Collier County, FL

Remains of Woman Missing Since Hurricane Ian Found 'Deep Within the Mangroves' of Fort Myers Beach

A tree removal company discovered the woman's body while working in the Fort Myers Beach area of Florida, the Lee County Sheriff said. Ilonka Knes, 82, had been missing since October The remains of a missing woman have been found nearly four months after she was reported missing after Hurricane Ian, Florida officials announced Thursday. A tree removal company discovered the body of Ilonka Knes, 82, while working in the area off of Tropical Shores Way in Fort Myers Beach on Tuesday, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

1 dead after Manatee County crash

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - An 81-year-old Arcadia man was killed in an afternoon crash in Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers say two vans collided just after 2 p.m. on County Road 675 at 49th Avenue East. The first van, drive by a man in his 40s,...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Search ongoing for missing Manatee County gym teacher

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — Search efforts are ongoing to locate 39-year-old Justin Darr, a physical education teacher at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School, authorities said. Darr, who's been with the Manatee County Public Schools district for 15 years, hadn't been in touch with family for several days, according to a sheriff's office news release.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

