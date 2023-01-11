ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Channel 3000

Computer breakdown sows chaos across US air travel system

NEW YORK — Thousands of flights across the U.S. were canceled or delayed Wednesday after a system that offers safety information to pilots failed, and the government launched an investigation into the breakdown, which grounded some planes for hours. The Federal Aviation Administration said preliminary indications “traced the outage...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Channel 3000

FAA is years away from upgrading the system that grounded all US flights

The Federal Aviation Administration software that failed Wednesday causing thousands of flight delays and cancellations is 30 years old and at least six years away from being updated, a government source familiar with the situation tells CNN. The FAA also now says “personnel who failed to follow procedures” caused the...
Channel 3000

FAA system grounds all US flights, musician Jeff Beck dies, and more trending news

Here’s a look at trending topics for today, Jan. 11:. A critical Federal Aviation Administration computer system that experienced an outage Wednesday and briefly halted all US flights provides airlines with a digital bulletin board of crucial safety updates. The system is known as the Notice to Air Missions...
Channel 3000

Inside 5 days of a White House straining to maintain business as usual

A White House facing the first full day of a special counsel investigation sought to maintain a business-as-usual attitude, highlighting what has become a central objective amid an uncertain and potentially perilous new reality. President Joe Biden welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio to the White House, making good on...
GEORGIA STATE
Channel 3000

Yellen tells Congress US expected to hit debt limit Thursday

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen notified Congress on Friday that the U.S. is projected to reach its debt limit on Thursday and will then resort to “extraordinary measures” to avoid default. In a letter to House and Senate leaders, Yellen said her actions will buy...
WASHINGTON STATE
Channel 3000

China economy recovering but hampered by virus outbreaks

BEIJING — Wang Jian is anxious to get back to work teaching basketball to children now that China has lifted anti-COVID-19 restrictions. But his gym in the eastern city of Shenyang has been closed for a month because all its coaches are infected. The most optimistic forecasts say China’s...
Channel 3000

Can US avoid a recession? As inflation eases, optimism rises

WASHINGTON — For months, the outlook for the U.S. economy has been a mostly bleak one: Inflation hitting a four-decade high, consumer spending weakening, interest rates surging. Most economists penciled in a recession for 2023. An economic downturn is still possible. Yet in recent weeks, with inflation showing widespread...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel 3000

WATCH: News 3 Now at Six – January 11, 2023

Watch News 3 Now at Six for Wednesday, January 11, 2023, here. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Channel 3000

Smartphone-Based Scleral Imaging Can ID Jaundice in Decompensated Cirrhosis

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Smartphone-based assessment of jaundice in patients with decompensated cirrhosis is feasible and accurate, mirroring levels of bilirubin and its correlations with clinical parameters, according to a study published online Dec. 27 in the Journal of Gastroenterology and Hepatology. Konstantin Kazankov, Ph.D., from...
Channel 3000

Hacksaw and apparent bloodstains recovered by investigators combing through trash in connection with Ana Walshe’s disappearance, sources say

Investigators combing through trash at a Peabody, Massachusetts, transfer station recovered evidence they believe will be linked to the disappearance of Ana Walshe, the mother of three who vanished under suspicious circumstances last week. Law enforcement sources told CNN on Tuesday that materials found included a hacksaw, torn-up cloth material...
PEABODY, MA
Channel 3000

Why Walmart is eliminating single-use bags in some states but not others

Walmart will eliminate single-use paper and plastic carryout bags at the register from stores in New York, Connecticut and Colorado this month. The company previously stopped giving out single-use plastic bags in New York and Connecticut and in some areas in Colorado. Walmart offers reusable shopping bags starting at 74 cents for customers without their own bags.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy