Former corrections officer pleads guilty to beating inmate at Curran-Fromhold; four others could still face charges

Read full article on original website
Related
A.C. councilman’s assault case sent back to lower court
Assault charges against an Atlantic City councilman have been sent back to municipal court, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday. MD Hossain Morshed, 48, was arrested Sept. 1, on a charge of third-degree endangering for abuse/neglect of a child by a non-caretaker. The incident began when Morshed allegedly...
Former Delaware deputy fire chief charged with raping 15-year-old girl
A former fire chief in Delaware faces charges that he repeatedly raped a 15-year-old girl this summer, state police said Friday. Dwayne Pearson, 39, who has since left the volunteer Belvedere Fire Company southwest of Wilmington, turned himself into authorities Thursday. Pearson was arraigned and is being held in Howard Young Correctional Institution on $92,000 cash bond.
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: Man Charged with Felony Strangulation Pleads Guilty to Lesser Charges
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A man charged with felony strangulation pleaded guilty to lesser charges Thursday. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Dennis Scott Fenton, 41, of Clearfield was also originally charged by Lawrence Township police with misdemeanor terroristic threats, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct in relation to an incident on October 3, 2021.
Two Arrested For Prescription Fraud In Ocean County
BRICK – Following tips from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, Brick police arrested two people who were believed to be getting prescriptions fraudulently and then selling the drugs. Alexis Inoa, 22, of NYC, and Carlos Herrera, 21, of NYC were charged with three counts of possession with intent to...
Camden, NJ, Man Sentenced For Role in Major Drug Trafficking Organization
Federal authorities say a man from Camden has been sentenced to 140 months, or almost 12 years, in prison for his role as a shift supervisor of a drug trafficking organization in the city. 33-year-old Christopher Vasquez previously pleaded guilty to an indictment charging him with conspiracy to distribute more...
NY man pleads guilty to trafficking 67 kg of cocaine in PA
HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A New York man has pleaded guilty to trafficking over 67 kilograms of cocaine into Pennsylvania. On January 10, U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam tells Eyewitness News that 37-year-old Esteban Latorre-Cacho, from Lockport, New York, pleaded guilty to trafficking cocaine for further distribution. State police say they pulled Latorre-Cacho over […]
EHT woman hosed neighbor while making threats and racial slurs, charges claim
An Egg Harbor Township woman is accused of threatening to kill her neighbor while squirting the victim with a garden hose and making racial slurs. Christine Merlino sprayed the woman while saying she was going to “wash some of that (n-word) off of you, you sh—y (n-word),” according to the affidavit of probable cause obtained by BreakingAC.
Former PA correctional officer pleads guilty to excessive force
A former Philadelphia Department of Prisons sergeant has pleaded guilty to the use of excessive force on a detainee. During a Philadelphia federal court hearing, 42-year-old Ronald C. Granville, admitted that on October 6, 2020, he was ordered by a senior officer to supervise a strip-search of a detainee with the initials V.H. at the […]
Ocean County, NJ, Woman Gets 45 Years in Prison For Murdering Her Wife
A woman from Ocean County has been sentenced to 45 years in state prison for killing her wife in 2020. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says 49-year-old Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus of Brick Township was sentenced on Thursday in connection with the murder of Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus, which occurred sometime between May 16th and 17th, 2020, in Brick.
glensidelocal.com
Suspect arrested after targeting elderly Glenside couple with ‘grandchild in distress’ scam
The Abington Police Department recently announced that Cristopher Enmanual Mauricio, 20, was arrested by Abington officers in York County on January 10. Mauricio, who lives in Reading, allegedly used a “grandchild in distress” scam on an elderly Glenside couple in May 2022. According to Lt. Fink’s press release,...
Atlantic County man now a fugitive in Megan’s Law case
An Atlantic County man who was freed after pleading guilty to endangering a child is now wanted after he allegedly failed to appear for his sexual offender evaluation. James Callaway, 45, pleaded guilty Aug. 3, just days before he was set to go to trial in the case that accused him of sexually assaulting his then-girlfriend’s daughter for years. He was released as part of the agreement.
Toy gun gets Atlantic City burglary suspect arrested
A toy gun led to a burglary suspect’s arrest in Atlantic City this week. Police were called to the 300 block of North Indiana Avenue at 9:12 a.m. Tuesday, for the report of a man trying to break into a shed on the caller’s property, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said.
Bethlehem-area teacher, coach accused of inappropriate relationship with player
Police arrested 27-year-old Christopher Schweikert, of Coplay, Pennsylvania, on Friday morning.
delawarevalleynews.com
Male Injects Himself In Street Dispute and Shoots Victim In North Philadelphia
Philadelphia police are looking for the male who came upon two people having an argument at Old York Road and Ruscomb Street,in North Philadelphia. Instead of moving on and minding his business, he pulled out a gun and shot one of the people in the face. As the victim turns to run, the coward with a gun continues to shoot at him several times.
11 officers treated for fentanyl exposure after drug bust in Camden County; 5 arrests
Prosecutors say a Sicklerville man was using an apartment in Collingswood to package cocaine and fentanyl.
4th person sentenced to prison for violent Trenton, NJ riot
TRENTON — A city man has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for his actions during a riot in May 2020. Kadeem Dockery, 31, is the last of four individuals sentenced in connection with the protest. Demonstrations in response to George Floyd's death were peaceful during...
One wounded in Atlantic City shooting
Police are on the scene of a shooting that happened in Atlantic City just after 2 p.m. Friday. The shooting happened in the area of Ventnor and Elberon avenues. The ShotSpotter audio-detection system recorded two shots. There was also evidence of gunfire at the scene, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. The...
Three Camden Men Arrested in Drug Manufacturing Raids
CAMDEN, NJ – Three Camden men were arrested after a two-month investigation by law enforcement authorities ended in a raid on two county residences that left 11 officers treated for exposure to fentanyl. Search warrants were executed on Thursday at the 1000 block of Harrison Avenue in Collingswood and a home on Eden Hollow Lane in Sicklerville, according to the Camden County Prosecutor Office. The Camden residents arrested: Adam Brackenridge, 33; Donnell Horne, 40, and Stephon Thomas, 35. Each was charged with first-degree maintaining a manufacturing facility for controlled-dangerous substances (CDS) and third-degree possession of CDS. Also arrested with the same charges were...
Mercury
Philadelphia man to face trial for alleged role in East Norriton woman’s fatal overdose
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man waived his preliminary hearing and will face a trial on charges he delivered drugs that contained fentanyl to an East Norriton woman who later died of an overdose. Christian S. Talman, 37, of the 3600 block of Calumet Street, was ordered to stand trial...
Detectives making progress on Camden shooting that killed 14-year-old Daimeon Allen
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Last month, gunfire outside of a birthday party in Camden killed 14-year-old Daimeon Allen.No arrest has been made, and the teen's family is pleading for answers.At 14 — Daimeon Allen was the life of the party and beloved by his large family."He played all the time," Shamane Allen, Daimeon's mother, said. "Everything was a joke. He just wanted to be happy all of the time."Daimeon was at a party on Dec. 3 at the Elks Lodge on Mount Ephraim Avenue in Camden."It was a Sweet 16 birthday party, we know there were approximately 30 juveniles at...
Comments / 4