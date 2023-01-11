Read full article on original website
Is This the Most Charming Old General Store in Upstate New York?
There is nothing more nostalgic than happening upon an old-fashioned general store on a back road in Upstate New York. And we have plenty of them, from the Hudson Valley to Buffalo, and from the Catskills to the Adirondacks. But here is a special one we really like. This general...
How Cheap Were Eggs in New York The Year You Were Born?
I really enjoy eggs any time of the day. However you make them, I love the taste. My favorite? Eggs Benedict. Many places in the Southern Tier do a marvelous job preparing Eggs Benedict. And for that, I am thankful. But it seems we all are now paying a higher...
New Top COVID Symptom To Watch Out For In New York State
As COVID evolves so do the top symptoms. There's a new symptom to watch out for that many don't associate with being sick. Do your muscles ache? If so, you should probably test yourself for COVID. Muscle Aches Now Listed As Top COVID Symptom. The CDC recently updated its list...
Farmer Selling Family Farm After 25 Years in Central New York
Another family farm will soon be no more in Central New York. After 25 years in business, Wagner Farms in Rome is closing. Ron Wagner says the current cost of doing business and the recent inflation has made it difficult to remain sustainable. It has become very difficult for small...
7 Things Cheaper Than a Dozen Eggs in Central New York
2023 is here, and it's the perfect time to take inventory of what you're putting in your body. Maybe you need to drop a few pounds and eat a little healthier. Hey, who doesn't?. Eggs are a great staple in a healthy diet. They're a complete source of protein, meaning...
In-N-Out Burger To Open Closest Restaurant To New York State
In-N-Out Burger confirmed the news which gives us hope a restaurant may eventually open in the Empire State. On Tuesday, In-N-Out Burger announced plans to open up future restaurants in Tennessee. In-N-Out Burger To Build "Eastern Territory Office" John Varvatos 13th Annual Stuart House Benefit Presented By Chrysler With Kids'...
Pennsylvania witness catches black triangle-shaped object crossing sky
A Pennsylvania witness at Conshohocken reported watching a black, triangle-shaped object slowly traveling overhead at 12:30 p.m. on December 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
It’s Illegal To Throw Out These 6 Common Items In New York
There are some items that are pretty obviously illegal to throw away in New York. You probably know better than to throw away a car battery. You’re not dumping motor oil into the kitchen trash. Odds are good you aren’t throwing old tires in with last week’s leftovers in the bin. But there are some items that are illegal to throw away that you wouldn’t expect.
‘Stay in Your Lane’ While Turning Campaign Across New York
A friendly reminder of how to turn at an intersection has caused some to call for retesting of New York drivers. If you are a licensed driver in the state of New York you already know that there are many drivers that have a hard time following specific rules while they are driving. Unfortunately, there is a long list of things that "some" drivers do wrong behind the wheel that we witness almost every day and because of that the New York State Department of Transportation has shared a new initiative to hopefully prevent accidents and remind everyone how to properly turn.
CDC: You Need To Wear A Mask In 17 Counties In New York State
Residents in many counties in the Hudson Valley, Upstate New York, New York City and Long Island are being told to put the COVID mask back on. The new Omicron XBB.1.5 variant is spreading rapidly across New York State. New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly In New York. New...
$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Pa.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Friday the 13th turned out to be quite the lucky day for someone.One player won the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.A lottery player in Maine matched all six numbers, winning the grand prize of $1.35 billion.But a lucky player in Pennsylvania is also winning big after matching five numbers to win a million dollars.Somebody did match all five white Mega Millions balls but missed out on the gold Mega Ball, meaning they won the second-tier prize of $1 million. Saturday morning, the big questions were: who are they? And where was the winning ticket sold?That information...
No, Pa. Farm Show rabbits will not be euthanized | VERIFY
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Long lines to pet rabbits are a constant at the Pa. Farm Show petting table. Animals typically draw attention, especially the ones you can interact with. Claims online have raised questions about the fate of the animals after the show ends. So we came to the farm show to verify that claim and find out how the rabbits are cared for while they're here.
Hope It’s Not Urgent: New York Hospitals Ranked Among the Worst For This
Feeling a little under the weather? Depending on the seriousness of your malady, you may want to weigh some at-home care options... because if you go to a New York hospital, you're going to be waiting a while. An analysis by Becker's Hospital Review ranked all 50 states according to...
Odds Are Actually Great That the Winning Mega Millions Ticket Will Be Sold in New York
The Mega Millions Jackpot has jumped through the roof again with the drawing amount for tonight sitting at an impressive $1.35 billion dollars. We've heard from several people who say they won't be playing the Mega Millions this go around because winning the jackpot is so much harder to win when the number is as high as it currently is versus when the jackpot amount is lower.
The Best Town in New Jersey for a Winter Weekend Getaway
Winter can be the perfect time for a cozy weekend getaway. While New Jersey has a reputation for being densely populated, those of us who live here know that the Garden State is actually filled with hundreds of charming small towns. Keep reading to learn more about the best town in New Jersey to head to during the colder months.
Do You Remember These 44 Central New York Classic Bars And Nightclubs?
You know this feel all too well- those moments of your past where you and your friends or your family would go out and spend a night out at your regular Central New York bar or restaurant. Don't you just wish you could go back in time?. Wouldn't it be...
New Yorkers, Pennsylvanians rank high in showing affection to pets
NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — As Valentine’s Day rolls around the corner, we might think of how we can express our love to our family members, partner and even our furry friends: our pets. Valentine’s Day often comes with expressions of love, chocolate and flowers, but what kind of people wouldn’t want any of that? Preply […]
Wait, Snow Fleas Are A Real Thing In New York State?
One nice thing about our crazy winters in Upstate New York, we don't generally deal with bugs. However, you might hear someone use the term "Snow Fleas" this year. Are they real bugs?. Before you panic, snow fleas are real and they usually don't go inside your home. You will...
