hickory was arrested and charged with the murder of Luiz Enrique Rodriguez. This arrest stems from information deputies and investigators obtained as this investigation has continued.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Man arrested after deputies find fentanyl, handgun, other drugs in vehicle

MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after finding drugs and a handgun in his vehicle. On December 12, 2022, a detective was patrolling the Dysartsville area when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and initiated a traffic stop. Deputies said the driver was identified as 25-year-old Caleb Thomason and there were no passengers in the vehicle.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Pedestrian Struck And Killed This Morning In Wilkes County

WILKESBORO – On Wednesday, January 11, at approximately 2:30 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Wilkes County on US 421 near Mount Pleasant Road. A 2012 Ford Fusion was traveling west on US 421 and struck a pedestrian who was walking westbound in the roadway.
WILKES COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Woman Dies In Tuesday Morning Crash

TAYLORSVILLE – On Tuesday, January 10, at approximately 6:05 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Alexander County on NC 127 near Willie McLeod Road. A 2017 Ford Focus was traveling south on NC 127, lost control, crossed the center line, and collided head-on with a northbound 2000 Mack dump truck.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
Taylorsville Times

Taylorsville woman dies in collision

A local woman lost her life Tuesday when her car collided with a dump truck. On Tuesday, January 10, at approximately 6:05 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Alexander County on NC 127 near Willie McLeod Road, according to Trooper Christopher M. Casey of the N.C. State Highway Patrol.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

45K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy