Pennsylvania State

101.5 WPDH

In-N-Out Burger To Open Closest Restaurant To New York State

In-N-Out Burger confirmed the news which gives us hope a restaurant may eventually open in the Empire State. On Tuesday, In-N-Out Burger announced plans to open up future restaurants in Tennessee. In-N-Out Burger To Build "Eastern Territory Office" John Varvatos 13th Annual Stuart House Benefit Presented By Chrysler With Kids'...
TENNESSEE STATE
Q 105.7

It’s Illegal To Throw Out These 6 Common Items In New York

There are some items that are pretty obviously illegal to throw away in New York. You probably know better than to throw away a car battery. You’re not dumping motor oil into the kitchen trash. Odds are good you aren’t throwing old tires in with last week’s leftovers in the bin. But there are some items that are illegal to throw away that you wouldn’t expect.
NEW YORK STATE
Lite 98.7

‘Stay in Your Lane’ While Turning Campaign Across New York

A friendly reminder of how to turn at an intersection has caused some to call for retesting of New York drivers. If you are a licensed driver in the state of New York you already know that there are many drivers that have a hard time following specific rules while they are driving. Unfortunately, there is a long list of things that "some" drivers do wrong behind the wheel that we witness almost every day and because of that the New York State Department of Transportation has shared a new initiative to hopefully prevent accidents and remind everyone how to properly turn.
NEW YORK STATE
Lite 98.7

CDC: You Need To Wear A Mask In 17 Counties In New York State

Residents in many counties in the Hudson Valley, Upstate New York, New York City and Long Island are being told to put the COVID mask back on. The new Omicron XBB.1.5 variant is spreading rapidly across New York State. New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly In New York. New...
CBS Philly

$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Pa.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Friday the 13th turned out to be quite the lucky day for someone.One player won the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.A lottery player in Maine matched all six numbers, winning the grand prize of $1.35 billion.But a lucky player in Pennsylvania is also winning big after matching five numbers to win a million dollars.Somebody did match all five white Mega Millions balls but missed out on the gold Mega Ball, meaning they won the second-tier prize of $1 million.  Saturday morning, the big questions were: who are they? And where was the winning ticket sold?That information...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

No, Pa. Farm Show rabbits will not be euthanized | VERIFY

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Long lines to pet rabbits are a constant at the Pa. Farm Show petting table. Animals typically draw attention, especially the ones you can interact with. Claims online have raised questions about the fate of the animals after the show ends. So we came to the farm show to verify that claim and find out how the rabbits are cared for while they're here.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lite 98.7

Odds Are Actually Great That the Winning Mega Millions Ticket Will Be Sold in New York

The Mega Millions Jackpot has jumped through the roof again with the drawing amount for tonight sitting at an impressive $1.35 billion dollars. We've heard from several people who say they won't be playing the Mega Millions this go around because winning the jackpot is so much harder to win when the number is as high as it currently is versus when the jackpot amount is lower.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Travel Maven

The Best Town in New Jersey for a Winter Weekend Getaway

Winter can be the perfect time for a cozy weekend getaway. While New Jersey has a reputation for being densely populated, those of us who live here know that the Garden State is actually filled with hundreds of charming small towns. Keep reading to learn more about the best town in New Jersey to head to during the colder months.
MOUNT HOLLY, NJ
wmmr.com

Pennsylvania Has One of the Snowiest Cities in the U.S.

If you aren’t a fan of snow, then many areas of Pennsylvania are not the place for you. The Keystone State gets lots of snow each winter season, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Pennsylvania has one...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lite 98.7

Lite 98.7

Marcy, NY
