Read full article on original website
Debbie Hennessey
3d ago
Is she so stupid not to understand that the more businesses pay for payroll the more the charge consumer in order to pay their bills. Hence, inflation increases
Reply(1)
3
Related
Change is coming: More money in your pocket as Hochul tying minimum wage to inflation
Governor Kathy Hochul is always into something. Some time ago, she launched a program to benefit people affected by the power outage. The details are given here. Other than this, she announced a bonus program worth $1.3 billion for healthcare professionals.
New York SNAP recipients to receive at least another $95 in January
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Office of Temporary Disability and Assistance (OTDA) posted its emergency allotments (EA) schedule for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households in December. SNAP recipients will once again receive at least $95 in addition to their monthly benefits. SNAP benefits have been crucial...
Hope It’s Not Urgent: New York Hospitals Ranked Among the Worst For This
Feeling a little under the weather? Depending on the seriousness of your malady, you may want to weigh some at-home care options... because if you go to a New York hospital, you're going to be waiting a while. An analysis by Becker's Hospital Review ranked all 50 states according to...
Report: Smoking in New York Will Cost You Millions, and Here’s Why
Where there's smoke, there's often fire, and if you're a smoker in New York, it appears as though you're burning through money at an alarming rate. A recent study was published, documenting the amount of money spent by the average smoker in each state. If the numbers are to be...
Gov. Hochul’s New Plan Will Give Raises To Many In New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul unveiled a new plan that will put more money in the paychecks of many workers in New York State. The minimum wage rate just increased on December 31, 2022, in many places around the state. New York has been increasing the minimum wage incrementally every year since December 31, 2016. Some states have a ridiculously low minimum wage, which has created a class of "working poor."
longislandbusiness.com
Governor Hochul Announces Plan to Raise Minimum Wage Annually, Helping NYers Address Rising Cost of Living
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced, as part of the 2023 State of the State, a transformative plan to help low-wage New Yorkers meet the rising cost of living by indexing New York’s minimum wage to inflation. Under the proposal, each year, the State’s minimum wage would increase at a rate determined by the Consumer Price Index for Wage Earners for the Northeast Region – the best regional measure of inflation. The proposal is expected to benefit hundreds of thousands of minimum wage workers across New York State. The Governor also unveiled a new suite of bold initiatives that will modernize and streamline the State’s proven workforce development infrastructure to ensure New Yorkers have the skills they need to thrive in today’s economy, and to help rebuild a modern public sector workforce.
Hochul Confirms She’s Coming After Gas Stoves in New York
I think when it comes to issues in New York State we have bigger fish to fry and I don't care what kind of stove the fish is cooked on. Earlier this week, we reported that the country may be declaring war on gas stoves. According to Bloomberg, The US Consumer Product Safety Commission plans to address the many health, safety and environmental concerns that come from gas appliances.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Announces Additional $35.2 Million For Cybersecurity
Governor Hochul disclosed $35.2 million in new financing for cybersecurity improvements across the whole state of New York in a news release earlier this week. It's the most recent action in Hochul's campaign to strengthen New York's cybersecurity, which also saw Colin Ahern appointed as the city's first-ever chief cyber officer. Cybercrime is a worldwide annoyance that is becoming more prevalent.
Are Lottery Groups Legal in New York State?
People all over New York have lottery fever. You may be tempted to by a ticket with a large group of people to to beat the odds. Here's what you should know before you do. The Mega Millions jackpot is well over a billion dollars at this point. Tonight's drawing is worth $1.3 billion. Many New Yorkers who can legally buy a ticket are obsessing over winning the prize. The jackpot is so high that it is even catching the attention of casual lottery players or people who have never bought a ticket before.
Shocking Amount of Money New York Smokers Are Paying Every Year
If you're a smoker in New York, you're going to be shocked at the amount of money you spend every year. Smoking cigarettes isn't just bad for your health, it's not good for the bank account either. Smoking Health Risks. Smoking is the leading cause of lung cancer and causes...
Mayor Adams Didn't Tell New Yorkers the Full Story on How Much this Will Cost
For months, New York Mayor Eric Adams has talked about migrants who arrived in the city. From hotels to tents, to the migrant center, this is becoming ss bigger problem for him to manage going into 2023.
wskg.org
New York's minimum wage would be tied to inflation under Gov. Hochul proposal
(WMHT) - A proposal to raise the minimum wage in New York state and tie future increases to inflation has gained the favor of Gov. Kathy Hochul, who included the idea Tuesday in her annual State of the State address. It’s a proposal that’s already been floated by Democrats in...
Pollution Could Bring In $1 Billion With Certain Fuel Bans In New York State
Pollution will be big business, producing an expected $1 billion in revenue for New York State with Governor Kathy Hochul's new plan. As I'm sure you've heard, over and over if you live here in New York, gas cars and appliances will be phased out in the next decade. For now, electric vehicles and appliances are preferred until they are the legal requirement. Gov. Hochul has made it clear that big pollution will pay dearly in New York, generating over a billion dollars in revenue.
How Cheap Were Eggs in New York The Year You Were Born?
I really enjoy eggs any time of the day. However you make them, I love the taste. My favorite? Eggs Benedict. Many places in the Southern Tier do a marvelous job preparing Eggs Benedict. And for that, I am thankful. But it seems we all are now paying a higher...
Hochul backs eventual ban on gas furnaces and stoves in new buildings
Environmental groups largely hailed the proposals, with some calling for even more aggressive action.
United States Postal Service Major Price Increases That Affect New Yorkers
The United States Postal Service is making some major changes to prices, which will take effect this month. New Yorkers can get ready to pay more for certain services from the post office. On March 23, 2021, the postal service announced its "Our Delivering for America," plan which is supposed to take the organization from a financial and operational crisis to being self-sustaining and high performing.
Bonus program worth $1.3 billion by Kathy Hochul: Why thousands of nurses still going on strike?
Governor Kathy Hochul calls nurses real heroes. These are the people who make a difference in society by giving their best services at medical centers or hospitals. In one of her tweets, Hochul can be found saying that nurses work selflessly and tirelessly every day and do everything needed to save lives. For all their efforts, dedication, and hard work, New York is thankful to them.
New Top COVID Symptom To Watch Out For In New York State
As COVID evolves so do the top symptoms. There's a new symptom to watch out for that many don't associate with being sick. Do your muscles ache? If so, you should probably test yourself for COVID. Muscle Aches Now Listed As Top COVID Symptom. The CDC recently updated its list...
Hochul: Minimum wage should reflect inflation
Hochul's proposition would mean that if costs rise due to inflation, the minimum wage will also increase.
Mega Million Tickets Worth $7 Million Sold In New York State
Nearly a half-million winning Mega Million tickets were sold in New York State. Are you a winner?. The winning numbers for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing were 7, 13, 14, 15 and 18 with a gold Mega Ball of 9. No Jackpot Winner, But Many Winning Tickets Sold In New York...
Lite 98.7
Marcy, NY
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 8