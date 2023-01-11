ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers Coaching Search: Jim Caldwell

By Grace Grill
 3 days ago

The Carolina Panthers’ head coaching search is officially underway.

The team interviewed the former head coach of the Colts and Lions, Jim Caldwell, on Monday, but is he a good fit here in Carolina?

Grace Grill takes a dive into the 67-year-old’s coaching history.

