golfmagic.com
Zach Johnson gives Tiger Woods two conditions to PLAY in 2023 Ryder Cup
Zach Johnson is not ruling out Tiger Woods playing in the 2023 Ryder Cup. Speaking before the Sony Open in Hawaii, the U.S. Ryder Cup captain claimed that Woods is part of the team, adding: "It's just a matter of to what degree, right?" Qualifying for the 44th Ryder Cup...
golfmagic.com
Jon Rahm on Tiger Woods look: "It's a stupid answer to a stupid question"
Jon Rahm has revealed the "stupid" reason for him ending up dressing in Tiger Woods' famous red and black colours in the final round of the Tournament of Champions in Hawaii on Sunday. Rahm, 28, typically wears a light red shirt for the final rounds of tournaments on the PGA...
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods reveals why amateurs will love the new TaylorMade Stealth 2 Driver
Tiger Woods has taken to social media to give his early thoughts on the new TaylorMade Stealth 2 Driver for 2023. Woods may have only played in a handful of tournaments in 2022 as he continues his rehab following his horror car crash two years ago, but when he did tee it up he was using the TaylorMade Stealth Plus Driver.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf League pro: I'll be welcome on PGA Tour after my contract expires
LIV Golf League player Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra appears to have the confidence he will be welcome on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour after his contract with the breakaway tour has expired. The Spanish LIV player has signed a three-year contract with the series. LIV are gearing up for its...
golfmagic.com
THREE PGA Tour stars given GREEN LIGHT to play in Saudi International
Cameron Young, Cameron Champ and Lucas Herbert have been given a green light by the PGA Tour to compete in the Saudi International from February 2-5, according to a report in Golfweek. The Saudi International was created by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia in 2019 and back then...
thecomeback.com
Famous actor eyes NASCAR driving career
Frankie Muniz, best known to millions as the title character in the popular sitcom “Malcom in the Middle,” has always wanted to be a NASCAR driver. The 37-year-old actor is taking a major step in that direction this year, landing a full-time ride in the ARCA Menards Series with Rette Jones Racing, the team announced Wednesday.
golfmagic.com
Jordan Spieth cracks LIV Golf joke as he reveals new glamping lifestyle
PGA Tour superstar Jordan Spieth has new transportation. Spieth revealed after his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii that he has purchased an RV. The 29-year-old discussed his new "glamping" lifestyle when he was asked about where he would be staying for the Waste Management Phoenix Open next month.
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy emerges as Ian Poulter's next target after Ryder Cup birthday snub
Ian Poulter jokingly took a subtle dig at Rory McIlroy by suggesting he wasn't strong enough to rip his shirt after footage showed the Englishman having a temper tantrum in the upcoming Netflix documentary. It goes without saying that 2022 marked quite simply an astonishing year in professional golf after...
golfmagic.com
60-year-old pro makes PGA Tour debut at Sony Open after surviving cancer
Michael Castillo is the head professional at the Plantation Course at Kapalua, which hosted Jon Rahm's incredible victory last week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. The 60-year-old qualified for this week's Sony Open by winning the Aloha PGA Section back in September. This was all the more special as his father was an assistant at the club in the 1970s and he and his brothers worked at Waialae Country Club during high school.
Photos: What's World Golf Hall of Famer Jan Stephenson up to? Here's a look at her career, through the years
A new women’s golf tournament is launching along Florida’s upper Atlantic coast, and a World Golf Hall of Fame member will be there to help. The first Rain Girl Invitational will be held on Feb. 1-2 at Deercreek Country Club in Jacksonville, sponsored by the First Coast-based company that makes specialized rainwear for women golfers.
golfmagic.com
Adam Scott reveals AWKWARD moment golf legend was told to "SIT DOWN" at Masters
You might be wondering why Adam Scott is talking about The Masters ahead of this week's Sony Open, and so are we in all honesty, but when the story is this good we quite frankly don't care!. Scott, 42, was asked by one golf journalist in the media room to...
Golf.com
Rickie Fowler has a new swing. Here’s how it works
Welcome to Play Smart, a regular GOLF.com game-improvement column that will help you play smarter, better golf. Rickie Fowler has a new swing, and analysts are gushing over it. Fowler, long one of the fan favorites on the PGA Tour, has not played his best golf over the last few...
Q&A: Morgan Pressel talks about her star-studded charity event, what intrigues her about the 2023 LPGA season, her pick for Pebble Beach and the best swing on tour
One of golf’s great traditions to ring in the New Year is the wildly successful Morgan & Friends charity event, which raised just shy of $1 million this year for the fight against breast cancer. Every January, Morgan Pressel brings some of the biggest stars on the LPGA to...
golfmagic.com
WATCH: PGA Tour caddie saves player from taking a dip at Sony Open!
PGA Tour player Mackenzie Hughes was faced with a tricky shot during the second round of the Sony Open. The Canadian pro had an unfortunate break when his tee shot on the second hole at Waialae Country Club came to rest in an awkward spot. His golf ball came tantalisingly...
golfmagic.com
Shane Lowry calls on young guns to help McIlroy and Rahm amid LIV uncertainty
Shane Lowry says Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy are currently the best players in the world as he called on Europe's young guns to "step up" when it's go-time at the Ryder Cup. Lowry was selected to be part of the Great Britain and Ireland side led by Tommy Fleetwood in this week's Hero Cup.
golfmagic.com
TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus Driver Review: 3 big things I learned!
- Improved forgiveness across the entire face. - More solid feel off the sweet spot due to the slightly thicker carbon face. - Gloss finish down at address will be unappealing for some. TaylorMade announced the launch of their new Stealth 2 driver range this week, continuing their work in...
golfmagic.com
"What the HELL am I looking at?!" PGA Tour debutant rocks bold mock turtleneck
These days it seems we can't go a week on the PGA Tour without having opinions divided over some players' clothing choices. The first stop of 2023 saw the elite players descend upon the Plantation Course in Hawaii for the Tournament of Champions. Of course, there was a lot of...
Golf.com
The best way to break 80, according to a Hall-of-Fame Teacher
There are few things in golf better than breaking 80. For a vast majority of golfers, shooting a score that starts with a 7 is the pinnacle of the sport. If you can shoot in the 70s, you graduate from an “ok” player to a “pretty good” one.
CNBC
'Malcolm in the Middle' star Frankie Muniz announces he’s now a full-time race car driver: ‘You can always chase your dreams’
Frankie Muniz is putting his racing career into high gear. The "Malcolm in the Middle" star shared on Instagram Wednesday that he will compete full time in the NASCAR-owned ARCA Series. "Finally making my dream a reality, this one is for my son and showing him that you can always...
thegolfnewsnet.com
Rules of Golf changes: Golfers now won’t get disqualified for not signing their scorecard
There's good news for tournament golfers and competitive golfers in the latest 2023 edition of the Rules of Golf, the first update since a major overhaul back in 2019. Historically, golfers have been disqualified from a tournament if they didn't sign a scorecard they turned in for play, whether as a player or a marker (unless the marker was protesting a player's score). In fact, that was an easy way for a lot of golfers to get disqualified after they had a poor performance or a frustrating round that left them wanting to get out of playing any more in that competition.
