Panthers Coaching Search: Jim Caldwell

After the fantastic season, the Detroit Lions have had , many are concerned with the news that offensive coordinator Ben Johnson could leave for a head coaching position. With the Lions’ offense’s emergence and Jared Goff reestablishing himself as a top-ten NFL quarterback, many teams have seen Johnson’s value and are avidly pursuing him. Interviewing with three teams, Lions fans may get the news on Johnson sooner rather than later. With the Houston Texans today, the Indianapolis Colts tomorrow, and the Carolina Panthers sometime next week, Johnson has many organizations and fan bases trying to lure him away.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO