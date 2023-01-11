Read full article on original website
Computer breakdown sows chaos across US air travel system
NEW YORK — Thousands of flights across the U.S. were canceled or delayed Wednesday after a system that offers safety information to pilots failed, and the government launched an investigation into the breakdown, which grounded some planes for hours. The Federal Aviation Administration said preliminary indications “traced the outage...
FAA is years away from upgrading the system that grounded all US flights
The Federal Aviation Administration software that failed Wednesday causing thousands of flight delays and cancellations is 30 years old and at least six years away from being updated, a government source familiar with the situation tells CNN. The FAA also now says “personnel who failed to follow procedures” caused the...
FAA system grounds all US flights, musician Jeff Beck dies, and more trending news
Here’s a look at trending topics for today, Jan. 11:. A critical Federal Aviation Administration computer system that experienced an outage Wednesday and briefly halted all US flights provides airlines with a digital bulletin board of crucial safety updates. The system is known as the Notice to Air Missions...
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
A former mail carrier and devout Christian who refused to deliver Amazon packages on Sundays is taking the US Postal Service to the Supreme Court for bias
Gerald Groff, an evangelical Christian, is suing USPS, saying he was reprimanded for refusing to deliver parcels on Sundays.
Inside 5 days of a White House straining to maintain business as usual
A White House facing the first full day of a special counsel investigation sought to maintain a business-as-usual attitude, highlighting what has become a central objective amid an uncertain and potentially perilous new reality. President Joe Biden welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio to the White House, making good on...
Yellen tells Congress US expected to hit debt limit Thursday
WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen notified Congress on Friday that the U.S. is projected to reach its debt limit on Thursday and will then resort to “extraordinary measures” to avoid default. In a letter to House and Senate leaders, Yellen said her actions will buy...
Garland appoints special counsel to take over Biden classified documents investigation
Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel to take over the investigation into the Obama-era classified documents found at President Joe Biden’s home and former private office. The special counsel is Robert Hur, who was nominated to be US attorney in Maryland by then-President Donald Trump in...
Local GOP asks Santos to resign; Hamlin released from hospital; House opens Biden investigation | Hot off the Wire podcast
» Local Republican leaders in New York are calling for the immediate resignation of their new GOP congressman George Santos. Santos is facing multiple investigations by prosecutors over his personal and campaign finances and lies about his resume and family heritage. » Planes were stuck on the ground for...
How does a child become a shooter? Research says easy gun access, exposure to screen violence up risk
In the aftermath of a shocking incident in which a first grader shot and seriously injured a teacher at a school in Newport News, Virginia, the city’s mayor asked the question: “How did this happen?”. The shooting of an elementary school teacher by one of her students is...
China economy recovering but hampered by virus outbreaks
BEIJING — Wang Jian is anxious to get back to work teaching basketball to children now that China has lifted anti-COVID-19 restrictions. But his gym in the eastern city of Shenyang has been closed for a month because all its coaches are infected. The most optimistic forecasts say China’s...
Lisa Marie Presley dies; deadly storm moves through South; special counsel to investigate Biden docs | Hot off the Wire podcast
» Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley and a singer-songwriter dedicated to her father’s legacy, died Thursday after being hospitalized for a medical emergency. She was 54. Presley’s death was confirmed by her mother, Priscilla. » A massive storm system whipping up severe winds...
Can US avoid a recession? As inflation eases, optimism rises
WASHINGTON — For months, the outlook for the U.S. economy has been a mostly bleak one: Inflation hitting a four-decade high, consumer spending weakening, interest rates surging. Most economists penciled in a recession for 2023. An economic downturn is still possible. Yet in recent weeks, with inflation showing widespread...
US inflation eased again, falling to 6.5% over the past 12 months. A look at the numbers.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rising consumer prices in the United States moderated again last month, bolstering hopes that inflation’s grip on the economy will continue to ease this year and possibly require less drastic action by the Federal Reserve to control it. Inflation eased to 6.5% in December compared...
McCarthy stands by Santos despite growing calls for resignation from other GOP lawmakers
Rep. George Santos, the recently elected GOP congressman from New York who has admitted to lying about parts of his resume, is facing escalating backlash from his own party as a growing number of House Republican lawmakers call for him to resign or say he can’t serve effectively even as Speaker Kevin McCarthy has stood by the embattled congressman.
WATCH: News 3 Now at Six – January 11, 2023
Watch News 3 Now at Six for Wednesday, January 11, 2023, here. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
A single winning ticket for Friday’s $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing was sold in Maine
One ticket sold in Maine beat the eerie odds of Friday the 13th and is set to claim the Mega Millions jackpot of about $1.35 billion, the lottery said. Friday night’s winning numbers were 30-43-45-46-61 with a Mega Ball of 14. Officials said the estimated annuitized jackpot could be...
Smartphone-Based Scleral Imaging Can ID Jaundice in Decompensated Cirrhosis
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Smartphone-based assessment of jaundice in patients with decompensated cirrhosis is feasible and accurate, mirroring levels of bilirubin and its correlations with clinical parameters, according to a study published online Dec. 27 in the Journal of Gastroenterology and Hepatology. Konstantin Kazankov, Ph.D., from...
Hacksaw and apparent bloodstains recovered by investigators combing through trash in connection with Ana Walshe’s disappearance, sources say
Investigators combing through trash at a Peabody, Massachusetts, transfer station recovered evidence they believe will be linked to the disappearance of Ana Walshe, the mother of three who vanished under suspicious circumstances last week. Law enforcement sources told CNN on Tuesday that materials found included a hacksaw, torn-up cloth material...
Why Walmart is eliminating single-use bags in some states but not others
Walmart will eliminate single-use paper and plastic carryout bags at the register from stores in New York, Connecticut and Colorado this month. The company previously stopped giving out single-use plastic bags in New York and Connecticut and in some areas in Colorado. Walmart offers reusable shopping bags starting at 74 cents for customers without their own bags.
